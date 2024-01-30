Redskins 53 Man Roster 2015



The Washington Redskins have had a storied history in the NFL, and their 53-man roster for the 2015 season was no exception. In this article, we will delve into the details of the Redskins’ roster, highlighting some interesting facts and tricks, answering common questions, and providing final thoughts on their performance that year.

First, let’s explore five interesting facts about the Redskins’ 53-man roster in 2015:

1. Kirk Cousins Emerges as Starting Quarterback:

One of the most intriguing developments of the 2015 season was the emergence of Kirk Cousins as the Redskins’ starting quarterback. After an inconsistent start to his career, Cousins took over the reins from Robert Griffin III and led the team to an NFC East division title.

2. Rookie Jamison Crowder Shines:

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder, a fourth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, proved to be an immediate impact player for the Redskins. He finished the season with 59 receptions for 604 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing his versatility and earning a spot as a reliable target for Cousins.

3. The Revitalized Defense:

Under the guidance of defensive coordinator Joe Barry, the Redskins’ defense took a significant step forward in 2015. Led by linebacker Ryan Kerrigan and cornerback Bashaud Breeland, the unit improved in several key statistical categories, including points allowed and turnovers forced.

4. Matt Jones Emerges as a Threat in the Backfield:

Running back Alfred Morris had been the mainstay in the Redskins’ backfield, but rookie Matt Jones made a strong case for increased playing time in 2015. Jones provided a powerful presence, rushing for 490 yards and three touchdowns, while also showcasing his receiving abilities out of the backfield.

5. Jay Gruden’s Coaching Impact:

Head coach Jay Gruden played a pivotal role in the Redskins’ success in 2015. Known for his offensive acumen, Gruden’s play-calling and game management allowed the team to flourish, particularly in crucial moments. His ability to adapt to the strengths of his players, especially Cousins, proved to be a key factor in their division-winning campaign.

Now, let’s move on to some common questions that fans might have had about the Redskins’ 53-man roster in 2015:

1. Who were the key offensive players for the Redskins in 2015?

Kirk Cousins, Jamison Crowder, and Matt Jones were among the key offensive players for the Redskins in 2015.

2. Which defensive players stood out for the Redskins that season?

Ryan Kerrigan and Bashaud Breeland were standout performers on the Redskins’ defense in 2015.

3. How did Kirk Cousins fare as the starting quarterback?

Cousins had a breakout season, throwing for 4,166 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, while also completing a career-high 69.8% of his passes.

4. Did the Redskins have any notable rookies on their roster in 2015?

Yes, Jamison Crowder and Matt Jones were notable rookies who made an immediate impact for the Redskins that season.

5. How did the Redskins perform in the NFC East in 2015?

The Redskins won the NFC East division with a record of 9-7, securing a playoff berth for the first time since 2012.

6. Did the Redskins make any mid-season roster changes?

Yes, the Redskins made several mid-season roster changes, most notably signing cornerback Will Blackmon and defensive lineman Ziggy Hood to bolster their defense.

7. Who were the primary receiving targets for Kirk Cousins?

Jordan Reed, Pierre Garçon, and Jamison Crowder were the primary receiving targets for Cousins in 2015.

8. How did the Redskins’ offensive line perform that season?

The offensive line had a solid performance in 2015, providing adequate protection for Cousins and helping the running game find success.

9. Did the Redskins have any notable injuries on their roster?

Yes, the Redskins faced several notable injuries throughout the season, including a season-ending injury to left tackle Trent Williams.

10. How did the Redskins fare in the playoffs?

In the playoffs, the Redskins faced the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round but ultimately lost with a score of 35-18.

11. Who was the Redskins’ leading rusher in 2015?

Alfred Morris led the team in rushing yards with 751, though Matt Jones emerged as a significant threat in the backfield.

12. Did the Redskins have a strong special teams unit?

The Redskins had an average performance on special teams in 2015, with punter Tress Way being a consistent performer.

13. How did the Redskins’ defense rank in terms of yards allowed?

The Redskins’ defense ranked 28th in the league in terms of total yards allowed in 2015.

14. Did the Redskins have any notable free agent signings that year?

Notable free agent signings for the Redskins in 2015 included defensive lineman Terrance Knighton and safety Dashon Goldson.

15. What were the expectations for the Redskins going into the 2015 season?

Expectations were modest for the Redskins going into the 2015 season, with many projecting them to finish near the bottom of the NFC East. However, the team exceeded expectations by winning the division and making the playoffs.

In conclusion, the Washington Redskins’ 53-man roster for the 2015 season was filled with intriguing storylines, emerging stars, and a resurgent defense. Kirk Cousins took a significant step forward as the starting quarterback, while rookies like Jamison Crowder and Matt Jones made immediate impacts. The leadership of head coach Jay Gruden and the guidance of defensive coordinator Joe Barry played crucial roles in the team’s success. Despite falling short in the playoffs, the Redskins’ 2015 season provided optimism for the future and showcased the potential for sustained success in the years to come.



