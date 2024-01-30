Saint Louis Rams Roster 2012



The Saint Louis Rams Roster of 2012: A Look Back at the Team’s Journey

The Saint Louis Rams, formerly known as the Los Angeles Rams, have been a prominent figure in the National Football League (NFL) since their establishment in 1936. Over the years, the team has seen its fair share of ups and downs, but the 2012 season was an exciting one for the Rams and their fans. In this article, we will take a trip down memory lane and explore the Saint Louis Rams roster of 2012 while providing interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions about the team.

Interesting Facts about the 2012 Saint Louis Rams Roster:

1. Arrival of Jeff Fisher: The 2012 season marked the first year of Jeff Fisher’s tenure as head coach of the Rams. Fisher, known for his defensive expertise, brought a wealth of experience to the team and was instrumental in turning around their fortunes.

2. Sam Bradford’s Stellar Performance: Quarterback Sam Bradford had an impressive season in 2012, despite the challenges faced by the team. He threw for 3,702 yards and 21 touchdowns, showcasing his potential as a franchise quarterback.

3. Rookie Sensations: The 2012 Rams roster featured several standout rookies, including cornerback Janoris Jenkins and kicker Greg Zuerlein. Jenkins made an immediate impact with three defensive touchdowns, while Zuerlein earned the nickname “Legatron” for his powerful leg and accurate kicking.

4. Defensive Dominance: The Rams’ defense was a force to be reckoned with in 2012, led by defensive end Robert Quinn and middle linebacker James Laurinaitis. Quinn, in particular, had a breakout season, recording 10.5 sacks and earning his first Pro Bowl selection.

5. Victories Against Division Rivals: The Rams had a successful run against their NFC West rivals in 2012. They recorded impressive victories against the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and Arizona Cardinals, showcasing their potential to compete with some of the best teams in the league.

Tricks to Remember from the 2012 Saint Louis Rams Roster:

1. Utilize the Defense’s Strength: The Rams’ defense was their biggest asset in 2012. Opposing offenses struggled to move the ball against their formidable pass rush and stingy secondary. Coaches should focus on building a strong defense to replicate the success of that season.

2. Foster Rookie Talent: Janoris Jenkins and Greg Zuerlein had exceptional rookie seasons in 2012. Coaches should prioritize developing young talent and giving them opportunities to shine, as they can often be the key to success.

3. Maximize Sam Bradford’s Potential: Sam Bradford showed flashes of brilliance in 2012, and coaches should strive to create an offensive system that allows him to thrive. Bradford possesses the talent to be a franchise quarterback, and surrounding him with a strong supporting cast will yield positive results.

4. Emphasize Divisional Matchups: The Rams’ success against division rivals in 2012 demonstrated the importance of performing well in divisional matchups. Coaches should game-plan specifically for divisional opponents and focus on exploiting their weaknesses.

5. Establish a Winning Culture: The 2012 Rams roster showcased resilience and determination, even in the face of adversity. Coaches should work on building a winning culture within the team, emphasizing discipline, teamwork, and a never-give-up attitude.

Common Questions about the 2012 Saint Louis Rams Roster:

1. Did the Rams make the playoffs in 2012?

No, the Rams finished the 2012 season with a record of 7-8-1, narrowly missing out on a playoff berth.

2. Who was the leading receiver for the Rams in 2012?

Wide receiver Danny Amendola led the team in receiving yards with 666 yards and three touchdowns.

3. How did the Rams fare against their division rivals in 2012?

The Rams had a respectable record of 4-1-1 against their NFC West rivals in 2012.

4. Did any Rams players make the Pro Bowl in 2012?

Yes, defensive end Robert Quinn earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2012.

5. Who was the Rams’ starting running back in 2012?

Steven Jackson, one of the franchise’s all-time greats, served as the starting running back for the Rams in 2012.

6. How did the Rams’ defense rank in terms of yards allowed in 2012?

The Rams’ defense ranked 14th in the league in terms of total yards allowed in 2012.

7. Who was the Rams’ defensive coordinator in 2012?

Gregg Williams served as the Rams’ defensive coordinator in 2012, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the team.

8. Did the Rams have any notable injuries in the 2012 season?

Yes, both cornerback Bradley Fletcher and wide receiver Danny Amendola missed significant time due to injuries during the 2012 season.

9. How did the Rams’ offensive line perform in 2012?

The Rams’ offensive line struggled in 2012, allowing 35 sacks throughout the season.

10. Who led the Rams in interceptions in 2012?

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins led the team with four interceptions, returning three of them for touchdowns.

11. How many games did the Rams win in 2012?

The Rams won seven games in the 2012 season.

12. Was the 2012 season considered a successful one for the Rams?

While the Rams narrowly missed the playoffs, the 2012 season was considered a step in the right direction for the team, showing signs of improvement and competitiveness.

13. Did the Rams have any players selected in the 2012 NFL Draft?

Yes, the Rams selected defensive tackle Michael Brockers with the 14th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

14. Who was the Rams’ leading tackler in 2012?

Middle linebacker James Laurinaitis led the team in tackles with 142 total tackles in the 2012 season.

15. What were the Rams’ biggest strengths in 2012?

The Rams’ defense, led by a dominant pass rush and a talented secondary, was their biggest strength in the 2012 season.

Final Thoughts on the 2012 Saint Louis Rams Roster:

The 2012 season was a crucial turning point for the Saint Louis Rams. Under the leadership of head coach Jeff Fisher, the team showed significant improvement and established a solid foundation for future success. With standout performances from players like Sam Bradford, Robert Quinn, and Janoris Jenkins, the roster showcased its potential to compete at a high level. Although the Rams fell short of making the playoffs, their strong showing against division rivals and the emergence of talented rookies highlighted the team’s bright future. The 2012 season will always be remembered as a stepping stone towards the Rams’ resurgence in the NFL.



