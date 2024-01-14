

Rookies To Draft In Fantasy Football 2017

Fantasy football enthusiasts are always on the lookout for the next breakout star to add to their rosters. Each year, a new crop of rookies enters the NFL with the potential to make an immediate impact in the fantasy world. With that in mind, here are some rookies to consider drafting for the 2017 fantasy football season.

1. Leonard Fournette (RB, Jacksonville Jaguars) – Fournette, the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, enters the league with tremendous talent and an opportunity to be the focal point of the Jaguars’ offense. His combination of speed, power, and agility make him an enticing fantasy option.

2. Christian McCaffrey (RB, Carolina Panthers) – McCaffrey, the eighth overall pick, is a versatile playmaker who can contribute in both the running and passing game. He is an excellent receiver out of the backfield and has the potential to develop into a dynamic fantasy weapon.

3. Dalvin Cook (RB, Minnesota Vikings) – Cook, a second-round pick, steps into a favorable situation with the Vikings. He possesses excellent vision and burst, and with the departure of Adrian Peterson, Cook has the opportunity to become the team’s lead back.

4. Joe Mixon (RB, Cincinnati Bengals) – Despite off-field concerns, Mixon is an extremely talented player who fell to the second round of the draft. He has the potential to be a three-down back for the Bengals and could provide significant fantasy value if given the opportunity.

5. Corey Davis (WR, Tennessee Titans) – Davis was the first wide receiver selected in the 2017 NFL Draft and joins a Titans offense on the rise. He possesses excellent size, speed, and route-running ability, making him a potential fantasy star in the making.

6. Mike Williams (WR, Los Angeles Chargers) – Williams, the seventh overall pick, has the potential to be a red-zone nightmare for opposing defenses. His size, strength, and ability to make contested catches make him a valuable fantasy asset, especially in touchdown-heavy leagues.

1. Leonard Fournette became the first LSU player to be drafted in the first round by the Jaguars since running back Fred Taylor in 1998.

2. Christian McCaffrey set an NCAA record for all-purpose yards in a single season (3,864) during his sophomore year at Stanford.

3. Dalvin Cook finished his career at Florida State as the school’s all-time leading rusher, surpassing the previous record held by Warrick Dunn.

4. Joe Mixon’s 2014 assault incident, which resulted in a one-year suspension, drew significant controversy during the draft process.

5. Corey Davis holds the NCAA Division I record for career receiving yards with 5,285, surpassing the previous mark held by Western Michigan’s Greg Jennings.

6. Mike Williams suffered a neck injury during the first game of the 2015 season but rebounded in 2016 to help Clemson win the national championship.

1. Are rookies worth drafting in fantasy football?

– Yes, rookies can provide excellent value in fantasy football, especially those in favorable situations or with exceptional talent.

2. How soon should I draft a rookie?

– The timing of drafting a rookie depends on their projected role and potential impact. Generally, the earlier you draft a rookie, the higher their upside.

3. What factors should I consider when drafting rookies?

– Factors to consider include the player’s talent, opportunity, fit within their team’s offense, and potential for immediate playing time.

4. Which position is more valuable among rookies – running back or wide receiver?

– It depends on the specific rookie and their situation. Running backs typically have a higher chance for immediate impact, but wide receivers can provide significant long-term value.

5. Should I be concerned about off-field issues when drafting a rookie?

– Off-field issues should be taken into consideration, as they can affect a player’s availability and potential production. However, each situation is unique and should be evaluated individually.

6. How do rookies usually perform in their first season?

– Rookies’ performance can vary greatly, but some have immediate success while others take time to adjust to the NFL. It’s essential to manage expectations and consider the learning curve.

7. Are there any late-round rookies worth drafting?

– Absolutely! Late-round rookies can provide tremendous value, especially if they find themselves in a favorable situation or have untapped potential.

8. Should I prioritize rookies over established veterans in my draft strategy?

– Drafting rookies over established veterans depends on your specific strategy and the value they offer. It’s crucial to strike a balance between potential and proven production.

9. Can rookies be reliable fantasy starters?

– While some rookies can be reliable fantasy starters, it’s typically more realistic to view them as high-upside options or valuable depth pieces.

10. Are there any rookies to avoid drafting in fantasy football?

– It’s essential to evaluate each rookie individually, considering their situation, talent, and potential role. However, rookies with significant injury concerns or unclear roles should be approached with caution.

11. Which rookies have the best chance of winning Offensive Rookie of the Year?

– Leonard Fournette, Christian McCaffrey, and Dalvin Cook are among the favorites to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, given their projected roles and talent.

12. How much should I factor in preseason performances when evaluating rookies?

– Preseason performances can provide insights into a rookie’s skill set and potential role but should be taken with a grain of salt. Regular season performance and opportunities are more indicative of fantasy value.

13. Can rookies help me win my fantasy football league?

– Rookies have the potential to make significant contributions to fantasy teams, but they should be viewed as complementary pieces rather than sole difference-makers in winning a league.

Drafting rookies in fantasy football can be a risky yet rewarding endeavor. While some rookies may not live up to the hype, others can become breakout stars and provide significant value to fantasy teams. It’s crucial to consider their talent, opportunity, and fit within their respective offenses when deciding whether to select them. Remember, managing expectations and understanding the learning curve of rookies is key to maximizing their potential impact on your fantasy roster.





