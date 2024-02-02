Raiders Draft Picks 2018 Order

[ad_1]

The NFL Draft is an exciting time for football fans, as it sets the stage for the upcoming season and gives teams the opportunity to strengthen their rosters. In 2018, the Oakland Raiders had several draft picks that were crucial in shaping their team. In this article, we will explore the Raiders’ draft picks order, discuss some interesting facts and tricks, answer common questions, and provide some final thoughts on the topic.

Order of Raiders’ Draft Picks 2018:

1st Round – 15th Overall: Kolton Miller (Offensive Tackle)

2nd Round – 57th Overall: P.J. Hall (Defensive Tackle)

3rd Round – 65th Overall: Brandon Parker (Offensive Tackle)

3rd Round – 87th Overall: Arden Key (Defensive End)

4th Round – 110th Overall: Nick Nelson (Cornerback)

5th Round – 140th Overall: Maurice Hurst (Defensive Tackle)

5th Round – 173rd Overall: Johnny Townsend (Punter)

6th Round – 216th Overall: Azeem Victor (Linebacker)

7th Round – 228th Overall: Marcell Ateman (Wide Receiver)

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Kolton Miller, the Raiders’ first-round pick, played college football at UCLA. He was known for his exceptional athleticism and impressive footwork, making him a promising offensive tackle prospect.

2. P.J. Hall, the second-round pick, created quite a buzz with his selection. Despite playing college football at Sam Houston State, a smaller program, Hall showcased exceptional strength and dominated his opponents. His ability to disrupt plays in the backfield made him an exciting addition to the Raiders’ defensive line.

3. Arden Key, the third-round pick, had an impressive college career at LSU. However, concerns about his work ethic and off-field issues caused him to slide down the draft board. If Key can focus on football and tap into his immense potential, he could be a steal for the Raiders.

4. Maurice Hurst, selected in the fifth round, was once considered a first-round talent. However, concerns about a heart condition discovered at the NFL Combine caused him to plummet in the draft. If Hurst can prove his health concerns are behind him, he could become a force on the Raiders’ defensive line.

5. Johnny Townsend, the Raiders’ fifth-round pick, is a punter from the University of Florida. While punters may not always receive much attention, Townsend was highly regarded for his ability to pin opponents deep in their own territory. His accuracy and leg strength make him a valuable addition to the Raiders’ special teams unit.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Why did the Raiders prioritize offensive tackles in the draft?

The Raiders were in need of better protection for their quarterback, Derek Carr. By selecting Kolton Miller and Brandon Parker, the team aimed to solidify their offensive line and provide Carr with more time to make plays.

2. How did the Raiders address their defensive needs?

The Raiders addressed their defensive needs by selecting P.J. Hall, Arden Key, and Maurice Hurst. These players were chosen to bolster the defensive line and improve the team’s pass rush.

3. Were there any notable trades involving the Raiders’ draft picks?

Yes, the Raiders traded their third-round pick (75th overall) to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for wide receiver Martavis Bryant. This trade was made to strengthen the Raiders’ receiving corps.

4. What impact did the heart condition have on Maurice Hurst’s draft stock?

Maurice Hurst’s heart condition, discovered at the NFL Combine, raised concerns about his long-term health. This caused many teams to pass on him in the earlier rounds of the draft. The Raiders took a risk by selecting him in the fifth round, hoping that his condition will not hinder his performance.

5. How does Johnny Townsend’s addition impact the Raiders’ special teams?

Johnny Townsend’s accuracy and leg strength make him a valuable asset to the Raiders’ special teams unit. His ability to pin opponents deep in their own territory can give the defense a significant advantage.

6. What are the expectations for the Raiders’ draft class of 2018?

The expectations for the Raiders’ draft class of 2018 are high. Fans and experts hope that these players can make an immediate impact and contribute to the team’s success. However, it often takes time for rookies to adjust to the NFL, so patience is necessary.

7. Which draft pick is expected to have the biggest impact on the team?

Kolton Miller, the Raiders’ first-round pick, is expected to have the biggest impact on the team. As an offensive tackle, he will be responsible for protecting the quarterback, which is crucial for the team’s success.

8. How does the selection of P.J. Hall impact the Raiders’ defensive line?

P.J. Hall’s selection adds depth and versatility to the Raiders’ defensive line. His ability to disrupt plays in the backfield and generate pressure on the quarterback will be a valuable asset to the team’s defense.

9. What are the strengths and weaknesses of Arden Key?

Arden Key’s strengths lie in his pass-rushing abilities and his versatility to play multiple positions on the defensive line. However, his work ethic and off-field issues have raised concerns. If he can overcome these challenges, he has the potential to be a game-changer.

10. How does the addition of Martavis Bryant impact the Raiders’ offense?

Martavis Bryant’s addition provides the Raiders with a deep threat at wide receiver. His speed and ability to stretch the field will open up opportunities for other receivers and help the offense become more explosive.

11. Did the Raiders address their needs at cornerback?

Yes, the Raiders addressed their needs at cornerback by selecting Nick Nelson in the fourth round. Nelson, known for his ball-hawking skills, will compete for playing time and provide depth in the secondary.

12. What role will Johnny Townsend play on the team?

Johnny Townsend will be the Raiders’ punter and will be responsible for flipping field position. His accuracy and leg strength will be crucial in pinning opponents deep in their own territory.

13. How does the draft class of 2018 fit into the Raiders’ long-term plans?

The draft class of 2018 is expected to be a part of the Raiders’ long-term plans. These players were selected with the intention of being key contributors to the team in the coming years.

14. Will any of the rookie draft picks start immediately for the Raiders?

While it is not guaranteed, there is a possibility that some of the rookie draft picks will start immediately for the Raiders. The team will evaluate their performance during training camp and preseason games to determine the starters.

15. What are the Raiders’ goals for the upcoming season?

The Raiders’ goals for the upcoming season are to improve upon their previous performance and make a playoff push. With the addition of talented rookies, the team hopes to strengthen their roster and compete at a higher level.

Final Thoughts:

The Raiders’ draft picks in 2018 were crucial in shaping the team’s future. With offensive tackles, defensive linemen, and a punter among their selections, the Raiders addressed various positions of need. The success of these draft picks will determine the team’s performance in the upcoming season and beyond. As football fans, we eagerly anticipate seeing how these rookies will contribute and whether they can help the Raiders reach their goals.




