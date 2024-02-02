

The Saint Louis Rams Depth Chart 2015: Breaking Down the Team’s Roster

The Saint Louis Rams, now known as the Los Angeles Rams, had an eventful 2015 season. As the team made strides towards establishing itself as a competitive force in the NFL, the depth chart played a crucial role in determining the team’s success. In this article, we will explore the Rams’ depth chart for the 2015 season, uncovering interesting facts and tricks along the way. Additionally, we will answer some of the common questions fans had about the team’s roster that year.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Todd Gurley’s Impact: One of the most intriguing aspects of the 2015 depth chart was the emergence of rookie running back Todd Gurley. Despite missing the first two games of the season due to injury, Gurley quickly made his mark, showcasing his incredible talent and becoming a force to be reckoned with. He finished the season with 1,106 rushing yards and ten touchdowns, earning him the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

2. Defensive Dominance: The Rams’ defense was a standout feature of the 2015 season. Led by Aaron Donald, Robert Quinn, and Alec Ogletree, the defense ranked sixth overall in yards allowed per game. The depth chart emphasized the team’s commitment to a strong defensive line and linebacker corps, which proved to be highly effective.

3. Quarterback Carousel: One of the most significant challenges for the Rams in 2015 was their quarterback situation. The depth chart saw Nick Foles as the primary starter, but inconsistent performances led to a mid-season change. Case Keenum took over, providing stability and better decision-making. However, the Rams’ lack of offensive firepower ultimately hindered their overall success.

4. Wide Receiver Woes: The Rams’ depth chart at wide receiver was a cause for concern in 2015. With a lack of proven playmakers, the team struggled to generate consistent passing offense. Kenny Britt was the most productive receiver, with 681 yards and three touchdowns, but the lack of depth at this position limited the Rams’ offensive capabilities.

5. Special Teams Standouts: While the Rams had their fair share of struggles offensively, their special teams unit shone brightly in 2015. Kicker Greg Zuerlein had an impressive season, converting 20 of 30 field goal attempts and all 26 extra point attempts. Additionally, punt returner Tavon Austin electrified the crowd with two punt return touchdowns, solidifying his status as a threat in the return game.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who were the key players on the Rams’ offensive line in 2015?

The Rams’ offensive line was anchored by left tackle Greg Robinson, left guard Rodger Saffold, center Tim Barnes, right guard Jamon Brown, and right tackle Rob Havenstein.

2. How did the Rams utilize their tight ends in 2015?

In 2015, the Rams primarily used Jared Cook as their starting tight end. Lance Kendricks also saw significant playing time, often lining up as a second tight end or in two-tight end formations.

3. Who were the primary starters in the Rams’ secondary?

The Rams’ secondary in 2015 featured Trumaine Johnson and Janoris Jenkins as the starting cornerbacks, with Rodney McLeod and T.J. McDonald as the starting safeties.

4. Did the Rams have a standout pass rusher in 2015?

Yes, the Rams had two standout pass rushers in 2015, Robert Quinn and Aaron Donald. Quinn finished the season with five sacks, while Donald led the team with 11 sacks and earned a Pro Bowl selection.

5. How did the Rams split carries between their running backs?

Todd Gurley emerged as the primary running back for the Rams in 2015, receiving the majority of the carries. Backup running backs Tre Mason and Benny Cunningham saw limited playing time and primarily contributed in passing situations.

6. Did the Rams make any notable trades during the 2015 season?

Yes, the Rams made a significant trade during the season, acquiring quarterback Case Keenum from the Houston Texans in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

7. Who were the Rams’ primary return specialists in 2015?

Tavon Austin handled both punt and kickoff return duties for the Rams in 2015. He showcased his explosiveness with two punt return touchdowns and a kickoff return touchdown.

8. How did the Rams’ depth chart change throughout the season due to injuries?

Injuries forced the Rams to make adjustments to their depth chart throughout the season. Notable injuries included quarterback Nick Foles, who was benched due to poor performance, and wide receiver Stedman Bailey, who suffered a gunshot wound midway through the season.

9. Were there any notable rookies on the Rams’ depth chart in 2015, aside from Todd Gurley?

In addition to Todd Gurley, the Rams had other notable rookies on their depth chart in 2015, including offensive linemen Jamon Brown and Rob Havenstein, as well as linebacker Bryce Hager.

10. How did the Rams’ depth chart change under head coach Jeff Fisher?

Under head coach Jeff Fisher, the Rams’ depth chart often emphasized a strong defense and a run-first offensive approach. Fisher’s emphasis on physicality and toughness was evident in the players chosen for key positions.

11. Did the Rams have any players named to the Pro Bowl in 2015?

Yes, the Rams had three players named to the Pro Bowl in 2015: running back Todd Gurley, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, and punter Johnny Hekker.

12. How did the Rams fare in terms of penalties in 2015?

The Rams were one of the most penalized teams in the NFL in 2015. They ranked second in the league with 163 penalties for a total of 1,358 yards.

13. Did the Rams have a reliable backup quarterback in 2015?

While Nick Foles began the season as the Rams’ starting quarterback, his inconsistent play led to Case Keenum taking over. Keenum provided stability and better decision-making, but the Rams lacked a proven backup option.

14. How did the Rams’ running backs contribute in the passing game?

While Todd Gurley was primarily utilized as a rushing threat, he also contributed in the passing game, catching 21 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown. Backup running backs Tre Mason and Benny Cunningham were also involved in passing situations.

15. What were the Rams’ strengths and weaknesses based on their depth chart in 2015?

The Rams’ depth chart showcased a strong defensive line and an emerging star in Todd Gurley. However, weaknesses at the wide receiver position and inconsistent quarterback play hindered the team’s offensive production.

Final Thoughts:

The 2015 depth chart for the Saint Louis Rams, now known as the Los Angeles Rams, highlighted both the team’s strengths and weaknesses. While the defense excelled, led by standout players like Aaron Donald, Robert Quinn, and Alec Ogletree, the offense struggled due to a lack of playmakers at wide receiver and inconsistent quarterback play. However, the emergence of rookie running back Todd Gurley injected excitement into the team and gave fans hope for the future. As the Rams continue to evolve in the NFL, the 2015 depth chart serves as a reminder of the challenges faced and the potential for greatness that lies ahead.



