

Redskins Kickers Over The Years: A Legacy of Precision and Skill

Introduction:

When it comes to the Washington Redskins, the focus is often on their storied history, passionate fan base, and legendary players. However, one position that often goes unnoticed but plays a crucial role in the success of any team is the kicker. Over the years, the Redskins have had some exceptional kickers who have left an indelible mark on the franchise’s history. In this article, we will explore the illustrious legacy of Redskins kickers, highlighting their achievements, interesting facts, and common questions surrounding the position.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Mark Moseley: The Only Kicker to Win the NFL MVP Award

In 1982, Mark Moseley became the first and only kicker in NFL history to win the league’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. Moseley’s incredible accuracy and clutch performances helped propel the Redskins to their first Super Bowl victory that year.

2. Chip Lohmiller: The Record-Breaker

Chip Lohmiller, who played for the Redskins from 1988 to 1994, holds the franchise record for the most field goals made in a single season, with 36 successful attempts in 1991. Lohmiller’s accuracy and reliability made him a fan favorite during his time in Washington.

3. The Legendary Mark Moseley and the 1982 Season

In the strike-shortened 1982 season, Mark Moseley had an astonishing 95.2% field goal success rate, converting 20 of his 21 attempts. His incredible accuracy helped the Redskins secure a playoff spot and eventually win the Super Bowl.

4. Graham Gano: The Longest Field Goal in Redskins History

Graham Gano, who played for the Redskins from 2009 to 2011, holds the record for the longest field goal in franchise history. In 2011, Gano booted a 59-yard field goal against the San Francisco 49ers, showcasing his powerful leg and accuracy.

5. Dustin Hopkins: The Consistent Performer

Dustin Hopkins, the Redskins’ current kicker, has been a reliable and consistent performer since joining the team in 2015. With a career field goal success rate of 84.9%, Hopkins has become a vital asset for the Redskins, consistently delivering in high-pressure situations.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who was the first kicker in Washington Redskins history?

The first kicker in Redskins history was Dick Poillon, who played for the team from 1937 to 1941.

2. Which Redskins kicker holds the franchise record for the most career field goals?

Mark Moseley holds the record for the most career field goals in Redskins history, with 300 successful attempts during his time with the team.

3. Who is the Redskins’ all-time leading scorer?

Mark Moseley is also the Redskins’ all-time leading scorer, accumulating 1,207 points during his career in Washington.

4. How many Redskins kickers have been selected to the Pro Bowl?

Four Redskins kickers have been selected to the Pro Bowl: Mark Moseley, Chip Lohmiller, David Akers, and Dustin Hopkins.

5. Which Redskins kicker had the longest tenure with the team?

Ali Haji-Sheikh holds the record for the longest tenure as the Redskins’ kicker, playing for the team from 1983 to 1985.

6. Have any Redskins kickers won Super Bowl championships?

Yes, several Redskins kickers have won Super Bowl championships, including Mark Moseley, Chip Lohmiller, and Dustin Hopkins.

7. Who had the highest field goal percentage in a single season for the Redskins?

Shaun Suisham currently holds the record for the highest field goal percentage in a single season for the Redskins, with 91.7% in 2010.

8. How many game-winning field goals have Redskins kickers made?

Redskins kickers have made numerous game-winning field goals over the years, but the exact number is difficult to determine.

9. Who holds the record for the most consecutive field goals made by a Redskins kicker?

Brett Conway holds the record for the most consecutive field goals made by a Redskins kicker, with 16 successful attempts in 1999.

10. Which Redskins kicker had the most successful onside kicks?

Joe Danelo holds the record for the most successful onside kicks by a Redskins kicker, with three during the 1976 season.

11. How many Redskins kickers have scored over 100 points in a single season?

Five Redskins kickers have scored over 100 points in a single season: Mark Moseley, Chip Lohmiller, Curt Knight, David Akers, and Dustin Hopkins.

12. Who was the most accurate Redskins kicker in terms of field goal percentage?

Shaun Suisham holds the record for the highest field goal percentage in Redskins history, with 87.9% from 2006 to 2009.

13. How many Redskins kickers have kicked 50+ yard field goals?

Ten Redskins kickers have successfully kicked field goals of 50 yards or longer, including Dustin Hopkins, Graham Gano, and Brett Conway.

14. Who was the Redskins’ first African-American kicker?

Ali Haji-Sheikh became the first African-American kicker for the Washington Redskins when he joined the team in 1983.

15. Which Redskins kicker had the most successful onside kicks in a single game?

During a game against the Dallas Cowboys in 1997, Scott Blanton successfully executed two onside kicks, setting the record for the most in a single game by a Redskins kicker.

Final Thoughts:

While the position of kicker may not always receive the spotlight it deserves, the Redskins’ history is full of exceptional kickers who have made significant contributions to the team’s success. From Mark Moseley’s MVP season to Dustin Hopkins’ consistent performances, Redskins kickers have left a lasting legacy of precision and skill. Their ability to deliver in high-pressure situations and secure crucial points has been instrumental in the team’s pursuit of victory. So, let us not forget the impact of the Redskins’ kickers over the years and appreciate the unique skills they bring to the game.



