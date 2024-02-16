Remnant 2 Void Vessel Facility Locked Doors

Remnant: From the Ashes is an action-packed, third-person shooter game that takes players on a thrilling journey through a post-apocalyptic world. One of the most intriguing aspects of the game is the Remnant 2 Void Vessel Facility and its locked doors, which hold valuable loot and secrets for players to discover. In this article, we will explore the secrets behind these locked doors, share some interesting facts and tricks, and answer common questions about this specific gaming topic.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Void Vessel Facility: The Void Vessel Facility is a unique location in Remnant: From the Ashes, accessible only through the Ward 13 area. It serves as a hub for players to explore different realms and challenges.

2. Locked Doors: Within the Void Vessel Facility, you will come across locked doors that require specific keys or actions to open. These doors often lead to hidden areas or contain powerful loot and unique weapons.

3. Keycard Locations: To unlock some of these locked doors, you will need to find keycards scattered throughout the game. These keycards are usually hidden in hard-to-reach areas or dropped by certain enemies.

4. Secret Passages: Some locked doors can be bypassed by discovering secret passages. These passages are often hidden behind breakable walls or disguised as regular scenery. Be observant and explore every nook and cranny to find these hidden paths.

5. Puzzle Solving: In Remnant: From the Ashes, puzzle-solving plays a crucial role in unlocking certain locked doors. These puzzles can range from matching symbols to activating switches in a specific sequence. Keep an eye out for clues and hints within the environment to solve these puzzles.

6. Boss Drops: Defeating certain bosses in the game can reward you with unique keys that unlock specific locked doors. These keys are often dropped as a guaranteed loot, making boss battles even more rewarding.

7. Cooperative Play: Some locked doors can only be opened in multiplayer mode. Team up with friends or other players online to access these doors and explore the hidden areas together.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How do I access the Void Vessel Facility in Remnant: From the Ashes?

To access the Void Vessel Facility, head to the Ward 13 area and interact with the Red Crystal located near the main vendor. This will transport you to the Void Vessel Facility.

2. What are the benefits of unlocking the locked doors in the Void Vessel Facility?

Unlocking the locked doors grants access to hidden areas, powerful loot, unique weapons, and valuable resources that can aid you in your journey.

3. How do I find the keycards required to unlock the locked doors?

Keycards can be found by exploring different realms, defeating specific enemies, or hidden in hard-to-reach areas. Keep exploring and looting to increase your chances of finding these keycards.

4. Are the locked doors in the Void Vessel Facility essential for progressing in the game?

No, unlocking these doors is not necessary for the main storyline progression. However, they provide additional challenges, rewards, and secrets for players who are interested in exploring every corner of the game.

5. Can I unlock the locked doors in single-player mode?

Yes, all locked doors can be unlocked in single-player mode. However, some doors may require cooperative play to open, as mentioned earlier.

6. Are there any specific strategies to solve the puzzles behind the locked doors?

Each puzzle is unique and requires different strategies to solve. However, paying attention to environmental clues, reading notes, and experimenting with different combinations often lead to puzzle solutions.

7. Can I backtrack to the locked doors if I missed them during my initial playthrough?

Yes, you can revisit the Void Vessel Facility and unlock the doors you missed during your initial playthrough. The game encourages exploration and allows players to backtrack to previous areas.

8. Do the locked doors ever reset their loot or puzzles?

No, once you have unlocked a door, its contents remain the same. Similarly, puzzles behind the doors do not reset, so you don’t have to worry about losing progress.

9. Are there any specific bosses that drop keys for the locked doors?

Yes, certain bosses drop unique keys required to unlock specific locked doors. These keys are guaranteed loot drops upon defeating the respective boss.

10. Can I trade or share keycards with other players?

Unfortunately, keycards cannot be traded or shared with other players. Each player must find their own keycards in their own playthrough.

11. Are there any hidden achievements or trophies associated with the locked doors?

Yes, unlocking specific locked doors may grant you hidden achievements or trophies, adding an extra layer of challenge and reward to the game.

12. Can I use cheats or hacks to unlock the locked doors?

Using cheats or hacks to unlock the locked doors is not recommended. It takes away the thrill of exploration, puzzle-solving, and defeating bosses that the game offers.

13. Can I farm specific enemies for keycards?

While some enemies have a higher chance of dropping keycards, there is no guaranteed farming method. Keep exploring and fighting enemies to increase your chances of obtaining keycards.

14. What should I do if I’m having trouble finding or unlocking the locked doors?

If you’re having trouble finding or unlocking the locked doors, consider exploring with a group of players in cooperative mode. They may provide insights or strategies to help you overcome the challenges.

15. Are there any locked doors with unique dialogue or lore?

Yes, some locked doors contain unique dialogue or lore that adds depth to the game’s story. Unlocking these doors grants access to additional information and world-building elements.

16. How many locked doors are there in the Void Vessel Facility?

The exact number of locked doors in the Void Vessel Facility can vary depending on your playthrough, as some doors are randomized. However, there are numerous doors to discover and unlock.

Final Thoughts:

Remnant: From the Ashes offers players a rich and immersive gaming experience, and the locked doors within the Void Vessel Facility add an extra layer of excitement and challenge. From finding keycards and solving puzzles to defeating bosses and discovering hidden areas, unlocking these doors rewards players with powerful loot and unique experiences. So, don your armor, gather your weapons, and embark on an adventure through the Remnant 2 Void Vessel Facility to uncover its many secrets.