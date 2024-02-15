Remnant 2 Forgotten Field Puzzle



Remnant: From the Ashes, developed by Gunfire Games and published by Perfect World Entertainment, took the gaming world by storm when it was released in 2019. The game seamlessly combines elements of third-person shooting, role-playing, and survival genres, creating a unique and captivating experience for players. One of the standout features of Remnant is its challenging puzzles, with the Forgotten Field Puzzle being a particular highlight. In this article, we will delve into the details of this intriguing puzzle, uncovering interesting facts, tricks, and answering common questions surrounding it.

The Forgotten Field Puzzle is found in Rhom, one of the game’s diverse and dangerous worlds. To access this puzzle, players must first navigate their way through the treacherous landscape and defeat the enemies that stand in their path. Once they have reached the Forgotten Undercroft, they will encounter a series of challenging puzzles, with the ultimate goal of unlocking the hidden treasure.

Interesting Fact 1: The Forgotten Field Puzzle is a test of memory and observation skills. Players must pay close attention to their surroundings and memorize the sequence of symbols they encounter.

Interesting Fact 2: The puzzle consists of several floating crystal platforms, each featuring a symbol. These symbols must be activated in the correct order to progress further in the puzzle.

Interesting Fact 3: The symbols in the Forgotten Field Puzzle are unique to each playthrough, meaning that players can’t simply rely on a guide or walkthrough to solve it. This adds an element of unpredictability and replayability to the game.

Interesting Fact 4: The number of symbols and the complexity of the Forgotten Field Puzzle increase as players progress through the game. This ensures that the challenge remains fresh and engaging, even for experienced players.

Interesting Fact 5: The Forgotten Field Puzzle can be solved solo or cooperatively with up to two other players. Working together to decipher the puzzle adds an additional layer of teamwork and cooperation to the gameplay experience.

Interesting Fact 6: Players who successfully complete the Forgotten Field Puzzle are rewarded with valuable loot, including weapons, armor, and other useful items. This makes the puzzle a worthwhile endeavor for those seeking powerful gear.

Interesting Fact 7: The Forgotten Field Puzzle is just one example of the many intricate and thought-provoking puzzles found throughout Remnant: From the Ashes. These puzzles not only provide an intellectual challenge but also enhance the immersive nature of the game world.

Tricks:

1. Take your time: Rushing through the puzzle can lead to mistakes. Take a moment to observe and memorize the symbols before proceeding.

2. Communicate with your team: If solving the puzzle cooperatively, effective communication is key. Make sure to share information and work together to crack the code.

3. Use landmarks: Take note of your surroundings and use them as reference points when recalling the symbol sequence. This can help jog your memory and prevent mistakes.

4. Utilize the “Pen and Paper” method: If you’re struggling to remember the symbols, consider writing them down on a piece of paper. This visual aid can make the puzzle-solving process much easier.

5. Practice makes perfect: The more you encounter the Forgotten Field Puzzle, the better you will become at solving it. Don’t be discouraged if you fail on your first attempt – keep trying, and you will eventually master it.

6. Explore thoroughly: Rhom is a vast and mysterious world, filled with hidden secrets. Take the time to explore every nook and cranny, as you may stumble upon clues or hints that can assist you in solving the puzzle.

7. Watch for patterns: As you progress through the puzzle, pay attention to any recurring patterns or sequences. Identifying these patterns can greatly simplify the puzzle-solving process.

Now let’s move on to answering some common questions players may have about the Forgotten Field Puzzle in Remnant: From the Ashes.

Q1: How many symbols are there in the Forgotten Field Puzzle?

A1: The number of symbols varies from playthrough to playthrough. It can range from a few symbols to a more complex sequence.

Q2: Can I use a guide or walkthrough to solve the puzzle?

A2: Since the symbols are unique to each playthrough, relying solely on a guide or walkthrough may not be effective. However, these resources can provide general tips and strategies that can help you approach the puzzle.

Q3: Can I attempt the puzzle multiple times?

A3: Yes, you can attempt the puzzle as many times as needed until you solve it. There is no penalty for failure, so don’t hesitate to try different approaches.

Q4: Are there any consequences for getting the sequence wrong?

A4: Getting the sequence wrong will reset the puzzle, requiring you to start from the beginning. However, there are no other negative consequences, and you can try again as many times as necessary.

Q5: Can I solve the puzzle alone, or do I need a team?

A5: The puzzle can be solved both solo and cooperatively. If you choose to play cooperatively, you can work together with up to two other players to crack the code.

Q6: Is there a time limit for solving the puzzle?

A6: There is no time limit for solving the puzzle. You can take as long as you need to observe, memorize, and solve the sequence.

Q7: How long does it usually take to solve the Forgotten Field Puzzle?

A7: The time it takes to solve the puzzle can vary depending on the complexity of the symbol sequence and the player’s ability to memorize and recall information. Some players may solve it quickly, while others may take more time.

Q8: Are the rewards for completing the puzzle worth the effort?

A8: Yes, the rewards for completing the puzzle are valuable and can greatly enhance your character’s power and capabilities. It’s definitely worth the effort to solve it.

Q9: Can I replay the puzzle after completing it once?

A9: Yes, you can replay the puzzle as many times as you like. The symbols will be different in each playthrough, providing a fresh challenge each time.

Q10: Can I skip the puzzle altogether?

A10: No, the Forgotten Field Puzzle is a mandatory puzzle that must be solved to progress further in the game. Skipping it is not an option.

Q11: Are there any hints or clues within the game to help solve the puzzle?

A11: Yes, there are subtle hints and clues scattered throughout the environment that can assist you in solving the puzzle. Pay attention to your surroundings and be observant.

Q12: Can I use external tools or software to solve the puzzle?

A12: The game is designed to be solved without the use of external tools or software. Relying on external aids may detract from the intended challenge and overall enjoyment of the game.

Q13: Is the Forgotten Field Puzzle the hardest puzzle in the game?

A13: Remnant: From the Ashes features several challenging puzzles, and the difficulty level may vary for each player. While the Forgotten Field Puzzle is challenging, it may not necessarily be the hardest puzzle in the game.

Q14: Can I revisit the Forgotten Field Puzzle after completing it?

A14: Once you have completed the puzzle, you can revisit the Forgotten Field area in Rhom, but the puzzle itself will not be available for solving again.

Q15: Can I save my progress within the puzzle?

A15: Unfortunately, the game does not allow you to save your progress within the puzzle. If you exit the game or die, you will need to start the puzzle from the beginning.

Q16: Are there any secret rewards or Easter eggs hidden within the puzzle?

A16: While there may not be any specific secret rewards or Easter eggs tied directly to the Forgotten Field Puzzle, the game is known for its hidden secrets and surprises. Exploring thoroughly may lead you to unexpected rewards.

In conclusion, the Forgotten Field Puzzle in Remnant: From the Ashes is a challenging and rewarding experience for players. Its unique symbols, varying complexity, and cooperative gameplay elements make it a standout feature of the game. By utilizing tricks such as taking your time, communicating effectively with your team, and observing patterns, players can overcome the puzzle’s challenges and reap the valuable rewards. So, gear up, sharpen your memory, and get ready to embark on a journey through Rhom to solve the Forgotten Field Puzzle in Remnant: From the Ashes.



