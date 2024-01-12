

Running Backs Fantasy Football 2017: Everything You Need to Know

Fantasy football is a game that continues to captivate fans all over the world, and one of the most critical positions in this game is the running back (RB). With the 2017 season just around the corner, it’s time to delve into the world of running backs in fantasy football. In this article, we will explore some interesting facts about RBs, answer common questions, and provide final thoughts on their impact in the upcoming season.

Interesting Facts about Running Backs in Fantasy Football 2017:

1. The Bell Cow Era: The term “bell cow” refers to a running back who receives the majority of carries and is the primary offensive weapon for a team. In recent years, the league has seen a shift towards utilizing multiple running backs, reducing the number of bell cow RBs. This trend adds complexity to fantasy football strategies.

2. Rookie Impact: Historically, rookie running backs have made an immediate impact in fantasy football. In 2016, Ezekiel Elliott led all RBs in fantasy points, showcasing the potential for rookies to excel. Keep an eye out for standout rookies like Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey this season.

3. The PPR Revolution: The rise of PPR (Points Per Reception) leagues has significantly impacted the value of running backs. RBs who are involved in the passing game, such as Le’Veon Bell and David Johnson, have become even more valuable due to the additional points received for catching passes.

4. Injury Concerns: Injuries are an unfortunate reality in football, and RBs are particularly susceptible. It is crucial to consider a player’s injury history when drafting. Players like Adrian Peterson and Jamaal Charles, who have dealt with significant injuries recently, may carry more risk.

5. Committee Backfields: Many teams employ a committee approach, where multiple RBs share playing time. While this may limit the individual fantasy value of each RB, it can also create opportunities for value picks. Identifying RBs in such backfields who have a chance to emerge as the lead back is a key strategy.

6. The Impact of Offensive Line: A strong offensive line is crucial for a running back’s success. Analyzing the quality of an RB’s offensive line is essential when evaluating their fantasy potential. A talented RB behind a subpar offensive line may struggle to meet expectations.

Common Questions and Answers about Running Backs in Fantasy Football:

1. How important is it to draft a running back early in fantasy football?

Drafting a running back early is generally considered a safe strategy. RBs have historically been the most consistent point producers, and the position tends to have a higher injury rate than others.

2. Should I prioritize a bell cow RB over a committee backfield RB?

It depends on your draft strategy and risk tolerance. Bell cow RBs offer a higher ceiling, but committee RBs can provide value at a lower cost. Consider your league’s scoring system and the players available when making this decision.

3. Who are some breakout RB candidates for the 2017 season?

Look out for names like Dalvin Cook, Joe Mixon, and Ty Montgomery. These players have the opportunity and talent to emerge as fantasy studs.

4. How much does a RB’s involvement in the passing game matter?

In PPR leagues, a RB’s involvement in the passing game is crucial. It provides an additional opportunity for points and boosts their value. Even in standard leagues, RBs who catch passes tend to have higher floors.

5. What should I do if my RB gets injured during the season?

Injuries are an unfortunate reality, but having depth on your roster is essential. Monitor the waiver wire for available RBs, consider trades, or rely on handcuff RBs (backup RBs to your starters) to mitigate the impact of injuries.

6. Are rookie RBs worth drafting?

Yes, rookie RBs can provide tremendous value. They often have fresh legs and are eager to prove themselves. However, it is important to temper expectations as not all rookies have an immediate impact.

7. How important is a RB’s offensive line?

A strong offensive line greatly enhances an RB’s fantasy value. It provides better blocking and creates more running lanes. Pay attention to an RB’s offensive line when making draft decisions.

8. Which RBs should I target in the later rounds of my draft?

Look for RBs who have the potential to emerge as the lead back in committee backfields, such as Derrick Henry, Tevin Coleman, or Robert Kelley.

9. Is it worth handcuffing my starting RBs?

Handcuffing involves drafting the backup RB to your starter. It can be a valuable strategy to protect against injuries, especially for top-tier RBs. However, it also ties up a roster spot, so evaluate the risk and reward accordingly.

10. How do RBs from pass-heavy offenses compare to those from run-heavy offenses?

RBs in pass-heavy offenses tend to have more opportunities in the passing game, which boosts their fantasy value. However, RBs in run-heavy offenses may have more rushing attempts and goal-line opportunities, making them valuable as well.

11. How important is a RB’s schedule when drafting?

A favorable schedule can enhance a RB’s fantasy production. Consider the strength of opposing defenses when evaluating an RB’s value, but don’t solely rely on it as situations change throughout the season.

12. How often should I check the waiver wire for RBs?

Regularly monitoring the waiver wire is crucial, especially in the early weeks of the season when RB situations become clearer. Keep an eye on RBs who are emerging or have the potential to take over starting roles.

13. Can I win my fantasy league without a top-tier RB?

While having a top-tier RB can certainly increase your chances of winning, it is not impossible to win without one. Building a strong team through smart drafting, waiver wire pickups, and trades can compensate for lacking a top-tier RB.

Final Thoughts:

Running backs are the lifeblood of fantasy football, and understanding their value, roles, and potential in the upcoming season is crucial for success. Keep in mind the evolving nature of RB usage, the impact of rookies, and the importance of factors like involvement in the passing game and offensive line quality. With careful research, strategic drafting, and active management throughout the season, you can optimize your chances of fantasy football glory in 2017.





