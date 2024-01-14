

Running Back Sleepers Fantasy Football 2015: Uncovering Hidden Gems

Fantasy football enthusiasts are always on the lookout for that one player who can provide a significant edge over their competition. These hidden gems, also known as sleepers, can be found in various positions, with running backs often offering the most potential. In this article, we will explore six interesting facts about running back sleepers in fantasy football 2015, answer some common questions, and provide some final thoughts on the subject.

Interesting Facts:

1. Injuries Provide Opportunities: One common theme in fantasy football is that injuries open the door for lesser-known players to shine. In 2015, several running backs stepped up when starters went down, showcasing their talent and earning themselves a spot on fantasy radars.

2. Rookie Impact: The 2015 season saw an influx of talented rookie running backs who made an immediate impact. Names like David Johnson, Thomas Rawls, and Karlos Williams burst onto the scene, surprising both fantasy owners and NFL fans alike.

3. Breakout Season for Devonta Freeman: In 2015, Devonta Freeman emerged as one of the league’s premier running backs. After a lackluster rookie campaign, Freeman exploded with over 1,600 total yards and 14 touchdowns, cementing himself as a top fantasy option.

4. C.J. Anderson’s Underwhelming Performance: C.J. Anderson was a popular pick in fantasy drafts after a strong finish to the 2014 season. However, he failed to live up to expectations in 2015, leaving many owners disappointed. This serves as a reminder that past success does not guarantee future performance.

5. Handcuffing Strategy Pays Off: Handcuffing involves drafting the backup running back to protect against injuries to your primary starter. In 2015, those who handcuffed their star running backs with their backups often reaped the benefits when injuries struck, highlighting the importance of this strategy.

6. Late-Round Steals: Fantasy football drafts are often won or lost in the later rounds, and savvy owners who identified hidden gems like Dion Lewis or Danny Woodhead in 2015 were rewarded handsomely. These late-round steals can provide valuable depth or even become unexpected starters.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who are some running back sleepers for the 2015 fantasy football season?

Answer: Some potential sleepers for 2015 include Duke Johnson Jr., Tevin Coleman, and Charles Sims.

2. Is it worth drafting a rookie running back?

Answer: While it can be risky, talented rookie running backs like Todd Gurley and Melvin Gordon have proven to be worth the gamble in recent years.

3. What does it mean to handcuff a running back?

Answer: Handcuffing refers to drafting the backup running back to your primary starter, ensuring that you have a replacement in case of injury.

4. How important is a running back’s workload in fantasy football?

Answer: Workload is crucial, as running backs who receive a significant number of touches have more opportunities to accumulate fantasy points.

5. Should I prioritize pass-catching running backs in PPR leagues?

Answer: Yes, running backs who excel in receiving can provide a significant advantage in PPR (points per reception) leagues.

6. Are there any sleeper running backs on teams with potent offenses?

Answer: Yes, running backs on high-scoring offenses often benefit from their team’s ability to move the ball and create scoring opportunities.

7. How do I identify potential breakout candidates at the running back position?

Answer: Look for players who have shown flashes of talent, have an opportunity for an increased workload, or are part of an up-and-coming offense.

8. Should I target running backs in timeshares or those with a clear lead role?

Answer: It depends on the situation. Running backs in timeshares can still be valuable, especially if they excel in certain aspects or have high touchdown potential.

9. Are there any sleepers among second-year running backs?

Answer: Yes, second-year running backs often make a significant leap in their sophomore season. Keep an eye on players like David Montgomery or Devin Singletary.

10. What should I consider when evaluating a running back’s offensive line?

Answer: A strong offensive line can greatly benefit a running back’s production. Look for teams with solid offensive line rankings and consistent blocking schemes.

11. Can running backs with injury concerns still be considered sleepers?

Answer: Yes, as long as the injury concerns are not too severe and the player has a reasonable chance of returning to full health.

12. Should I prioritize running backs in the early rounds of my draft?

Answer: It depends on your draft strategy and league format. Running backs tend to be the most valuable position, but be flexible and adapt to how the draft unfolds.

13. Are there any running backs who could emerge as fantasy stars in the second half of the season?

Answer: Yes, players like J.K. Dobbins or Cam Akers could see increased opportunities as the season progresses, making them potential second-half breakout candidates.

Final Thoughts:

Running back sleepers can be the key to fantasy football success. Whether it’s finding hidden gems in the later rounds, capitalizing on injuries, or identifying breakout candidates, these players can provide a significant advantage. However, it’s essential to conduct thorough research, consider various factors, and adapt to the ever-changing landscape of the NFL. By doing so, fantasy owners can uncover these hidden gems and potentially lead their teams to victory.





