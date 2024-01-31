

Title: Analyzing the New Orleans Saints Roster 2018 Depth Chart: A Comprehensive Overview

Introduction:

The New Orleans Saints have consistently been a force to be reckoned with in the National Football League (NFL). With a talented roster and a highly skilled coaching staff, the Saints have consistently found themselves in the playoff picture. The 2018 season was no exception, as the team showcased remarkable depth and talent across all positions. In this article, we will analyze the Saints’ roster depth chart, highlighting interesting facts and tricks, addressing common questions, and sharing final thoughts on their performance.

I. Five Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Record-Breaking Offense: The 2018 Saints’ offense was a record-setting unit. Led by quarterback Drew Brees, they averaged 31.5 points per game, the third-highest in NFL history. The Saints also set a record for the most completions in a season (364) and the highest completion percentage (74.4%).

2. Dynamic Duo at Running Back: The Saints boasted one of the league’s best backfield tandems in Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram. Kamara, a rookie in 2017, continued to impress in his sophomore season, accumulating over 1,500 all-purpose yards. Ingram, on the other hand, provided a bruising rushing attack upon his return from suspension, adding balance to the offense.

3. Dominant Defensive Line: The Saints’ defensive line wreaked havoc on opposing offenses throughout the season. Defensive end Cameron Jordan led the charge with 12 sacks, while defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins added eight. Their relentless pressure often disrupted opposing quarterbacks and contributed to the team’s success.

4. Standout Rookie: Wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith emerged as a playmaker during his rookie season. Known for his deep threat ability, Smith showcased his potential by recording ten receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown in a single game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

5. Special Teams Excellence: The Saints’ special teams unit played a significant role in their success. Kicker Wil Lutz had an exceptional season, connecting on 93.5% of his field goal attempts, including a clutch game-winner against the Baltimore Ravens. Additionally, the Saints’ coverage and return units consistently provided favorable field position, making them a well-rounded team.

II. 15 Common Questions about the Saints’ 2018 Roster:

1. Who was the starting quarterback for the Saints in 2018?

Drew Brees was the starting quarterback for the Saints throughout the 2018 season.

2. Who were the primary running backs for the Saints?

Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram split carries in the Saints’ backfield, providing a dynamic and balanced rushing attack.

3. Which wide receivers stood out on the Saints’ roster?

Michael Thomas, one of the league’s premier wide receivers, had another exceptional season. Additionally, rookie Tre’Quan Smith showcased his potential as a deep threat option.

4. Who were the key players on the Saints’ offensive line?

Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk, and Max Unger were the anchors of the Saints’ offensive line, providing excellent protection for Drew Brees.

5. Who were the standout defensive players for the Saints?

Cameron Jordan, Sheldon Rankins, and Demario Davis were the standout defensive players for the Saints in 2018.

6. Did the Saints have any notable injuries during the season?

Yes, the Saints faced some injury setbacks, including losing wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. for a significant part of the season due to a knee injury.

7. How did the Saints’ defense perform overall?

The Saints’ defense had a solid season, finishing 14th in total yards allowed per game and 5th in points allowed per game.

8. Did the Saints have any notable free-agent signings or trades before the season?

The Saints signed wide receiver Cameron Meredith in free agency, but he struggled with injuries and did not make a significant impact during the season.

9. Who were the key special teams players for the Saints?

Kicker Wil Lutz, punter Thomas Morstead, and return specialist Tommylee Lewis were key contributors on special teams.

10. How did the Saints fare in the playoffs?

The Saints won their division and secured a first-round bye. However, they were eliminated in the NFC Championship game by the Los Angeles Rams in a controversial fashion.

11. Were there any breakout performances from lesser-known players?

Aside from Tre’Quan Smith, rookie defensive end Marcus Davenport made notable contributions, showcasing his pass-rushing skills and potential.

12. Did the Saints make any coaching changes before the season?

No, the Saints retained their coaching staff from the previous season, including head coach Sean Payton and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

13. How did the Saints’ offense perform against top-ranked defenses?

The Saints’ high-powered offense consistently performed well against top-ranked defenses, often finding creative ways to exploit their weaknesses.

14. Did the Saints have a reliable kicking game?

Yes, Wil Lutz was a reliable kicker for the Saints, consistently making clutch field goals throughout the season.

15. How did the Saints’ depth chart contribute to their success?

The Saints’ depth chart played a vital role in their success, providing quality backups who could step in seamlessly when starters were injured or fatigued, maintaining the team’s high level of play.

III. Final Thoughts:

The New Orleans Saints’ 2018 roster depth chart showcased an impressive array of talent, resulting in a highly successful season. From record-breaking offensive performances to a dominant defensive line, the team displayed a balanced and well-rounded approach. Although their playoff run ended in disappointment, the Saints’ depth and skill positions them as perennial contenders for years to come. As fans eagerly await the next season, the Saints remain a team to watch in the competitive landscape of the NFL.



