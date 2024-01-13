

PPR Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Dominate Your League

Fantasy football is a game of strategy, skill, and a bit of luck. As the popularity of the game continues to grow, so does the number of fantasy football leagues and the competition within them. One popular fantasy football format is the PPR (Points Per Reception) league, which adds an extra layer of excitement and strategy to the game. In this article, we will explore the PPR fantasy football draft strategy, uncover six interesting facts, answer common questions, and provide some final thoughts to help you dominate your league.

Interesting Facts about PPR Fantasy Football Draft Strategy:

1. PPR scoring rewards pass-catching running backs: In PPR leagues, running backs who excel in both rushing and receiving have a significant advantage. These dual-threat backs, such as Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara, can rack up points not only on the ground but also through receptions, making them highly sought after in PPR drafts.

2. Wide receivers gain more value: Wide receivers become even more valuable in PPR leagues due to the increased points they earn per reception. In standard leagues, running backs dominate the early rounds of drafts, but in PPR formats, top-tier wide receivers often get drafted earlier. Players like Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill can provide a consistent stream of points each game due to their high reception numbers.

3. Tight ends become essential: The scarcity of elite tight ends in the NFL makes them extremely valuable in PPR leagues. With PPR scoring, tight ends who are targeted heavily in the passing game, such as Travis Kelce and George Kittle, can provide a significant advantage over other teams that lack a reliable tight end option.

4. Flex positions are crucial: In PPR leagues, the flex position becomes even more critical as it allows you to start an additional running back, wide receiver, or tight end. This flexibility enables you to maximize your team’s potential by starting players who have a higher chance of accumulating receptions and, subsequently, more points.

5. Target players with high catch rates: When drafting in PPR leagues, it’s essential to target players with high catch rates. Wide receivers and running backs who consistently catch a high percentage of their targets have a better chance of accumulating receptions and, consequently, more fantasy points. Analyzing catch rates from previous seasons can help you identify players who excel in this area.

6. Balance is key: While focusing on pass-catching players is crucial in PPR leagues, it’s also important to maintain a balanced roster. Don’t neglect the running back position entirely, as having a reliable rushing option helps provide stability to your team. A well-rounded roster that includes both high-volume pass-catchers and efficient runners will give you an edge over opponents with one-dimensional teams.

Common Questions and Answers about PPR Fantasy Football Draft Strategy:

1. Should I prioritize drafting running backs or wide receivers in PPR leagues? It depends on the specific draft and available players, but generally, top-tier wide receivers hold more value in PPR formats due to their high reception numbers.

2. How early should I draft a tight end in PPR leagues? Elite tight ends like Travis Kelce and George Kittle can provide a significant advantage, so targeting them in the early rounds can be a smart move.

3. Which late-round running backs and wide receivers have PPR upside? Players like James White, Nyheim Hines, Cole Beasley, and Jarvis Landry are known for their involvement in the passing game and can be valuable late-round picks in PPR leagues.

4. What is the value of dual-threat quarterbacks in PPR leagues? While dual-threat quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray can provide additional rushing points, their passing volume may not be as high as pocket-passing quarterbacks, making them slightly less valuable in PPR formats.

5. Is it worth taking a chance on rookie running backs and wide receivers in PPR leagues? Depending on the rookie’s talent and situation, they can offer significant upside in PPR leagues. However, it’s important to temper expectations, as rookies often face a learning curve in their first NFL season.

6. Should I prioritize players on high-scoring offenses in PPR leagues? Players on high-scoring offenses tend to have more opportunities to accumulate receptions and touchdowns, making them attractive targets. However, it’s important to consider a player’s individual talent and role within their team’s offense as well.

7. Can I win a PPR league with a zero-RB draft strategy? While it’s possible to be successful with a zero-RB draft strategy, it’s generally riskier in PPR leagues. Having at least one reliable running back who catches passes can provide a solid foundation for your team.

8. How should I approach the flex position in PPR leagues? The flex position allows you to start an additional running back, wide receiver, or tight end. It’s crucial to evaluate your roster and select the player who has the highest potential for receptions and overall production.

9. Should I prioritize players with high target shares in PPR leagues? Players with high target shares have a higher chance of accumulating receptions and fantasy points. However, it’s important to also consider their catch rates and efficiency to ensure consistent production.

10. How much should I consider strength of schedule when drafting in PPR leagues? While strength of schedule can be a factor to consider, it shouldn’t be the sole basis for drafting players. Focus on a player’s talent, involvement in the passing game, and overall offensive situation.

11. Is it beneficial to handcuff running backs in PPR leagues? Handcuffing running backs, which involves drafting their backups, can be beneficial in case of injuries or increased workload opportunities. However, prioritize drafting high-value players before considering handcuffs.

12. What should I do if I have a late-round draft pick in PPR leagues? With a late-round draft pick, it’s crucial to identify value picks and players with high upside. Pay attention to positional runs and adjust your strategy accordingly.

13. How important is it to monitor waiver wire activity in PPR leagues? Monitoring the waiver wire is essential in all fantasy football leagues, including PPR formats. Look for emerging players with high involvement in the passing game who could provide a boost to your team.

Final Thoughts:

In PPR fantasy football leagues, understanding the scoring system and drafting strategy is key to success. Prioritizing pass-catching running backs, elite wide receivers, and reliable tight ends can give you a significant advantage over your opponents. Balancing your roster with a mix of high-volume pass-catchers and efficient runners is crucial for consistent performance. Remember to target players with high catch rates and monitor waiver wire activity throughout the season. By following these strategies and staying flexible, you’ll increase your chances of dominating your PPR fantasy football league.





