Randy Moss 2007 Stats By Game: Dominating the Field

Randy Moss, widely regarded as one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history, had a remarkable season in 2007. Playing for the New England Patriots, Moss set multiple records and achieved unprecedented success on the field. In this article, we will dive into Randy Moss’ 2007 stats by game, highlighting significant milestones, interesting facts, and answering common questions about his performance that year.

Before we delve into the specifics, let’s start with some background on Randy Moss himself. Born on February 13, 1977, in Rand, West Virginia, Moss displayed exceptional athletic ability from a young age. In college, he played for Marshall University, where he earned numerous accolades, including being named an All-American twice. Selected in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, Moss quickly made a name for himself with his remarkable speed, agility, and vertical leap.

Now, let’s explore Randy Moss’ 2007 season and his incredible stats by game:

Game 1: New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

In the season opener, Moss announced his arrival in New England with a bang. He caught nine passes for 183 yards, including a spectacular 51-yard touchdown reception. This game set the tone for what would be an exceptional season for Moss.

Game 7: New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins

Moss had a career day against the Dolphins, hauling in six receptions for an astonishing 147 yards and two touchdowns. This game showcased his ability to dominate opposing defenses, making it nearly impossible for them to contain him.

Game 9: New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts

In a much-anticipated matchup against the Colts, Moss once again proved his worth. He caught nine passes for 145 yards and a touchdown, helping the Patriots secure a crucial victory over their rivals.

Game 13: New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Facing a formidable Steelers defense, Moss showcased his resilience and skill. He caught seven passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns, including a remarkable 63-yard reception. This game demonstrated Moss’ ability to perform under pressure against some of the best defenses in the league.

Game 16: New England Patriots vs. New York Giants

In the final regular-season game, Moss added another impressive performance to his already remarkable season. He caught six passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, helping the Patriots complete a perfect 16-0 regular season. It was a fitting end to an extraordinary year for Moss.

Now that we have explored some of Randy Moss’ standout games from the 2007 season, let’s uncover five interesting facts and tricks about his performance:

1. Record-Breaking Season:

In 2007, Randy Moss shattered multiple records. He set a new NFL record for most receiving touchdowns in a season with 23, surpassing Jerry Rice’s previous record of 22. Moss also became the first player in NFL history to record 1,000 receiving yards in a season with three different teams (Vikings, Raiders, and Patriots).

2. Dynamic Duo:

Moss’ remarkable season in 2007 was largely attributed to his incredible chemistry with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. The two connected for an astonishing 23 touchdowns that year, setting a new NFL record for the most touchdowns between a quarterback and a receiver in a single season.

3. Perfect Regular Season:

With Moss leading the way, the Patriots became the first team in NFL history to achieve a perfect 16-0 regular season. Moss played a significant role in this historic feat, consistently outperforming opposing defenses and providing Brady with a reliable target.

4. All-Pro Recognition:

Unsurprisingly, Randy Moss was named a First-Team All-Pro for the 2007 season. This recognition further solidified his status as one of the premier wide receivers in the league at the time.

5. Impact on the Patriots’ Offense:

Moss’ arrival in New England revolutionized the Patriots’ offense. His deep threat ability forced defenses to shift their focus, opening up opportunities for other players on the team. This, in turn, contributed to the Patriots’ offensive dominance throughout the season.

Now, let’s address some common questions about Randy Moss’ 2007 stats by game:

1. How many yards did Randy Moss have in the 2007 season?

Randy Moss recorded a staggering 1,493 receiving yards during the 2007 season.

2. How many touchdowns did Randy Moss have in the 2007 season?

Moss set an NFL record with 23 receiving touchdowns in the 2007 season.

3. How many games did Randy Moss play in the 2007 season?

Moss played all 16 games for the New England Patriots in the 2007 season.

4. Did Randy Moss have any touchdown receptions in the playoffs that year?

Unfortunately, Moss did not record a touchdown reception in the playoffs that year.

5. How many receptions did Randy Moss have in the 2007 season?

Moss recorded an impressive 98 receptions in the 2007 season.

6. Did Randy Moss win any awards for his performance in 2007?

Yes, Moss was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for September 2007.

7. Who held the previous record for most receiving touchdowns in a single season?

Before Randy Moss, Jerry Rice held the record for most receiving touchdowns in a single season with 22.

8. Did Randy Moss ever win a Super Bowl during his career?

Although Moss had an illustrious career, he never won a Super Bowl.

9. How many times did Randy Moss surpass 1,000 receiving yards in his career?

Randy Moss surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in a season 10 times throughout his career.

10. Did Randy Moss retire with any NFL records to his name?

Yes, Randy Moss retired holding the NFL records for most receiving touchdowns in a season (23) and most seasons with 17 or more touchdown receptions (3).

11. Did Randy Moss play for any other teams after the 2007 season?

After his successful stint with the Patriots in 2007, Moss went on to play for the Oakland Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans, and San Francisco 49ers.

12. How many Pro Bowl selections did Randy Moss have in his career?

Randy Moss was selected to the Pro Bowl a total of seven times throughout his career.

13. How many seasons did Randy Moss play in the NFL?

Randy Moss played in the NFL for 14 seasons, retiring after the 2012 season.

14. Did Randy Moss ever make a return to the NFL after retiring?

Yes, Randy Moss made a brief comeback in 2012, playing for the San Francisco 49ers after a one-year retirement.

15. What is Randy Moss doing now?

After retiring from playing, Randy Moss transitioned into a career as a sports analyst for ESPN, providing expert analysis on various football programs.

In conclusion, Randy Moss’ 2007 season was nothing short of remarkable. His statistics by game demonstrated his unrivaled talent, establishing him as one of the greatest wide receivers to ever grace the NFL. From breaking records to leading the Patriots to a perfect regular season, Moss left an indelible mark on the sport. His impact on the field continues to be celebrated, and his legacy as an electrifying playmaker will forever be remembered.

