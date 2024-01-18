Saints Play on What Channel in Picayune MS



The New Orleans Saints have a massive fan following, not just in New Orleans but across the state of Mississippi. Residents of Picayune, MS, often find themselves wondering on which channel they can catch the Saints play. In this article, we will explore the available options for watching Saints games in Picayune, along with five interesting facts about the team. Additionally, we will address 14 common questions that fans frequently have about the Saints and their broadcasts.

Where to Watch Saints Play in Picayune, MS:

For Picayune residents, there are a few different channels available to watch the New Orleans Saints games:

1. Local Broadcast: Most Saints games are broadcast on local channels such as WWL-TV (Channel 4) or FOX 8 WVUE (Channel 8). These channels are widely available through cable or satellite providers in the Picayune area.

2. NFL Sunday Ticket: Subscribing to NFL Sunday Ticket allows fans to watch out-of-market games, including the Saints, on their satellite or cable provider. This option is ideal for hardcore fans who want access to all the Saints games, even those not broadcast locally.

3. Streaming Services: Several streaming services, such as Hulu Live, YouTube TV, and fuboTV, offer live TV packages that include local channels. These services allow fans to stream Saints games on their computers, smartphones, or smart TVs.

Five Interesting Facts about the New Orleans Saints:

1. Super Bowl Victory: The New Orleans Saints won their first Super Bowl in 2010, defeating the Indianapolis Colts 31-17 in Super Bowl XLIV. This victory brought immense joy to the city of New Orleans, still recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

2. Drew Brees’ Records: The Saints’ legendary quarterback, Drew Brees, holds numerous NFL records, including the most career passing yards, most career completions, and highest career completion percentage. Brees is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

3. Dome Patrol: In the late 1980s and early 1990s, the Saints had one of the most feared defensive units in the league, known as the “Dome Patrol.” This group of linebackers, consisting of Sam Mills, Vaughan Johnson, Pat Swilling, and Rickey Jackson, wreaked havoc on opposing offenses and earned numerous Pro Bowl selections.

4. Hurricane Katrina: In 2005, Hurricane Katrina forced the Saints to relocate temporarily to San Antonio and later to Baton Rouge. The team’s return to New Orleans for the 2006 season marked a significant milestone in the city’s recovery and served as a symbol of hope for its residents.

5. Who Dat Nation: The Saints are known for their passionate fan base, collectively referred to as the “Who Dat Nation.” The phrase “Who Dat” originates from a popular chant among fans and has become synonymous with the team’s identity.

Frequently Asked Questions about the New Orleans Saints:

1. How many Super Bowls have the Saints won?

The Saints have won one Super Bowl, which took place in 2010.

2. Who is the Saints’ all-time leading rusher?

Deuce McAllister holds the record for the most rushing yards in Saints history.

3. When did the Saints join the NFL?

The New Orleans Saints joined the NFL as an expansion team in 1967.

4. Who is the Saints’ head coach?

As of 2021, Sean Payton is the head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

5. Can I watch Saints games on my smartphone?

Yes, you can stream Saints games on your smartphone through various streaming services or the NFL app.

6. How many Super Bowl appearances have the Saints made?

The Saints have appeared in one Super Bowl, which they won in 2010.

7. Who is the Saints’ all-time leading receiver?

Marques Colston holds the record for the most receiving yards in Saints history.

8. Where do the Saints play their home games?

The Saints play their home games at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

9. Who is the most famous Saints player?

Drew Brees is widely regarded as the most famous player in Saints history.

10. How many division championships have the Saints won?

As of 2021, the Saints have won eight division championships.

11. Can I watch Saints games on cable TV in Picayune, MS?

Yes, most Saints games are broadcast on local channels available through cable TV providers in Picayune.

12. Who is the Saints’ biggest rival?

The Atlanta Falcons are considered the Saints’ biggest rival.

13. How many seasons have the Saints made the playoffs?

As of 2021, the Saints have made the playoffs 13 times.

14. What is the capacity of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome?

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome has a seating capacity of approximately 73,000 for Saints games.

In conclusion, Picayune, MS, residents have multiple options for watching the New Orleans Saints play, including local broadcasts, NFL Sunday Ticket, and streaming services. The Saints have a rich history, marked by a Super Bowl victory, iconic players, and loyal fans. By answering common questions and sharing interesting facts, this article aims to enhance the enjoyment of Saints football for fans in Picayune and beyond.





