

Resident Evil 4 Remake How To Get Cat Ears: A Guide to Unlocking this Fun Easter Egg

Resident Evil 4 Remake, the highly anticipated reimagining of the classic survival horror game, has captivated fans with its intense gameplay and immersive world. While the game offers a thrilling experience, it also includes some exciting Easter eggs that add an extra layer of fun for players. One such Easter egg that has caught the attention of many is the ability to unlock cat ears for the protagonist, Leon Kennedy. In this article, we will delve into the details of how to obtain this unique cosmetic and explore some interesting facts and tricks related to Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Origin of Cat Ears:

The idea of cat ears in Resident Evil 4 Remake stems from the game’s Japanese cultural influence. In Japan, cat ears are often associated with a playful and mischievous nature. By incorporating cat ears into the game, the developers pay homage to their cultural roots while injecting a touch of whimsy into the intense world of Resident Evil.

2. Unlocking the Cat Ears:

To unlock the cat ears in Resident Evil 4 Remake, players must complete a series of specific tasks. Firstly, they need to complete the main story campaign at least once. Once this requirement is met, players can access the “Extras” menu, where they will find the option to equip the cat ears. It’s worth noting that the cat ears are purely cosmetic and do not affect gameplay mechanics.

3. The Cat Ears’ Effect on Enemies:

While the cat ears may seem like a purely cosmetic addition, they actually have a subtle effect on the behavior of certain enemies in Resident Evil 4 Remake. When wearing the cat ears, some of the Ganados (the game’s primary enemies) will display altered dialogue lines, expressing surprise or confusion at Leon’s unusual appearance. This adds a touch of humor to the game, making the cat ears more than just a cosmetic accessory.

4. Online Customization:

With the advent of online gaming, players often enjoy showcasing their unique cosmetic choices to others. Resident Evil 4 Remake recognizes this desire for personalization and allows players to display their cat ears in online multiplayer modes. This feature enables players to stand out from the crowd and adds a fun element to the game’s competitive aspects.

5. Hidden Achievements:

Apart from the joy of wearing cat ears in Resident Evil 4 Remake, unlocking this cosmetic also grants players access to hidden achievements. These achievements serve as a testament to players’ dedication and skill in completing the game’s main campaign. By adding an extra layer of challenge and reward, the developers encourage players to fully explore and engage with the game’s content.

Common Questions and Answers:

Q1. Are the cat ears available from the beginning of the game?

A1. No, players must complete the main story campaign at least once to unlock the cat ears in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Q2. Can I use the cat ears in other game modes?

A2. Yes, once unlocked, players can equip the cat ears in both the main campaign and online multiplayer modes.

Q3. Do the cat ears have any impact on gameplay?

A3. No, the cat ears are purely cosmetic and do not affect the gameplay mechanics or Leon’s abilities.

Q4. How do I access the “Extras” menu?

A4. The “Extras” menu can be accessed from the main menu of Resident Evil 4 Remake. It is usually located in a separate section alongside options like “New Game” and “Load Game.”

Q5. Can I unlock the cat ears on different difficulty levels?

A5. Yes, players can unlock the cat ears on any difficulty level, as long as they complete the main story campaign.

Q6. Can I unlock other cosmetic items in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

A6. While the cat ears are a unique cosmetic item, the game offers additional unlockable costumes and character skins for players to enjoy.

Q7. Can I disable the cat ears once I have unlocked them?

A7. Yes, players can choose to equip or unequip the cat ears at any time from the “Extras” menu.

Q8. Do the cat ears change Leon’s appearance in cutscenes?

A8. Yes, the cat ears will be visible on Leon’s character model during gameplay and cutscenes.

Q9. Are there any other hidden achievements associated with the cat ears?

A9. Yes, unlocking the cat ears in Resident Evil 4 Remake grants access to hidden achievements that can be earned by completing specific in-game challenges.

Q10. Can I customize the cat ears’ appearance?

A10. No, the cat ears are a fixed cosmetic item and cannot be further customized in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Q11. Can I obtain the cat ears in multiplayer modes?

A11. No, the cat ears can only be unlocked and used in the single-player campaign and online multiplayer modes.

Q12. Are the cat ears available on all platforms?

A12. Yes, the cat ears are available on all platforms that support Resident Evil 4 Remake, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Q13. Can I transfer the cat ears to other saved games?

A13. Yes, once unlocked, the cat ears will be available for use in any saved game file.

Q14. Are there any specific requirements for unlocking the cat ears?

A14. Other than completing the main story campaign at least once, there are no specific requirements or prerequisites for unlocking the cat ears.

Q15. Are the cat ears available in the original version of Resident Evil 4?

A15. No, the cat ears are exclusive to the remake and cannot be unlocked in the original version of Resident Evil 4.

Final Thoughts:

Resident Evil 4 Remake’s cat ears Easter egg offers players a lighthearted and amusing addition to the intense survival horror experience. Unlocking the cat ears not only allows players to personalize their gameplay but also adds a touch of humor to the game’s atmosphere. With its cultural significance, hidden achievements, and impact on enemy behavior, the cat ears Easter egg exemplifies the attention to detail and creativity that make Resident Evil 4 Remake a truly immersive gaming experience. So, if you’re looking to add a playful twist to your adventures as Leon Kennedy, don’t hesitate to unlock those adorable cat ears!



