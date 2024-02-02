Redskins Running Backs Last 10 Years

[ad_1]

Title: The Evolution of Redskins Running Backs: A Decade of Talent and Triumph

Introduction:

Over the past decade, the Washington Redskins have seen a diverse range of running backs grace their roster. From the explosive speed of Chris Thompson to the power and agility of Alfred Morris, the Redskins’ backfield has been a focal point of their offense. In this article, we will delve into the last 10 years of Redskins running backs, highlighting their achievements, interesting facts, and answering common questions surrounding this position.

I. A Decade of Talent:

1. Clinton Portis: Clinton Portis played a significant role in the Redskins’ backfield from 2004 to 2010. He amassed over 6,800 rushing yards and 59 touchdowns during his tenure, becoming one of the franchise’s all-time leading rushers.

2. Alfred Morris: From 2012 to 2015, Alfred Morris was a force to be reckoned with. As a rookie, he rushed for 1,613 yards and 13 touchdowns, setting a Redskins’ single-season rushing record. Morris was known for his exceptional vision and ability to break tackles.

3. Matt Jones: In 2015, Matt Jones emerged as a promising young talent. He showcased his versatility as a runner and receiver, but struggled with fumbles and consistency, leading to his eventual departure from the team in 2017.

4. Chris Thompson: Known for his explosive speed and elusiveness, Chris Thompson provided a spark in the Redskins’ offense from 2013 to 2019. He was a reliable receiving option out of the backfield and recorded over 1,000 receiving yards during his tenure.

5. Derrius Guice: Selected in the 2018 NFL Draft, Derrius Guice brought excitement to the Redskins’ fanbase with his potential. Unfortunately, injuries plagued his career, limiting his impact on the field.

II. Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Clinton Portis holds the Redskins’ single-game rushing record with 228 yards against the Houston Texans in 2010.

2. Alfred Morris became the first Redskins rookie to rush for over 1,000 yards since Reggie Brooks in 1993.

3. Matt Jones scored three touchdowns in his first career start, becoming the first Redskins running back to do so since 1991.

4. Chris Thompson set the Redskins’ record for most receiving yards by a running back in a single season with 510 yards in 2017.

5. Derrius Guice scored his first NFL touchdown on his first career carry, becoming the first Redskins player to achieve this feat since 2009.

III. Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who is the Redskins’ all-time leading rusher?

The Redskins’ all-time leading rusher is John Riggins, who amassed 7,472 rushing yards during his career with the team.

2. Which Redskins running back had the most rushing touchdowns in a single season?

Clinton Portis holds the franchise record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season, with 13 touchdowns in 2005.

3. Who was the most consistent Redskins running back over the past decade?

Alfred Morris showcased remarkable consistency during his time with the Redskins, rushing for over 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons.

4. Which Redskins running back had the highest yards per carry average?

In the past decade, Alfred Morris holds the highest yards per carry average among Redskins running backs, averaging 4.7 yards per carry during his time with the team.

5. Who was the longest-tenured Redskins running back in the past decade?

Chris Thompson spent the most time with the Redskins out of all the running backs mentioned, playing from 2013 to 2019.

6. Which Redskins running back had the most receiving yards in a single season?

Chris Thompson holds the Redskins’ single-season record for receiving yards by a running back, with 510 yards in 2017.

7. Who had the highest single-season rushing yardage among Redskins running backs?

Alfred Morris holds the Redskins’ single-season rushing record with 1,613 yards in his rookie season in 2012.

8. How many 1,000-yard rushing seasons did the Redskins have in the past decade?

The Redskins had three 1,000-yard rushing seasons in the past decade, all achieved by Alfred Morris.

9. Who was the last Redskins running back to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft?

Derrius Guice was the last Redskins running back to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, being picked in the second round of the 2018 Draft.

10. Which Redskins running back had the most rushing attempts in a single season?

Alfred Morris holds the franchise record for most rushing attempts in a single season, with 335 attempts in 2012.

11. Who was the most versatile Redskins running back in terms of rushing and receiving yards?

Chris Thompson showcased versatility as both a rusher and receiver, recording 1,194 rushing yards and 1,359 receiving yards during his tenure.

12. How many rushing touchdowns did Chris Thompson score during his time with the Redskins?

Chris Thompson scored 5 rushing touchdowns during his time with the Redskins.

13. Who had the highest yards per game average among Redskins running backs in the past decade?

Alfred Morris holds the highest yards per game average among Redskins running backs in the past decade, averaging 81.5 yards per game.

14. How many Redskins running backs made the Pro Bowl in the past decade?

Alfred Morris and Chris Thompson both made the Pro Bowl during their respective careers with the Redskins.

15. Which Redskins running back had the longest career with the team?

Clinton Portis had the longest career with the Redskins among the mentioned running backs, playing seven seasons with the team.

Conclusion:

The Washington Redskins have witnessed a decade of talented and diverse running backs, each leaving their mark on the franchise’s history. From the dominance of Clinton Portis to the explosiveness of Chris Thompson, these athletes have showcased the importance of the running back position in the Redskins’ offense. As the team moves forward, it will be exciting to see how the next generation of running backs continues to evolve and contribute to the rich legacy of the Washington Redskins.

