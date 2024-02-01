Quarterback For Kansas City Chiefs 2016



Title: Patrick Mahomes: The Star Quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016

Introduction:

In the world of American football, the quarterback position is arguably the most vital and scrutinized role on the field. In 2016, the Kansas City Chiefs introduced a young and talented quarterback who would go on to become a household name in the NFL – Patrick Mahomes. This article delves into the rise of Mahomes during his debut season, highlighting his accomplishments, interesting facts, and answering common questions about him.

Interesting Facts about Patrick Mahomes:

1. Son of an MLB Pitcher:

Patrick Mahomes was born on September 17, 1995, in Tyler, Texas. His father, Pat Mahomes Sr., was a professional baseball pitcher and played in the Major League Baseball for 11 seasons. Mahomes Jr. grew up in a sports-filled environment, which ultimately influenced his career choice.

2. Multi-Sport Athlete:

Mahomes was not solely focused on football during his high school days. He excelled in multiple sports, including baseball and basketball. In fact, he was so talented in baseball that he received numerous offers to play at the collegiate level.

3. College Success:

After being heavily recruited by several colleges, Mahomes chose to attend Texas Tech University. He had an exceptional college career, setting multiple NCAA records and becoming the first player in history to amass over 5,000 passing yards in multiple seasons.

4. Drafted by the Chiefs:

In the 2017 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs traded up to select Mahomes as the 10th overall pick. This move signified the team’s belief in his potential as a franchise quarterback, and they were not disappointed.

5. Record-Breaking Season:

During Mahomes’ debut season as a starter in 2018, he took the NFL by storm. He broke multiple records, including the most touchdown passes in a single season (50) and the youngest player to win the NFL MVP award at the age of 23.

Tricks of Patrick Mahomes:

1. Arm Talent:

One of Mahomes’ greatest strengths is his arm talent. He possesses a cannon for an arm and can throw the football with incredible accuracy and velocity, even from unconventional angles. This enables him to make throws that few other quarterbacks can execute.

2. Mobility:

Mahomes is not only a pocket passer but also a highly mobile quarterback. He possesses exceptional speed and agility, allowing him to evade defenders and extend plays with his legs. His ability to throw accurately on the run adds an extra dimension to his game.

3. Intelligence:

Mahomes’ football IQ is off the charts. He has an innate ability to read defenses and make split-second decisions. His understanding of offensive schemes, coupled with his athleticism, enables him to exploit defensive weaknesses and make big plays.

4. Playmaking Ability:

Mahomes has a knack for making highlight-reel plays. Whether it’s throwing a no-look pass or launching the ball downfield for a deep completion, he consistently finds ways to amaze fans with his creativity and improvisational skills.

5. Leadership:

Despite being relatively young, Mahomes has displayed exceptional leadership qualities both on and off the field. He commands respect from his teammates and leads by example with his work ethic and dedication to the game.

Common Questions about Patrick Mahomes:

1. How old is Patrick Mahomes?

Patrick Mahomes was born on September 17, 1995, making him 25 years old (as of 2021).

2. How tall is Patrick Mahomes?

Mahomes stands at 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 meters) tall.

3. What college did Patrick Mahomes attend?

Mahomes attended Texas Tech University, where he played college football for the Red Raiders.

4. Has Patrick Mahomes won a Super Bowl?

Yes, Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LIV, during the 2019 season.

5. What records did Patrick Mahomes break in his MVP-winning season?

Mahomes set the record for the most touchdown passes in a single season with 50, surpassing Peyton Manning’s record of 55. Additionally, he became the youngest player to win the NFL MVP award at the age of 23.

6. How many Pro Bowl selections does Mahomes have?

As of 2021, Mahomes has been selected to the Pro Bowl for three consecutive seasons (2018, 2019, and 2020).

7. What is Patrick Mahomes’ contract with the Chiefs?

In 2020, Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension worth up to $503 million, making it the largest contract in professional sports history at the time.

8. What is Mahomes’ touchdown to interception ratio?

Throughout his career, Mahomes has maintained an impressive touchdown to interception ratio, averaging around 3:1, indicating his efficiency and decision-making skills.

9. How many passing yards did Mahomes throw in his MVP season?

In his MVP-winning season, Mahomes threw for an astonishing 5,097 yards.

10. Has Mahomes broken any playoff records?

During the 2019 playoffs, Mahomes became the fastest quarterback to reach 10 postseason touchdown passes, achieving the feat in just three games.

11. Does Mahomes hold any NFL passing records?

Mahomes currently holds the record for the most passing yards through a player’s first 30 games, surpassing Kurt Warner’s previous record.

12. What is Mahomes’ career completion percentage?

As of 2021, Mahomes has a career completion percentage of approximately 66%.

13. How many touchdowns has Mahomes thrown in his career?

As of 2021, Mahomes has thrown over 110 touchdown passes in his NFL career.

14. Has Mahomes ever thrown for 5 touchdowns in a single game?

Yes, Mahomes has thrown for 5 touchdowns in a single game on more than one occasion, showcasing his ability to dominate and lead his team to victory.

15. What are Mahomes’ career statistics?

As of the end of the 2020 season, Mahomes has thrown for over 14,000 yards, completing 66% of his passes, with a passer rating of 108.7.

Final Thoughts:

Patrick Mahomes’ arrival in the NFL in 2016 marked the beginning of a new era for the Kansas City Chiefs. His incredible arm talent, mobility, intelligence, and leadership qualities have propelled him to the top of the league. Mahomes has already achieved remarkable success early in his career, and he undoubtedly has the potential to become one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. The future looks incredibly bright for Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.



