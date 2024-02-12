

Pop Songs For Baritone: 9 Captivating Examples

Baritone voices are rich and powerful, often commanding attention with their warm and resonant tones. When it comes to pop music, baritone vocalists bring a unique flavor to the songs they perform. In this article, we will explore nine pop songs that are perfectly suited for baritone voices in the year 2024. Let’s dive in and discover these captivating tunes!

1. “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake (2016)

Released in 2016, “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” is an infectious pop anthem that showcases the energetic and dynamic range of a baritone voice. With its upbeat tempo and catchy chorus, this song is sure to get the crowd moving and singing along.

2. “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi (2019)

Lewis Capaldi’s heartfelt ballad, “Someone You Loved,” is a perfect choice for baritone voices looking to showcase their emotional depth. Released in 2019, this song became an instant hit, making it an ideal addition to a baritone’s repertoire.

3. “Rolling in the Deep” by Adele (2010)

Adele’s powerhouse vocals in “Rolling in the Deep” provide an excellent opportunity for baritones to showcase their vocal strength and range. The song’s soulful melody and powerful chorus make it a standout choice for any baritone performer.

4. “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran (2014)

With its romantic lyrics and soothing melody, “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran is a timeless pop ballad that suits the warm tones of a baritone voice. This song allows baritone vocalists to display their vulnerability and emotional depth.

5. “All of Me” by John Legend (2013)

John Legend’s “All of Me” is a soulful and passionate love song that perfectly complements baritone voices. The song’s heartfelt lyrics and beautiful piano accompaniment provide an excellent opportunity for baritones to captivate their audience.

6. “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran (2017)

Ed Sheeran’s upbeat and infectious hit, “Shape of You,” offers baritone vocalists a chance to showcase their versatility. The song’s catchy melody and rhythmic groove make it a great choice for baritones looking to engage the crowd and get them dancing.

7. “Pompeii” by Bastille (2013)

“Pompeii” by Bastille combines an anthemic chorus with powerful verses, making it an excellent choice for baritone singers. The song’s emotive lyrics and soaring melodies create a captivating atmosphere that baritones can truly shine in.

8. “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars (2014)

“Uptown Funk” is a funk-infused pop song that demands energy and charisma from its performers. Baritones can bring a unique flavor to this already infectious track with their deep and resonant tones, making it a crowd-pleaser.

9. “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen (1984)

Though not a recent release, Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” has become an iconic song that baritone vocalists often gravitate towards. This hauntingly beautiful ballad allows baritones to showcase their control and emotional depth, leaving a lasting impact on the audience.

Now that we’ve explored a selection of pop songs that suit baritone voices, let’s address some commonly asked questions about baritone vocalists:

Q1: What is a baritone voice?

A1: A baritone voice is the middle range of male voices, lying between the bass and tenor. Baritones typically have a rich and warm tone.

Q2: Can a baritone hit high notes?

A2: Yes, baritones can hit high notes, but they may not have the same ease as tenors. Baritones often excel in their mid-range and lower registers.

Q3: Are baritones considered rare or common?

A3: Baritones are considered the most common male voice type, falling in the middle range.

Q4: Can baritones sing pop songs?

A4: Absolutely! Baritones can bring a unique flavor to pop songs, infusing them with their rich and powerful tones.

Q5: Are there any famous baritone pop singers?

A5: Yes, many famous pop singers are baritones, including Justin Timberlake, John Legend, and Lewis Capaldi.

Q6: Can baritones sing opera?

A6: While baritones are more commonly associated with pop and contemporary music, they can also excel in opera with proper training.

Q7: How can baritones improve their vocal range?

A7: Baritones can improve their vocal range through regular vocal exercises, proper breathing techniques, and working with a vocal coach.

Q8: Are baritones suitable for musical theater?

A8: Yes, baritones are well-suited for musical theater, often portraying roles that require both singing and acting skills.

Q9: Can baritone voices be trained to sing higher or lower?

A9: With proper vocal training and techniques, baritone voices can be trained to expand their range both higher and lower.

Q10: What are some other classic songs for baritone voices?

A10: Some classic songs for baritone voices include “My Way” by Frank Sinatra and “Unchained Melody” by The Righteous Brothers.

Q11: Can baritones sing falsetto?

A11: While baritones may not have the same ease as tenors, some can sing in falsetto, showcasing their vocal versatility.

Q12: How can baritones take care of their voices?

A12: Baritones should maintain good vocal hygiene, including staying hydrated, avoiding excessive strain, and warming up properly before singing.

Q13: Are there any famous baritone a cappella groups?

A13: Yes, notable baritone a cappella groups include Pentatonix and Straight No Chaser.

Q14: Can baritones sing in a choir?

A14: Baritones are an essential part of choral ensembles, providing a solid foundation and blending with other vocal ranges.

Q15: Can baritone voices suit different musical genres?

A15: Yes, baritone voices are versatile and can suit a wide range of musical genres, including pop, rock, jazz, and more.

Q16: Are there any famous baritone vocal coaches?

A16: Yes, renowned vocal coaches like Seth Riggs and Roger Love have worked with baritone singers.

Q17: Can baritones have successful solo careers?

A17: Absolutely! Many baritones have had successful solo careers, gaining recognition for their unique vocal abilities.

In conclusion, baritone voices bring a distinct richness and power to the world of pop music. These nine captivating pop songs, along with the common questions answered, provide a glimpse into the versatility and charm of baritone vocalists. So whether you’re a baritone singer looking for new repertoire or simply a fan of the baritone sound, these songs are sure to captivate and leave you wanting more.



