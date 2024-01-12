

Resident Evil 2 Underground Stairs Special Weapons Case: Unlocking New Possibilities

Resident Evil 2, first released in 1998 by Capcom, quickly became a landmark title in the survival horror genre. With its gripping storyline, intense gameplay, and memorable characters, the game has left a lasting impact on gamers worldwide. One of the most intriguing elements of the game is the Underground Stairs Special Weapons Case. In this article, we will delve into the mysteries surrounding this case and explore six interesting facts about it. Additionally, we will address fifteen common questions players often have, providing answers to enhance your gaming experience.

The Underground Stairs Special Weapons Case is a hidden treasure trove of powerful weapons and ammunition, accessible only through a series of puzzles in the game. To unlock it, players must first find and use the Unicorn Medallion, Lion Medallion, and Maiden Medallion to open the secret passage that leads to the underground area. Once inside, they will encounter a series of challenging puzzles and enemies before reaching the Special Weapons Case.

Here are six interesting facts about the Underground Stairs Special Weapons Case:

1. High-powered Arsenal: The Special Weapons Case contains some of the most powerful weapons in the game, including the infinite ammo versions of the Samurai Edge handgun and the LE-5 submachine gun. These weapons can be a game-changer, providing players with an advantage against the terrifying creatures lurking in Raccoon City.

2. Limited Time Offer: The Special Weapons Case can only be accessed during the Scenario B playthrough of the game. Players must complete the game once, in either scenario, to unlock the ability to play through the alternate scenario and access the Special Weapons Case.

3. Precious Inventory Space: Once you unlock the Special Weapons Case, it becomes available in both Scenario A and Scenario B playthroughs. However, it takes up a valuable inventory slot, reducing the number of items you can carry. Consider your inventory management strategy carefully before deciding to unlock it.

4. A Race Against Time: The Special Weapons Case is tucked away in the Underground Stairs area, which is under constant threat of flooding. Players must solve puzzles and defeat enemies swiftly to avoid the area being submerged and the treasure being lost forever.

5. A Hidden Reward: Aside from the weapons, the Special Weapons Case also contains additional ammunition for various firearms, ensuring players have enough firepower to take on the game’s toughest challenges.

6. Unleashing Leon and Claire’s Potential: Accessing the Special Weapons Case allows players to fully maximize and enjoy the abilities of both protagonists, Leon and Claire. Equipped with these powerful weapons, players can feel empowered to take on any foe.

Now, let’s address fifteen common questions players often have about the Underground Stairs Special Weapons Case:

1. How do I access the Underground Stairs area?

To access the Underground Stairs area, you must first find and use the Unicorn Medallion, Lion Medallion, and Maiden Medallion to open the secret passage.

2. Which scenario do I need to play to access the Special Weapons Case?

You need to play the Scenario B playthrough to access the Special Weapons Case.

3. Can I access the Special Weapons Case in both Leon and Claire’s scenarios?

Yes, once unlocked, the Special Weapons Case becomes available in both Leon and Claire’s scenarios.

4. Does unlocking the Special Weapons Case affect my inventory space?

Yes, unlocking the Special Weapons Case takes up one inventory slot, so plan your inventory management accordingly.

5. Can I access the Special Weapons Case in Scenario A?

No, the Special Weapons Case can only be accessed in the Scenario B playthrough.

6. Are the weapons in the Special Weapons Case essential to completing the game?

No, the Special Weapons Case contains powerful weapons that can make the game easier, but they are not necessary to complete the game.

7. Are there any other rewards in the Special Weapons Case besides weapons?

Yes, the Special Weapons Case also contains additional ammunition for various firearms.

8. Can I use the Special Weapons Case in subsequent playthroughs?

Yes, once unlocked, the Special Weapons Case remains accessible in subsequent playthroughs.

9. Are there any time constraints in accessing the Special Weapons Case?

Yes, the Underground Stairs area is at risk of flooding, so players must solve puzzles and defeat enemies swiftly to avoid losing access to the case.

10. Can I unlock the Special Weapons Case on my first playthrough?

No, you must complete the game once to unlock the ability to play through the Scenario B and access the Special Weapons Case.

11. Are there any puzzles to solve in the Underground Stairs area?

Yes, players must solve a series of puzzles to access the Special Weapons Case.

12. Can I unlock the Special Weapons Case on easy difficulty?

Yes, the difficulty level does not affect your ability to unlock the Special Weapons Case.

13. Can I unlock the Special Weapons Case in the remake of Resident Evil 2?

Yes, the Special Weapons Case is also available in the 2019 remake of Resident Evil 2.

14. Are there any enemies in the Underground Stairs area?

Yes, players will encounter enemies in the Underground Stairs area, so be prepared to fight.

15. Can I replay the Underground Stairs area once I’ve accessed the Special Weapons Case?

No, once you’ve accessed the Special Weapons Case, you cannot revisit the Underground Stairs area.

The Underground Stairs Special Weapons Case in Resident Evil 2 offers an exciting challenge and rewarding experience for players. Unlocking this hidden treasure trove grants access to powerful weapons and ammunition, empowering you to face the horrors of Raccoon City. So, prepare yourself, solve the puzzles, and unlock new possibilities in Resident Evil 2.





