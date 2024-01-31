

Redskins vs Giants Score 2015: A Battle of Rivals on the Gridiron

The Washington Redskins and the New York Giants have a storied rivalry that dates back decades. When these two teams meet on the gridiron, you can expect a hard-fought battle until the final whistle blows. In 2015, the Redskins and Giants faced off in two thrilling matchups that left fans on the edge of their seats. Let’s dive into the details of these games, uncover some interesting facts and tricks, and answer some common questions about this intense rivalry.

Game 1: September 24, 2015 – MetLife Stadium

The first encounter between the Redskins and Giants in the 2015 season took place at MetLife Stadium, the home turf of the Giants. It was a Thursday Night Football game that showcased the competitiveness and intensity of this rivalry. Both teams were looking to secure an early win in the season, making this game even more crucial.

The Redskins jumped to an early lead with a field goal by kicker Dustin Hopkins. However, the Giants quickly responded with a touchdown pass from quarterback Eli Manning to wide receiver Rueben Randle. The back-and-forth battle continued throughout the game, with both teams displaying impressive offensive plays and solid defensive efforts.

In the end, the Giants emerged victorious with a final score of 32-21. Eli Manning had an outstanding performance, throwing for 279 yards and two touchdowns. The Redskins’ quarterback, Kirk Cousins, threw for 316 yards and a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Game 2: November 29, 2015 – FedExField

The second clash between the Redskins and Giants in the 2015 season took place at FedExField, the home stadium of the Redskins. This game held great importance for both teams, as they were vying for a playoff spot in a tightly contested NFC East division.

The Redskins started the game with a bang, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter, courtesy of running back Alfred Morris and wide receiver DeSean Jackson. The Giants fought back, with Eli Manning connecting with Odell Beckham Jr. for a touchdown. The game continued to be closely contested, with both teams trading blows.

Ultimately, the Redskins came out on top with a final score of 20-14. Kirk Cousins had a stellar performance, throwing for 302 yards and a touchdown. The Redskins’ defense also played a significant role in securing the win, sacking Eli Manning three times and intercepting him once.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Rivalry History: The Redskins and Giants have been division rivals since 1933, making their rivalry one of the oldest in the NFL.

2. Playoff Implications: The 2015 season marked the first time since 2012 that both the Redskins and Giants were in contention for a playoff spot. The outcome of their matchups had significant implications for their postseason aspirations.

3. Quarterback Duel: The Redskins’ Kirk Cousins and the Giants’ Eli Manning had two thrilling quarterback duels in the 2015 season, each showcasing their exceptional skills and leadership.

4. Offensive Firepower: Both teams boasted impressive offensive weapons in the 2015 season. The Giants had playmakers like Odell Beckham Jr. and Rueben Randle, while the Redskins featured DeSean Jackson and Alfred Morris.

5. Defensive Struggles: While the offensive performances shone in these games, both teams struggled defensively. The games saw numerous big plays and high-scoring quarters, showcasing the challenges each defense faced.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who won more games between the Redskins and Giants in the 2015 season?

The Giants won the first matchup, while the Redskins emerged victorious in the second game.

2. Did either team make it to the playoffs in the 2015 season?

Yes, the Redskins won the NFC East division with a record of 9-7 and made it to the playoffs. The Giants, on the other hand, missed the playoffs with a record of 6-10.

3. Who were the standout players in these games?

Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. were the standout players for the Giants, while Kirk Cousins and DeSean Jackson shone for the Redskins.

4. How many passing yards did Kirk Cousins accumulate in the 2015 season?

Kirk Cousins threw for 4,166 yards in the 2015 season, establishing himself as a reliable quarterback for the Redskins.

5. What was the biggest play of the games?

In the first matchup, the biggest play was a 30-yard touchdown pass from Eli Manning to Rueben Randle. In the second game, DeSean Jackson’s 63-yard touchdown reception stood out as the biggest play.

6. Did any player suffer significant injuries in these games?

No major injuries were reported for either team in these games.

7. How did the Redskins’ defense contain Odell Beckham Jr.?

The Redskins’ defense utilized a combination of tight coverage and double-teams to limit Beckham Jr.’s impact on the games.

8. Were there any controversial calls or penalties that affected the outcomes?

No significant controversial calls or penalties impacted the outcomes of these games.

9. Did the Redskins and Giants meet in the playoffs in the 2015 season?

No, the Redskins faced the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs, while the Giants did not qualify for the postseason.

10. Did the Redskins win the NFC East division in the 2015 season?

Yes, the Redskins won the NFC East division, securing a playoff spot.

11. How did the Redskins fare in the playoffs?

The Redskins lost to the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

12. How did these games affect the overall head-to-head record between the Redskins and Giants?

The Giants maintained their lead in the overall head-to-head record against the Redskins.

13. Who was the leading rusher for the Redskins in these games?

Alfred Morris was the leading rusher for the Redskins, accumulating a total of 156 yards in the two games.

14. How many touchdown passes did Eli Manning throw in these games?

Eli Manning threw a total of three touchdown passes in the two games.

15. What was the significance of these games for the Redskins and Giants?

These games had significant playoff implications for both teams, highlighting the intensity of their rivalry and the desire to secure a postseason spot.

Final Thoughts:

The 2015 matchups between the Washington Redskins and the New York Giants were a testament to the intensity and competitiveness of their longstanding rivalry. Both teams showcased their offensive firepower, with quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Eli Manning leading the charge. The games had significant playoff implications, with the Redskins ultimately securing the NFC East division title and making it to the playoffs. While the Giants fell short of their postseason aspirations, their battles with the Redskins served as a reminder of the storied history between these two teams. As the rivalry continues to evolve, fans can expect more thrilling encounters and memorable moments on the gridiron.



