

Title: Saints All-Time Receiving Leaders: A Historical Look at New Orleans’ Finest Pass Catchers

Introduction:

The New Orleans Saints have had their fair share of standout players over the years, and their receiving corps is no exception. From explosive playmakers to reliable possession receivers, the Saints have seen some extraordinary talents grace the field. In this article, we will delve into the all-time receiving leaders for the New Orleans Saints, exploring their accomplishments, interesting facts, and some tricks that made them successful. Additionally, we will address 15 common questions about these players and conclude with some final thoughts on their impact on the team.

All-Time Receiving Leaders: Top Performers in Saints History

1. Marques Colston:

Marques Colston, a key figure in the Saints’ Super Bowl-winning season, holds the top spot on the all-time receiving list. During his career with the Saints from 2006 to 2015, Colston amassed 9,759 receiving yards and 72 touchdowns. His combination of size, hands, and route-running made him a favorite target for quarterback Drew Brees.

2. Joe Horn:

Joe Horn, known for his flamboyant celebrations and deep-threat ability, ranks second in Saints’ receiving history. From 2000 to 2006, Horn racked up 7,622 yards and 50 touchdowns. His chemistry with quarterback Aaron Brooks led to numerous explosive plays and memorable moments in Saints’ history.

3. Eric Martin:

Eric Martin, a Saints mainstay from 1985 to 1993, sits in third place on the all-time receiving list. Martin accumulated 7,854 yards and 48 touchdowns during his time in New Orleans, showcasing his reliability as a possession receiver. His connection with quarterback Bobby Hebert made him a fan favorite during the late 80s and early 90s.

4. Michael Thomas:

The current Saints’ star receiver, Michael Thomas, has quickly climbed up the ranks since being drafted in 2016. In just four seasons, Thomas has already amassed an impressive 5,512 yards and 32 touchdowns. Known for his precise route-running and strong hands, Thomas has broken numerous records and become a favorite target of Drew Brees.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Marques Colston, an absolute steal:

Marques Colston, selected in the seventh round of the 2006 NFL Draft, proved to be one of the greatest draft steals in Saints’ history. His reliable hands, physicality, and ability to find open spots in the defense made him a crucial target for Drew Brees.

2. Joe Horn’s infamous cell phone celebration:

In a memorable moment during a 2003 game against the New York Giants, Joe Horn scored a touchdown and celebrated by retrieving a hidden cell phone from the goalpost padding. This celebration became an instant classic and is still referenced by NFL fans to this day.

3. Eric Martin’s historic Thanksgiving Day performance:

On Thanksgiving Day in 1987, Eric Martin had a career-best game against the Dallas Cowboys, catching 11 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns. This remarkable performance helped the Saints secure a 27-10 victory, making it a memorable holiday for Saints fans.

4. Michael Thomas’ record-breaking 2019 season:

In 2019, Michael Thomas etched his name in the history books by setting the NFL record for the most receptions in a single season with 149. His impressive route-running, strong hands, and chemistry with Drew Brees allowed him to dominate opposing defenses throughout the season.

5. The Brees-Thomas connection:

Drew Brees and Michael Thomas developed an extraordinary connection, resulting in countless completions and records broken. Their chemistry on the field has been a key factor in the Saints’ success in recent years, as Thomas consistently finds ways to get open and make crucial catches.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who holds the record for the most receiving yards in a single season for the Saints?

Marques Colston holds the record for the most receiving yards in a single season for the Saints, with 1,202 yards in 2007.

2. Which Saints receiver has the most career touchdowns?

Marques Colston holds the record for the most career receiving touchdowns for the Saints, with 72.

3. Who is the youngest receiver to reach 5,000 career receiving yards for the Saints?

Michael Thomas became the youngest receiver to reach 5,000 career receiving yards for the Saints at 26 years and 360 days old.

4. How many 1,000-yard receiving seasons has Michael Thomas had?

As of 2021, Michael Thomas has had four 1,000-yard receiving seasons with the Saints.

5. Who had the longest touchdown reception in Saints’ history?

In 2002, Jerome Pathon caught a 79-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Brooks, marking the longest touchdown reception in Saints’ history.

6. Who was the first Saints receiver to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season?

Danny Abramowicz became the first Saints receiver to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season, accomplishing the feat in 1969.

7. Who has the most receptions in a single game for the Saints?

Wes Chandler holds the record for the most receptions in a single game for the Saints, with 15 catches in 1979.

8. Who is the only Saints receiver to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award?

Marques Colston won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2006, becoming the only Saints receiver to achieve this honor.

9. Which Saints receiver made the famous “River City Relay” play?

Donte’ Stallworth made the famous “River City Relay” play, catching the lateral pass from Michael Lewis and scoring a touchdown to send the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars into overtime in 2003.

10. Who is the oldest Saints receiver to have a 1,000-yard season?

Joe Horn became the oldest Saints receiver to have a 1,000-yard season, achieving this milestone at the age of 34 in 2004.

11. Who holds the record for the most consecutive games with a reception for the Saints?

Marques Colston holds the record for the most consecutive games with a reception for the Saints, with 86.

12. Who is the only Saints receiver to have a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl?

Lance Moore is the only Saints receiver to have thrown a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl, with his famous throw to quarterback Drew Brees in Super Bowl XLIV.

13. Who was the first Saints receiver to have a 1,000-yard season?

Danny Abramowicz became the first Saints receiver to have a 1,000-yard season in 1969.

14. Who has the highest career receiving yardage average among Saints receivers?

Brandin Cooks has the highest career receiving yardage average among Saints receivers, with an average of 14.3 yards per reception.

15. Who holds the record for the most receptions by a rookie in Saints’ history?

Marques Colston holds the record for the most receptions by a rookie in Saints’ history, with 70 catches in 2006.

Final Thoughts:

The New Orleans Saints have seen a remarkable array of talented receivers over the years. From the consistent production of Marques Colston to the deep-threat ability of Joe Horn and the record-breaking performances of Michael Thomas, these receivers have left a lasting impact on the team’s history. Their unique skills, memorable moments, and chemistry with the Saints’ quarterbacks have made them fan favorites and important figures in the franchise’s success. As the team continues to evolve, it will be exciting to see which receivers will etch their names in Saints’ lore in the future.



