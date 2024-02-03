

Saints WR Depth Chart 2016: A Comprehensive Analysis

The New Orleans Saints have always been known for their explosive offense, and a vital component of that success lies within their wide receiver corps. The 2016 season was no exception, as the Saints boasted an impressive depth chart filled with talented playmakers. In this article, we will delve into the intricacies of the Saints’ wide receiver depth chart for the 2016 season, highlighting interesting facts, tricks, and answering common questions.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Michael Thomas’ Rookie Breakout:

One of the most intriguing storylines of the 2016 season was the emergence of rookie wide receiver Michael Thomas. Despite being a second-round pick, Thomas quickly established himself as a reliable target for Drew Brees, finishing the season with 92 receptions for 1,137 yards and 9 touchdowns. His immediate impact was a testament to his exceptional route-running and strong hands.

2. Willie Snead’s Underrated Contributions:

While Thomas stole the spotlight, it would be remiss not to acknowledge the contributions of Willie Snead. Snead quietly recorded his second consecutive 800+ yard season, proving to be a reliable target in the slot. His chemistry with Brees and ability to find open spaces in the defense made him a valuable asset in the Saints’ passing attack.

3. Brandin Cooks’ Departure:

The 2016 season marked the end of an era for the Saints’ receiving corps, as Brandin Cooks was traded to the New England Patriots in the offseason. Cooks had been a key component of the Saints’ offense since being drafted in 2014, amassing three consecutive 1,000+ yard seasons. His departure left a void in the depth chart, which the team aimed to fill through a combination of veterans and rookies.

4. The Snead-Thomas Connection:

As mentioned earlier, both Snead and Thomas had exceptional seasons individually. However, their chemistry on the field was also noteworthy. Brees often looked their way in crucial situations, relying on their ability to find openings in the defense and make contested catches. The Snead-Thomas connection provided a consistent threat for the Saints throughout the season.

5. The Emergence of Ted Ginn Jr.:

To address the void left by Cooks’ departure, the Saints signed veteran wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. Ginn brought a different skillset to the table, primarily using his speed and deep threat capability to stretch the field. Ginn’s presence added a new dimension to the Saints’ offense, forcing defenses to account for his speed and creating opportunities for other receivers.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who were the starting wide receivers for the Saints in 2016?

The starting wide receivers for the Saints in 2016 were Michael Thomas and Willie Snead.

2. How did the departure of Brandin Cooks impact the depth chart?

Brandin Cooks’ departure created an opportunity for other receivers to step up and fill the void. It also led to the signing of Ted Ginn Jr. to provide a deep threat element.

3. Were there any notable injuries within the wide receiver corps?

The Saints’ wide receiver corps dealt with a few injuries during the 2016 season. Willie Snead battled through a toe injury, while Michael Thomas missed a couple of games due to a foot injury.

4. Did any other wide receivers make significant contributions?

Alongside Thomas, Snead, and Ginn, Brandon Coleman and Tommylee Lewis also contributed to the Saints’ passing attack. Coleman provided a red-zone threat, while Lewis showcased his versatility as a receiver and return specialist.

5. How did the Saints’ wide receivers perform as a whole in 2016?

The Saints’ wide receivers had an outstanding season collectively. They combined for over 3,500 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns, showcasing the team’s offensive firepower.

6. What made Michael Thomas such a standout rookie?

Michael Thomas’ attention to detail in route-running, strong hands, and ability to make contested catches made him a standout rookie. He quickly gained the trust of Drew Brees, becoming a reliable target in crucial situations.

7. How did the chemistry between Drew Brees and his wide receivers develop?

The chemistry between Brees and his wide receivers developed through extensive practice, film study, and in-game experience. Brees’ ability to read defenses and his receivers’ understanding of his preferences played a crucial role in their success.

8. Did the Saints utilize any specific tricks or plays to exploit matchups?

The Saints often utilized the versatility of their receivers to create favorable matchups. They would line up Thomas or Snead in the slot, forcing linebackers or safeties to cover them, which resulted in numerous big plays.

9. How did the addition of Ted Ginn Jr. impact the offense?

Ted Ginn Jr.’s speed and deep threat capability provided a new dynamic to the Saints’ offense. His presence stretched the defense vertically, opening up opportunities for other receivers and creating more space underneath.

10. Who was the primary deep threat for the Saints in 2016?

With the departure of Brandin Cooks, Ted Ginn Jr. became the primary deep threat for the Saints in 2016.

11. Did the Saints’ wide receivers face any challenges throughout the season?

The Saints’ wide receivers faced challenges in terms of injuries and adjustments due to the departure of Cooks. However, they adapted well and continued to produce at a high level.

12. How did the Saints’ wide receivers perform in crucial situations?

The Saints’ wide receivers were exceptional in crucial situations, often coming through with clutch catches and making plays when it mattered the most.

13. What were the strengths of the Saints’ wide receiver depth chart?

The Saints’ wide receiver depth chart boasted a combination of reliable possession receivers, deep threats, and red-zone targets, allowing them to attack defenses in various ways.

14. How did the wide receivers complement the Saints’ running game?

The Saints’ wide receivers’ ability to stretch the field vertically forced defenses to respect the deep threat, creating more space for the running game. This complemented the offense by keeping defenses honest.

15. What impact did the wide receivers have on the overall success of the Saints in 2016?

The wide receivers played a pivotal role in the Saints’ success in 2016. Their ability to consistently move the chains and make big plays contributed to the team’s high-scoring offense, even though the overall team success may not have met expectations.

Final Thoughts:

The 2016 Saints’ wide receiver depth chart was filled with talent and versatility. Michael Thomas’ rookie breakout, Willie Snead’s underrated contributions, and the addition of Ted Ginn Jr. added new dimensions to the offense. The chemistry between Drew Brees and his receivers, along with their ability to create mismatches, made the Saints’ passing attack a force to be reckoned with. While the team’s overall success may not have met expectations, the wide receivers certainly left their mark, showcasing their abilities and providing excitement for Saints fans.



