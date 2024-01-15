

PS5 Error Code WS-113947-5: Troubleshooting Guide and Interesting Facts

The PlayStation 5 has taken the gaming world by storm, offering an immersive and next-generation gaming experience. However, like any other electronic device, it can encounter occasional errors that can disrupt your gaming sessions. One such error is the PS5 Error Code WS-113947-5, which can be frustrating for users. In this article, we will explore this error code, provide troubleshooting tips, and also share six interesting facts about the PS5.

PS5 Error Code WS-113947-5: What is it?

When encountering the PS5 Error Code WS-113947-5, you may receive an error message stating, “Cannot download. Please make sure you are connected to the internet.” This error code typically occurs when there is an issue with the network connection or when the PS5 console fails to establish a stable connection to the internet.

Troubleshooting Tips for PS5 Error Code WS-113947-5:

1. Check your internet connection: Ensure that your internet connection is stable and working correctly. Restart your router and modem, and try connecting your PS5 directly to the modem using an Ethernet cable.

2. Update your PS5 system software: Make sure your PS5 is running the latest system software. Navigate to Settings > System > System Software > System Software Update and Settings > System Software > Console Information > System Software Update to check for updates.

3. Power cycle your PS5: Turn off your PS5 completely and unplug the power cord from the console and the wall outlet. Wait for a few minutes, then plug it back in and power on the console.

4. Disable firewall or antivirus: Temporarily disable any firewall or antivirus software running on your network to see if it resolves the issue. If the error code disappears, consider adjusting the settings of your firewall or antivirus software to allow the PS5 to connect to the internet.

5. Change DNS settings: Access your PS5 network settings and change the DNS settings to a public DNS service like Google DNS (Primary: 8.8.8.8, Secondary: 8.8.4.4) or OpenDNS (Primary: 208.67.222.222, Secondary: 208.67.220.220).

6. Contact PlayStation Support: If the error code persists despite trying the above troubleshooting steps, it is recommended to reach out to PlayStation Support for further assistance.

Now, let’s delve into some interesting facts about the PS5:

1. Backward compatibility: The PS5 is compatible with most PS4 games, allowing players to enjoy their existing game library on the new console.

2. Ultra-fast loading times: Thanks to the built-in SSD, the PS5 offers incredibly fast loading times, reducing waiting and loading screens in games significantly.

3. DualSense controller: The PS5’s controller, called DualSense, introduces haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, providing players with a more immersive gaming experience.

4. 8K resolution support: The PS5 is capable of supporting games and content in stunning 8K resolution, offering a level of visual fidelity never seen before in console gaming.

5. Ray-tracing technology: With its dedicated ray-tracing hardware, the PS5 delivers incredibly realistic lighting and reflections, enhancing the visual quality of games.

6. 3D Audio: The PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech allows players to experience more immersive soundscapes, accurately simulating audio sources in a three-dimensional space.

Now, let’s address some common questions about the PS5:

Q1. Can I play PS5 games on my PS4?

A1. No, PS5 games are not compatible with the PS4. However, many PS4 games are playable on the PS5.

Q2. Can I use my PS4 controller on the PS5?

A2. Yes, you can use a PS4 controller to play supported PS4 games on the PS5. However, it is not compatible with PS5 games.

Q3. Can I expand the PS5’s storage?

A3. Yes, the PS5 allows for storage expansion through an M.2 SSD slot. However, make sure to use a compatible SSD that meets the PS5’s specifications.

Q4. Can I play physical PS4 discs on the PS5 Digital Edition?

A4. No, the PS5 Digital Edition does not have a disc drive, so it cannot play physical game discs.

Q5. Can I transfer my PS4 game saves to the PS5?

A5. Yes, you can transfer your PS4 game saves to the PS5 using either a LAN cable or by syncing them with PlayStation Plus cloud storage.

Q6. Does the PS5 support VR?

A6. Yes, the PS5 is compatible with PlayStation VR. However, you will need to use a PlayStation Camera adapter to connect your existing PlayStation VR headset.

Q7. Can I use my existing PS4 accessories with the PS5?

A7. Most PS4 accessories, such as the DualShock 4 controller and PlayStation VR headset, are compatible with the PS5 for playing supported PS4 games.

Q8. Can I play PS5 games without an internet connection?

A8. While an internet connection is not required to play offline single-player games, some features and functionalities may require an internet connection.

Q9. Does the PS5 support external hard drives?

A9. Currently, the PS5 does not support storing or playing PS5 games on external USB drives. However, you can use external drives for storing and playing PS4 games.

Q10. Can I share my PS5 games with friends?

A10. Yes, you can share your PS5 games with friends by activating your console as the primary PS5 for your account and allowing them to access your games library.

Q11. Can I charge the DualSense controller with a USB-C cable?

A11. Yes, the DualSense controller can be charged using a USB-C cable connected to the front or back USB ports of the PS5 console.

Q12. Can I play games at 120Hz on the PS5?

A12. Yes, the PS5 supports games at 120Hz, provided you have a compatible display that supports this refresh rate.

Q13. Can I use my PS5 while it is downloading updates?

A13. Yes, you can play games or use other features while the PS5 is downloading updates in the background.

Q14. Can I use my PS5 in a vertical position?

A14. Yes, the PS5 can be used in either a horizontal or vertical position, depending on your preference.

Q15. Can I stream gameplay from my PS5?

A15. Yes, the PS5 includes built-in streaming capabilities that allow you to stream gameplay directly to platforms like Twitch or YouTube.

In conclusion, encountering the PS5 Error Code WS-113947-5 can be frustrating, but following the troubleshooting tips provided can help resolve the issue. Additionally, knowing some interesting facts about the PS5 and having answers to common questions can enhance your overall gaming experience with this remarkable console. Happy gaming!





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.