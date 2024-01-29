

Redskins Wins and Losses 2015: A Season of Ups and Downs

The Washington Redskins, a storied franchise in the National Football League (NFL), had an eventful season in 2015. With a mix of impressive victories and disappointing defeats, the team showcased both their potential and areas for improvement. In this article, we will delve into the Redskins’ wins and losses during the 2015 season, highlighting interesting facts, tricks, and answering common questions that fans may have had.

Interesting Facts:

1. Kirk Cousins Emerges as the Starting Quarterback:

In the 2015 season, Kirk Cousins solidified his role as the Redskins’ starting quarterback. He took over the position after Robert Griffin III’s injury and subsequent struggles. Cousins would go on to have an outstanding year, throwing for 4,166 yards and 29 touchdowns, earning him a reputation as a reliable leader on the field.

2. A Strong Start to the Season:

The Redskins kicked off the season with a bang, winning their first two games against the Miami Dolphins and the St. Louis Rams. This strong start generated excitement among fans and raised hopes for a successful season.

3. The Redskins’ Historic Victory against the New Orleans Saints:

One of the standout moments of the 2015 season was the Redskins’ historic victory against the New Orleans Saints. In a thrilling game, Washington triumphed with a score of 47-14. This win marked the highest-scoring performance by the Redskins since 2005, showcasing their offensive prowess.

4. Struggles on the Road:

While the Redskins managed to secure impressive victories at home, their away record was less than stellar. The team won only two games on the road during the 2015 season, highlighting an area that needed improvement.

5. Playoffs and NFC East Title:

Despite a rocky start, the Redskins rallied in the latter half of the season, securing crucial wins and clinching the NFC East title. This achievement marked the first time since 2012 that the team made it to the playoffs, eliciting excitement among fans and reinvigorating the franchise.

Tricks for Success:

1. Consistent Quarterback Play:

The Redskins’ success in 2015 was largely attributed to Kirk Cousins’ consistent performance as the starting quarterback. His ability to make quick decisions, deliver accurate passes, and maintain composure under pressure played a pivotal role in the team’s victories.

2. Establishing a Solid Running Game:

To complement Cousins’ passing game, the Redskins needed a reliable rushing attack. Running backs Alfred Morris and Matt Jones provided stability, allowing the offense to maintain balance and keep defenses guessing.

3. Improved Defensive Strategy:

The Redskins’ defense underwent significant improvements in 2015, thanks to the leadership of defensive coordinator Joe Barry. He revamped the team’s defensive schemes, focusing on generating turnovers and applying pressure on opposing quarterbacks, which played a crucial role in key victories.

4. Strong Special Teams:

The Redskins’ special teams unit was a hidden gem during the 2015 season. Kicker Dustin Hopkins displayed accuracy and a strong leg, while punter Tress Way often pinned opponents deep in their own territory. These contributions were vital in close games, providing an edge for the team.

5. Effective Game Planning and Coaching:

Head coach Jay Gruden and his coaching staff played an essential role in the Redskins’ success in 2015. Their ability to devise effective game plans and make in-game adjustments allowed the team to capitalize on opponents’ weaknesses and exploit favorable matchups.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How many games did the Redskins win in the 2015 season?

The Washington Redskins won nine games during the 2015 season.

2. Did the Redskins make it to the playoffs in 2015?

Yes, the Redskins won the NFC East title in 2015, securing a spot in the playoffs.

3. Who was the Redskins’ starting quarterback in 2015?

Kirk Cousins was the Redskins’ starting quarterback in 2015.

4. How many passing yards did Kirk Cousins throw for in the 2015 season?

Kirk Cousins threw for 4,166 yards during the 2015 season.

5. Who did the Redskins defeat in their highest-scoring game of the 2015 season?

The Redskins defeated the New Orleans Saints with a score of 47-14 in their highest-scoring game of the 2015 season.

6. How many games did the Redskins win on the road in 2015?

The Redskins won only two games on the road during the 2015 season.

7. How long had it been since the Redskins last made it to the playoffs before 2015?

The Redskins last made it to the playoffs in 2012 before clinching the NFC East title in 2015.

8. Who was the Redskins’ defensive coordinator in 2015?

Joe Barry served as the Redskins’ defensive coordinator in 2015.

9. Which players contributed to the Redskins’ rushing attack in 2015?

Alfred Morris and Matt Jones were key contributors to the Redskins’ rushing attack in 2015.

10. Who were the Redskins’ standout players on special teams in 2015?

Kicker Dustin Hopkins and punter Tress Way were standout players on the Redskins’ special teams in 2015.

11. How did the Redskins’ defense improve in 2015?

The defense improved under the guidance of defensive coordinator Joe Barry, focusing on generating turnovers and applying pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

12. How did the Redskins’ offense maintain balance in 2015?

The Redskins maintained balance on offense by having a reliable rushing attack to complement Kirk Cousins’ passing game.

13. Did the Redskins have any notable come-from-behind victories in 2015?

Yes, the Redskins had several notable come-from-behind victories in 2015, showcasing their resilience and ability to perform under pressure.

14. How did the Redskins fare against their division rivals in 2015?

The Redskins had a relatively strong record against their division rivals in 2015, winning five out of six games against NFC East opponents.

15. What were the key factors that led to the Redskins’ success in 2015?

Key factors that led to the Redskins’ success in 2015 included consistent quarterback play, a solid running game, improved defense, strong special teams, and effective game planning and coaching.

Final Thoughts:

The Washington Redskins’ 2015 season was a rollercoaster ride, filled with ups and downs. While the team faced challenges on the road, they showcased their potential with impressive victories and securing a playoff spot. Kirk Cousins emerged as a reliable starting quarterback, and the Redskins’ defense underwent significant improvements. With the right strategies and continued development, the Redskins have the potential to build on their successes and become a formidable force in the NFL.



