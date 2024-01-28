

RB Picks For Fantasy Football: Finding the Perfect Backfield Gem

Fantasy football enthusiasts know that running backs (RBs) can make or break a team’s success. The right RB picks can provide a significant advantage, offering consistent points week after week. However, with the ever-changing landscape of the NFL, selecting the perfect RB for your fantasy team can be a daunting task. In this article, we will delve into the world of RB picks for fantasy football, providing you with valuable insights, interesting facts, and common questions and answers to help you make informed decisions.

Interesting Facts:

1. Consistency is key: Over the past five seasons, the top five RBs in terms of fantasy points per game have remained remarkably consistent. This highlights the importance of selecting reliable and durable players who consistently produce on the field.

2. Rookie sensations: While it is generally advisable to rely on proven veterans, rookie RBs have had a significant impact in recent years. In 2020, five rookie RBs finished among the top 25 fantasy performers at the position, showcasing the potential for young talents to flourish.

3. The importance of volume: RBs who receive a significant workload tend to accumulate more fantasy points. Opportunity is crucial when evaluating RB picks, as players who are heavily involved in their team’s rushing and receiving game offer higher ceilings.

4. Injury concerns: Injuries are an unfortunate reality in football, and RBs are particularly susceptible to them due to the physical demands of the position. It is essential to consider a player’s injury history and the team’s overall commitment to their health when making RB selections.

5. The rise of the committee approach: In recent years, many NFL teams have adopted a committee approach, utilizing multiple RBs to share the workload. While this strategy can limit the fantasy production of individual players, it also provides opportunities for RBs to emerge as valuable flex options.

6. PPR vs. standard leagues: PPR (points per reception) leagues have gained popularity in fantasy football, adding extra value to RBs with strong receiving abilities. Understanding the scoring system of your league is crucial when evaluating RB picks, as their involvement in the passing game can significantly impact their fantasy output.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How early should I draft an RB?

It depends on the draft strategy and the specific RBs available. Typically, RBs are highly sought after, and it is advisable to select at least one within the first two rounds.

2. Should I prioritize workhorse RBs over those in committee situations?

Workhorse RBs who receive the majority of the carries and targets are generally more valuable. However, committee RBs can still provide significant value, especially in PPR leagues.

3. Are rookie RBs worth considering?

Yes, rookie RBs can offer immense upside. Keep an eye on their preseason performances, role within the team, and the overall offensive scheme when evaluating their potential.

4. How important is the offensive line for RB production?

The offensive line plays a crucial role in creating running lanes for RBs. A strong offensive line can significantly boost a RB’s fantasy value, while a weak line may limit their productivity.

5. Should I target RBs who are also involved in the passing game?

RBs who are heavily involved in the passing game, especially in PPR leagues, offer added value. They have more opportunities to accumulate points through receptions, making them versatile options.

6. How do bye weeks affect RB selections?

Considering bye weeks is essential to ensure you have sufficient depth at the RB position throughout the season. Drafting RBs with different bye weeks allows you to maintain a competitive lineup each week.

7. What is the handcuff strategy for RBs?

Handcuffing involves selecting a backup RB who would step in as the starter if the primary RB gets injured. This strategy provides insurance against injuries and ensures a consistent RB production.

8. Should I prioritize RBs from successful teams?

RBs from successful teams often benefit from positive game scripts, as their teams are more likely to be ahead and run the ball to maintain leads. However, talent and individual workload should still be the primary considerations.

9. Is it wise to trade for RBs mid-season?

Trading for RBs mid-season can be advantageous if you identify undervalued players or target teams looking to offload RB depth due to bye weeks or injuries.

10. How do I evaluate RBs in a new offensive system?

Analyzing the coaching staff’s history and tendencies, as well as preseason performances, can provide insights into how RBs will be utilized in a new offensive system.

11. Should I consider RBs with injury concerns?

RBs with injury concerns should be approached cautiously. While they may offer significant upside when healthy, the risk of missed games or reduced playing time should be factored into your decision-making.

12. Are RBs involved in the return game valuable in fantasy?

RBs who contribute in the return game can provide additional fantasy points in leagues that reward return yardage. However, this factor should not be the sole basis for drafting or starting a RB.

13. What is the difference between RBs in standard and PPR leagues?

In PPR leagues, RBs receive one point per reception, increasing the value of pass-catching RBs. Standard leagues do not award points for receptions, placing more emphasis on rushing production.

Final Thoughts:

Selecting the right RB picks for your fantasy football team is a critical component of a successful season. Understanding the nuances of RB production, considering factors such as workload, injuries, offensive schemes, and league scoring systems, will increase your chances of securing valuable RBs. Remember to stay informed, adapt to changes throughout the season, and be willing to take calculated risks when necessary. With thorough research and careful analysis, you can find the perfect RB gems that will propel your fantasy team to victory.



