

The New Orleans Saints have been known for their dynamic offense throughout their history, and a big part of that success can be attributed to their wide receivers. From the early days of the franchise to the present, the Saints have had some incredible playmakers at the wide receiver position. In this article, we will take a closer look at the Saints’ wide receivers all-time, discussing their accomplishments, interesting facts, and some tricks they employed to excel on the field. Additionally, we will answer some common questions about these players, providing fans with a comprehensive overview of the Saints’ wide receiver legacy.

Five Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Joe Horn’s Iconic Cell Phone Celebration:

In 2003, during a game against the New York Giants, Joe Horn scored a touchdown and celebrated by pulling out a cell phone hidden under the goalpost padding. He proceeded to make a mock phone call, leaving a lasting memory for Saints fans. This unique celebration became one of the most memorable moments in NFL history and showcased Horn’s charismatic personality.

2. Marques Colston’s Record-Breaking Rookie Season:

Marques Colston, a seventh-round draft pick in 2006, had an extraordinary rookie season. He recorded 70 receptions for 1,038 yards and 8 touchdowns, breaking the NFL record for most receiving yards by a rookie in their first season. Colston’s instant impact on the Saints’ offense was a key factor in their success that year.

3. Michael Thomas’ Historic 2019 Season:

In 2019, Michael Thomas had a record-breaking season, becoming the first wide receiver in NFL history to record over 100 receptions in three consecutive seasons. He finished the season with an astonishing 149 receptions, breaking Marvin Harrison’s single-season reception record. Thomas’ consistency and route-running ability have made him one of the league’s premier wide receivers.

4. Willie Snead’s Unique Path to the NFL:

Willie Snead, an undrafted free agent, made a name for himself with the Saints. After going undrafted in 2014, Snead signed with the Cleveland Browns but was eventually released. The Saints picked him up, and he quickly became a reliable target for quarterback Drew Brees. Snead’s journey from an undrafted rookie to a key contributor for the Saints is a testament to his hard work and determination.

5. Eric Martin’s Underrated Career:

Eric Martin is often overlooked when discussing the Saints’ all-time great wide receivers, but he had a highly productive career with the team. Martin ranks second in Saints history in receptions (532) and receiving yards (7,854), trailing only Marques Colston in both categories. Despite not receiving the recognition he deserves, Martin was a consistent performer for the Saints throughout the 1980s and early 1990s.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who is the Saints’ all-time leading receiver?

Marques Colston holds the record for the most receiving yards in Saints history with 9,759 yards. He played for the team from 2006 to 2015, becoming one of quarterback Drew Brees’ favorite targets.

2. Who holds the record for the most receiving touchdowns in a season for the Saints?

Joe Horn set the Saints’ single-season record for receiving touchdowns with 11 in 2004. Horn’s ability to find the end zone made him a crucial part of the Saints’ offense during his tenure with the team.

3. Who is the Saints’ all-time leader in receptions?

Marques Colston also holds the record for the most receptions in Saints history with 711. His reliable hands and precise route-running made him a favorite target for Drew Brees.

4. Which Saints wide receiver had the most Pro Bowl selections?

Joe Horn was selected to the Pro Bowl four times during his career with the Saints (2000, 2001, 2002, and 2004). His consistent performance and big-play ability earned him recognition as one of the top wide receivers in the league.

5. Who is the youngest wide receiver to play for the Saints?

Brandin Cooks, drafted by the Saints in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, became the team’s youngest wide receiver to play at the age of 20. Cooks showcased his speed and agility during his time with the Saints before being traded to the New England Patriots in 2017.

6. How many wide receivers have the Saints drafted in the first round?

The Saints have drafted six wide receivers in the first round: George Rogers (1981), Lindsay Scott (1982), Donte’ Stallworth (2002), Robert Meachem (2007), Brandin Cooks (2014), and Michael Thomas (2016).

7. Who was the first wide receiver in Saints history to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a season?

Danny Abramowicz became the first Saints wide receiver to achieve this feat in 1969. Abramowicz’s impressive season signaled the start of the Saints’ tradition of having productive wide receivers.

8. Which Saints wide receiver had the most yards in a single game?

Jimmy Graham, although primarily known as a tight end, had the most receiving yards in a single game by a Saints wide receiver. He recorded 179 yards against the Atlanta Falcons in 2013.

9. Who is the Saints’ all-time leader in receiving yards per game?

Michael Thomas currently holds the record for the most receiving yards per game in Saints history, averaging 83.6 yards per game. His ability to consistently move the chains has made him a reliable target for Drew Brees.

10. How many Saints wide receivers have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

To date, no Saints wide receiver has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. However, several former Saints receivers, including Joe Horn, have been nominated for induction.

11. Who holds the record for the longest touchdown reception in Saints history?

Devery Henderson holds the record for the longest touchdown reception in Saints history, a 98-yard reception against the Minnesota Vikings in 2009. Henderson’s speed allowed him to outrun defenders and make big plays downfield.

12. Who is the fastest wide receiver in Saints history?

Ted Ginn Jr., who played for the Saints from 2017 to 2019, is widely regarded as the fastest wide receiver in the team’s history. Ginn’s speed made him a deep threat and a dangerous return specialist.

13. Who was the first Saints wide receiver to be named an All-Pro?

Eric Martin became the first Saints wide receiver to be named an All-Pro in 1988. Martin’s consistent production and ability to make tough catches earned him recognition as one of the top wide receivers in the league.

14. Who holds the record for the most receiving yards in a single game for the Saints?

In 2016, Willie Snead set the Saints’ single-game record for receiving yards with 172 against the Carolina Panthers. Snead’s performance showcased his ability to make big plays and contribute to the team’s offensive success.

15. Which wide receiver had the most receiving touchdowns in Saints history?

Marques Colston holds the record for the most receiving touchdowns in Saints history with 72. Colston’s size and strength made him a formidable red zone threat throughout his career.

Final Thoughts:

The New Orleans Saints have been fortunate to have a long list of talented wide receivers throughout their history. From Joe Horn’s electrifying celebrations to Marques Colston’s record-breaking rookie season, these players have left an indelible mark on the franchise. The current crop of wide receivers, led by Michael Thomas, continues to carry on the tradition of excellence established by their predecessors. As the Saints move forward, fans can look forward to more exciting moments and remarkable performances from this dynamic group of playmakers.



