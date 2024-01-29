Rams Wr Depth Chart 2015



The Rams WR Depth Chart for the 2015 season was full of excitement and potential. With a mix of veteran talent and promising young players, the wide receiver position was one of the most intriguing aspects of the team that year. In this article, we will explore the Rams WR depth chart in 2015, highlighting five interesting facts and tricks along the way. Additionally, we will address 15 common questions about the team’s wide receivers during that season, providing comprehensive answers. Finally, we will conclude with some final thoughts on the Rams WR depth chart for 2015.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Tavon Austin: Tavon Austin was a dynamic playmaker for the Rams in 2015. Known for his speed and agility, Austin was often utilized in a variety of ways, including as a receiver, rusher, and returner. His versatility made him a valuable asset to the team’s offense and special teams.

2. Kenny Britt’s Resurgence: After a disappointing start to his career in Tennessee, Kenny Britt found new life with the Rams in 2015. He emerged as the team’s leading receiver, recording 1,002 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Britt’s breakout season was a pleasant surprise for Rams fans and showcased his true potential.

3. Brian Quick’s Injury: Brian Quick was expected to have a significant impact on the Rams’ offense in 2015, but a shoulder injury in 2014 affected his performance. While he did make a comeback during the season, Quick struggled to regain his pre-injury form. His recovery process and limited production were unfortunate setbacks for the team.

4. Stedman Bailey’s Suspension: Stedman Bailey was suspended for the first four games of the 2015 season due to violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. This suspension limited his playing time and disrupted the team’s plans for utilizing his skills. Despite the setback, Bailey returned to the field later in the season and made significant contributions.

5. Rookie Contributions: The Rams’ 2015 draft class included two notable wide receivers: Pharoh Cooper and Mike Thomas. While they were not expected to have an immediate impact, both rookies showcased their potential throughout the season. Cooper displayed his versatility as a receiver and returner, while Thomas made clutch catches and showed promise for the future.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who were the starting wide receivers for the Rams in 2015?

– The starting wide receivers for the Rams in 2015 were Kenny Britt and Tavon Austin.

2. Did the Rams have any notable backups at the wide receiver position?

– Yes, the Rams had Brian Quick, Stedman Bailey, and newly drafted rookies Pharoh Cooper and Mike Thomas as notable backups.

3. How did Tavon Austin contribute to the Rams’ offense in 2015?

– Tavon Austin contributed as a receiver, rusher, and returner. He showcased his versatility and explosive playmaking abilities throughout the season.

4. What were the expectations for Brian Quick in 2015?

– The Rams had high expectations for Brian Quick in 2015, expecting him to be a significant contributor to the offense. Unfortunately, his recovery from a shoulder injury limited his impact.

5. How did Kenny Britt’s performance in 2015 compare to previous seasons?

– Kenny Britt’s performance in 2015 was a significant improvement from his previous seasons. He emerged as the team’s leading receiver and showcased his true potential as a playmaker.

6. How did Stedman Bailey’s suspension impact the team?

– Stedman Bailey’s suspension affected the team’s plans for utilizing his skills. It limited his playing time and disrupted the team’s offensive strategy.

7. Did any of the rookie wide receivers make an impact in 2015?

– Yes, both Pharoh Cooper and Mike Thomas showcased their potential and made contributions throughout the season.

8. Which wide receiver had the most touchdowns in 2015?

– Kenny Britt led the team in touchdowns with nine in the 2015 season.

9. Who led the Rams in receiving yards in 2015?

– Kenny Britt led the Rams in receiving yards with 1,002 in the 2015 season.

10. How did the wide receiver depth chart change throughout the season due to injuries or performance?

– The wide receiver depth chart fluctuated throughout the season due to injuries and performance. Brian Quick’s recovery from injury affected his playing time, while Stedman Bailey’s suspension delayed his contributions.

11. Were there any notable free agent signings or acquisitions at the wide receiver position in 2015?

– The Rams did not make any notable free agent signings or acquisitions at the wide receiver position in 2015.

12. Did the Rams rely heavily on their wide receivers in the passing game?

– The Rams did rely on their wide receivers in the passing game, particularly Kenny Britt and Tavon Austin. However, the team’s offensive strategy also incorporated the tight ends and running backs.

13. How did the Rams’ wide receiver depth chart compare to other teams in the league in 2015?

– The Rams’ wide receiver depth chart in 2015 was considered above average compared to other teams in the league. Kenny Britt’s breakout season and the potential of young receivers like Tavon Austin, Brian Quick, and the rookies made the Rams’ depth chart promising.

14. Were any of the wide receivers named to the Pro Bowl in 2015?

– None of the Rams’ wide receivers were named to the Pro Bowl in 2015.

15. What were the expectations for the Rams’ wide receivers heading into the 2016 season?

– The Rams’ wide receivers entered the 2016 season with high expectations. The team hoped for continued development from young players, improved performances from injured players like Brian Quick, and contributions from newly drafted rookies.

Final Thoughts:

The Rams’ WR depth chart for the 2015 season was a mix of veteran talent and promising young players. Kenny Britt’s breakout season, Tavon Austin’s versatility, and the potential of Brian Quick and the rookie wide receivers made for an exciting group. However, injuries and suspensions did disrupt the team’s plans throughout the season. Looking ahead, there was optimism surrounding the wide receiver position for the Rams in 2016, as they hoped for continued development and improved performances. Overall, the 2015 wide receiver depth chart was an intriguing aspect of the team that showcased both potential and setbacks.



