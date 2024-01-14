

Razer Huntsman Mini vs HyperX Alloy Origins 60: A Battle of Compact Gaming Keyboards

When it comes to gaming peripherals, the keyboard plays a crucial role in delivering precise and lightning-fast inputs. Razer and HyperX are two renowned brands in the gaming industry, known for producing top-notch gaming keyboards. In this article, we will compare the Razer Huntsman Mini and the HyperX Alloy Origins 60, two compact gaming keyboards that offer incredible performance and customization options. Additionally, we will explore six interesting facts about these keyboards and answer fifteen common questions to help you make an informed decision.

Razer Huntsman Mini:

The Razer Huntsman Mini is a 60% compact gaming keyboard that packs a punch. It features Razer’s proprietary optical switches, which provide an incredibly fast actuation time of 1.0ms. These switches are also durable, rated for up to 100 million keystrokes, ensuring long-lasting performance. The Huntsman Mini boasts customizable RGB lighting, allowing gamers to personalize their setup to their liking. Additionally, it supports Razer Chroma RGB integration, enabling synchronization with other Razer products for an immersive gaming experience.

HyperX Alloy Origins 60:

The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 is another excellent compact gaming keyboard that deserves attention. It utilizes HyperX’s own Red mechanical switches, renowned for their smooth keystrokes and reliability. With an actuation distance of just 1.8mm, these switches ensure lightning-fast responsiveness. The Alloy Origins 60 features customizable RGB lighting, allowing users to create stunning lighting effects. It also supports HyperX NGENUITY software for advanced customization options and synchronization with other HyperX products.

Interesting Facts:

1. Compact Design: Both keyboards are 60% compact, meaning they lack a numerical pad and function row. This design choice offers more desk space and makes them highly portable.

2. Detachable USB-C Cable: The Razer Huntsman Mini and HyperX Alloy Origins 60 feature detachable USB-C cables, making them convenient for travel and reducing cable clutter.

3. PBT Keycaps: Both keyboards come with durable PBT keycaps, ensuring longevity and resistance to wear and tear.

4. Onboard Memory: The Huntsman Mini and Alloy Origins 60 have onboard memory, allowing users to save and store their personalized settings directly on the keyboard.

5. Doubleshot Keycaps: The Huntsman Mini and Alloy Origins 60 utilize doubleshot keycaps, which are designed to prevent key legends from fading over time, resulting in a long-lasting aesthetic appeal.

6. Software Customization: While Razer offers Synapse software for customization, HyperX provides NGENUITY software. Both software allows users to remap keys, create macros, and customize RGB lighting effects.

Common Questions:

1. Are the keyboards wireless?

No, both the Razer Huntsman Mini and HyperX Alloy Origins 60 are wired keyboards.

2. Can I replace the keycaps on these keyboards?

Yes, both keyboards feature a standard keycap layout, allowing you to easily replace the keycaps with aftermarket options.

3. Do these keyboards have adjustable feet for height adjustment?

No, due to their compact design, the Razer Huntsman Mini and HyperX Alloy Origins 60 do not have adjustable feet.

4. Are the keyboards compatible with Mac?

Yes, both keyboards are compatible with Mac and come with Mac-compatible keycaps included in the box.

5. Can I use these keyboards for gaming on consoles?

Yes, both keyboards can be used with consoles that support USB keyboard input, such as the PlayStation and Xbox.

6. Are the keyboards hot-swappable?

No, neither the Razer Huntsman Mini nor the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 have hot-swappable switches.





