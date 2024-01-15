Rb To Pick Up In Fantasy Football



Running Backs (RBs) to Pick Up in Fantasy Football

Fantasy football enthusiasts are always on the lookout for the next big thing, especially when it comes to running backs. These versatile players can be the key to a successful fantasy season, as they often rack up points through rushing yards, receiving touchdowns, and even passing plays. In this article, we will explore six interesting facts about running backs that make them essential in fantasy football. Additionally, we will address thirteen common questions and provide insightful answers to help you make informed decisions for your fantasy team. So, let’s dive in!

Interesting Facts about Running Backs in Fantasy Football:

1. Dual-Threat Potential: Running backs have the unique ability to contribute both as rushers and receivers. This dual-threat potential allows them to accumulate points from multiple sources, making them highly valuable assets on your fantasy team.

2. Workhorse Mentality: Many running backs are known for their workhorse mentality, meaning they receive a high volume of carries and touches throughout a game. This increased workload translates into more opportunities to score fantasy points.

3. Consistent Touches: Unlike wide receivers or tight ends, running backs often receive a consistent number of touches per game, making them more predictable in terms of fantasy production. This reliability is crucial for fantasy managers who want consistent point production from their players.

4. Red Zone Opportunities: Running backs are frequently used in red zone situations, where teams rely on their rushing abilities to score touchdowns. Touchdowns are a significant source of points in fantasy football, and having a running back with red zone opportunities increases the likelihood of scoring big.

5. PPR Value: In point-per-reception (PPR) leagues, running backs who are involved in the passing game become even more valuable. These players can take advantage of every reception they make, earning additional points for every catch.

6. Injury Replacement Upside: With injuries being a common occurrence in the NFL, having a reliable backup running back can be a game-changer in fantasy football. If a starting running back goes down, his backup becomes an immediate asset, often providing similar or even better production.

Common Questions about Running Backs in Fantasy Football:

1. Who is the best RB to pick up on the waiver wire this week?

Answer: The best running back to pick up on the waiver wire depends on your league’s available options. Monitor player injuries, depth charts, and recent performances to identify potential breakout candidates.

2. Should I prioritize a running back or a wide receiver in the early rounds of the draft?

Answer: It depends on your league’s scoring system and individual strategies. However, running backs tend to have a higher scarcity value and are often prioritized in the early rounds due to their consistent touches and potential for high point production.

3. What is the handcuff strategy, and when should I use it?

Answer: Handcuffing refers to drafting or picking up a backup running back who would step in as the starter if the primary running back gets injured. This strategy is advisable when the starting running back has a history of injuries or plays in a system that heavily relies on the running game.

4. How do I evaluate a running back’s matchup for a given week?

Answer: Consider the opposing team’s run defense ranking, the strength of the running back’s offensive line, and the game script. A favorable matchup against a weak run defense with a positive game script (leading or competitive) bodes well for a running back’s fantasy production.

5. Should I trade for a high-profile running back with a slow start to the season?

Answer: It depends on the circumstances. If the running back has a proven track record and the slow start seems temporary (e.g., due to a tough schedule or minor injuries), trading for them could be a wise move. However, carefully assess the situation before making any trades.

6. How do I assess a rookie running back’s potential in fantasy football?

Answer: Evaluate their college performance, draft position, offensive line quality, and potential workload. While rookies can be risky, some have tremendous immediate impact potential and could be worth drafting or picking up.

7. Is it better to have a running back in a committee or as the sole starter?

Answer: The answer depends on the specific running back and their situation. While workhorse running backs who receive the majority of touches are generally preferred, some committee situations can still produce strong fantasy performers. Monitor the distribution of touches and usage to make informed decisions.

8. How important is a running back’s involvement in the passing game?

Answer: Running backs involved in the passing game can provide significant value, especially in PPR leagues. Their ability to accumulate points both on the ground and through receptions can elevate their fantasy production and make them a valuable asset.

9. Can I start two running backs from the same team on my fantasy roster?

Answer: In general, it is not advisable to start two running backs from the same team on a fantasy roster. This is because if one running back has a bad game, it could significantly impact the other’s performance. Diversifying your roster with players from different teams is generally a safer strategy.

10. How do I manage my running back depth during bye weeks?

Answer: During bye weeks, consider picking up a running back with a favorable matchup who is likely to see an increase in touches due to the primary starter’s absence. Planning ahead and having a deep bench can help mitigate the impact of bye weeks.

11. Are there any undervalued running backs I should target in trades?

Answer: Undervalued running backs can vary from league to league, but keep an eye on players who have recently returned from injury or are coming off a few underwhelming performances. These players may present an opportunity to buy low and potentially reap the rewards later in the season.

12. How do I identify a breakout running back before they become popular?

Answer: Pay close attention to depth charts, coaching tendencies, and preseason performances. Additionally, monitoring beat writer reports and staying up-to-date with injury news can give you an edge in identifying breakout running backs before they become widely recognized.

13. Can I rely solely on running backs for my fantasy team’s success?

Answer: While running backs are crucial in fantasy football, it is important to have a balanced roster across all positions. Wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks also contribute significantly to your team’s success. Building a well-rounded team will increase your chances of achieving fantasy glory.

Final Thoughts:

Running backs hold a prominent role in fantasy football due to their dual-threat potential, consistent touches, and red-zone opportunities. Understanding their value, evaluating matchups, and managing depth are critical for fantasy success. By keeping a watchful eye on the waiver wire, utilizing handcuff strategies, and making informed trades, you can maximize your running back production and gain a competitive edge in your fantasy league. So, don’t underestimate the importance of running backs – they could be the key to a championship-winning fantasy season.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.