

Running Backs To Draft In Fantasy Football 2024

Fantasy football enthusiasts are always on the lookout for the next breakout star at the running back position. As the 2024 season approaches, it’s time to start analyzing which running backs are poised to have a significant impact on fantasy rosters. This article will delve into six running backs that should be on your radar for the upcoming season. Additionally, we will answer thirteen common questions that fantasy owners may have. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the world of running backs in fantasy football 2024.

Interesting Facts:

1. Dual-Threat Dominance: In recent years, the NFL has seen a surge in running backs who excel in both rushing and receiving. This trend is expected to continue in 2024, as teams increasingly rely on versatile backs to contribute in multiple facets of the game. Drafting a dual-threat running back can provide a significant advantage in fantasy football, as these players have a higher potential for scoring points.

2. The Rise of the Rookie: Over the past few seasons, rookie running backs have made an immediate impact in fantasy football. From Alvin Kamara to Saquon Barkley, first-year players have shown the ability to take the league by storm. As we approach the 2024 season, it’s crucial to keep an eye on incoming rookies who have the potential to become fantasy gold.

3. Injury Concerns: Injuries are an unfortunate reality in football, and the running back position is particularly susceptible. When drafting running backs, it’s essential to consider their injury history and the team’s depth at the position. Be cautious of drafting players with a significant injury history, as it could hamper their production and potentially derail your fantasy season.

4. Committee Backfields: Gone are the days of the workhorse running back who carries the ball 30 times a game. Many NFL teams now utilize a committee backfield approach, with multiple running backs sharing the workload. While this may limit the individual fantasy output of each back, it also provides an opportunity to find value in later rounds of the draft. Identifying running backs in committee backfields who have the potential to emerge as the lead back can be a game-changer in fantasy football.

5. The Importance of Offensive Line: Often overlooked but crucial to a running back’s success is the offensive line. A strong offensive line can open up running lanes, create opportunities for big plays, and provide valuable pass protection. When evaluating running backs for the 2024 season, consider the strength of their offensive line and how it may impact their fantasy production.

6. Emerging Pass-Catching Backs: In recent years, the demand for running backs who excel in the passing game has skyrocketed. Running backs who are capable of catching passes out of the backfield can be invaluable in PPR (points per reception) leagues. Keep an eye on players who have showcased their receiving skills in previous seasons or have the potential to become primary targets for their quarterbacks.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who is the top running back to draft in 2024?

The top running back to draft in 2024 is Derrick Henry. He has consistently been a dominant force and has shown no signs of slowing down.

2. Are there any rookie running backs worth drafting?

Yes, there are several promising rookie running backs to consider, such as Travis Etienne, Najee Harris, and Javonte Williams. Keep an eye on their preseason performances and projected roles in their respective offenses.

3. How does a running back’s offensive line impact their fantasy value?

A strong offensive line can greatly enhance a running back’s fantasy value. It opens up running lanes and provides better pass protection, leading to increased opportunities for points.

4. Should I be concerned about running backs in committee backfields?

While committee backfields can limit a running back’s individual production, they also present opportunities to find value in later rounds. Identifying potential lead backs in committee situations can still yield significant fantasy points.

5. Which running backs have injury concerns heading into the 2024 season?

Players with injury concerns include Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, and Dalvin Cook. Monitor their health status and draft accordingly.

6. How important is a running back’s involvement in the passing game?

A running back’s involvement in the passing game is crucial, especially in PPR leagues. Players like Alvin Kamara and Austin Ekeler, who excel in catching passes, provide an extra dimension to their fantasy value.

7. Are there any sleeper running backs to target in the later rounds?

Yes, keep an eye on players like Zack Moss, Damien Harris, and Tony Pollard, who have the potential to outperform their draft positions and provide excellent value.

8. What should I consider when drafting a handcuff running back?

When drafting a handcuff running back, consider the starter’s injury history and the handcuff’s potential to step into a significant role. Handcuffs are often rostered to mitigate the risk of injury to star running backs.

9. Can I rely solely on running backs for my fantasy team’s success?

While running backs are crucial, it’s essential to have a balanced roster with strong players across all positions. Relying solely on running backs might leave your team vulnerable in other areas.

10. How do I evaluate a running back’s strength of schedule?

When evaluating a running back’s strength of schedule, consider the opposing defenses they will face. Look at factors such as run defense rankings, previous performances against similar defenses, and divisional matchups.

11. Should I prioritize drafting running backs early in my fantasy draft?

It depends on your draft strategy and the specific players available. Running backs typically have a higher rate of injuries, so it’s important to weigh the risk versus reward. Consider the depth of the running back position and the scarcity of other positions when making your decision.

12. Can a rookie running back outperform established veterans?

Yes, rookies have proven time and again that they can make an immediate impact. However, it’s essential to balance the potential of a rookie with the reliability of a proven veteran when making your draft decisions.

13. How much should I be willing to spend on a top-tier running back in an auction draft?

In an auction draft, the value of a top-tier running back is typically higher due to their scarcity. Be prepared to spend a significant portion of your budget on a top running back, as they are often the cornerstone of a successful fantasy team.

Final Thoughts:

As the 2024 fantasy football season approaches, it’s crucial to stay informed about the running back landscape. Consider the interesting facts highlighted in this article, such as the rise of rookie running backs, the importance of dual-threat abilities, and the impact of offensive lines. Don’t forget to address your common questions and concerns, ranging from injury risks to sleeper picks. Remember, drafting running backs is a critical element of a successful fantasy football team, but always strive for a balanced roster to maximize your chances of winning your league. Good luck in your fantasy drafts!





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.