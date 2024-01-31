

Saints WR Depth Chart 2017: An In-Depth Look at the Wide Receiver Corps

The New Orleans Saints have always been known for their high-powered offense, and the wide receiver position has played a crucial role in their success over the years. The 2017 season was no exception, as the Saints boasted a talented and deep wide receiver corps. In this article, we will take a closer look at the Saints’ WR depth chart for the 2017 season, including interesting facts, tricks, and common questions about the position.

1. Interesting Fact: Michael Thomas’ Breakout Season

In his sophomore year, Michael Thomas emerged as one of the league’s top wide receivers. He finished the 2017 season with 1,245 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns, solidifying his place as the Saints’ number one receiver.

2. Interesting Fact: Willie Snead’s Suspension

Willie Snead, who was expected to be a key contributor in the Saints’ passing game, was suspended for the first three games of the 2017 season due to a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy. This created an opportunity for other receivers to step up in his absence.

3. Interesting Fact: Ted Ginn Jr.’s Speed

Ted Ginn Jr., known for his blazing speed, provided a deep threat for the Saints’ offense. His ability to stretch the field opened up opportunities for other receivers and helped the Saints’ passing attack become even more dynamic.

4. Interesting Fact: Brandon Coleman’s Size

Standing at 6’6″ and weighing 225 pounds, Brandon Coleman brought a physical presence to the Saints’ receiving corps. His size made him a difficult matchup for opposing defenses, especially in the red zone.

5. Interesting Fact: Injuries Impacting Depth

The Saints’ WR depth chart faced several injuries throughout the 2017 season. Willie Snead’s suspension and injuries to Ted Ginn Jr. and Brandon Coleman at various points of the season tested the team’s depth and forced other receivers to step up.

Tricks:

1. Trick: Michael Thomas’ Route Running

One of Michael Thomas’ strengths is his precise route running. He has a knack for creating separation and finding open spaces in the defense. His ability to run crisp routes makes him a reliable target for quarterback Drew Brees.

2. Trick: Ted Ginn Jr.’s Double Moves

Ted Ginn Jr. is known for his speed, but he also uses double moves to create separation from defenders. His ability to fake out defenders with a quick change of direction allows him to get open deep downfield.

3. Trick: Brandon Coleman’s Red Zone Presence

With his size, Brandon Coleman is a valuable weapon in the red zone. The Saints often utilize him as a target for jump balls and back-shoulder throws, taking advantage of his height advantage over smaller defensive backs.

4. Trick: Quick Screens to Willie Snead

Willie Snead, when on the field, excels at catching quick screens and turning them into big gains. The Saints often use his agility and elusiveness to their advantage by getting him the ball in space and letting him make plays after the catch.

5. Trick: Utilizing Multiple Receivers in the Passing Game

The Saints’ offense is known for spreading the ball around, and the wide receiver position is no exception. By involving multiple receivers in the passing game, the Saints keep opposing defenses guessing and create matchup problems across the field.

Common Questions:

1. Who was the Saints’ number one wide receiver in 2017?

Michael Thomas emerged as the Saints’ primary target in the passing game, finishing the season with the most receiving yards and receptions on the team.

2. How did Willie Snead’s suspension impact the Saints’ offense?

Snead’s suspension forced the Saints to rely on other receivers in the first three games of the season. It provided an opportunity for players like Ted Ginn Jr. and Brandon Coleman to step up and make plays.

3. Did any undrafted wide receivers make an impact in 2017?

Yes, the Saints had an undrafted rookie wide receiver named Tommylee Lewis, who showcased his skills on special teams as a returner. He also made some key plays in limited offensive snaps.

4. Who was the deep threat in the Saints’ receiving corps?

Ted Ginn Jr. provided the Saints with a deep threat due to his elite speed. His ability to stretch the field opened up opportunities for other receivers and helped create a more dynamic passing attack.

5. How did injuries impact the Saints’ WR depth chart?

Injuries to key receivers like Ted Ginn Jr., Brandon Coleman, and Willie Snead at various points of the season tested the team’s depth. The injuries allowed other receivers like Tommylee Lewis and Austin Carr to step into larger roles.

6. Did the Saints make any mid-season acquisitions to bolster their wide receiver corps?

Yes, the Saints signed former Cleveland Browns wide receiver, Bryce Treggs, midway through the season to provide additional depth and competition at the position.

7. How did the Saints’ wide receivers perform in the playoffs?

In the postseason, Michael Thomas continued to shine as the Saints’ top receiver, making crucial catches and finishing with 171 receiving yards and two touchdowns in two playoff games.

8. Did the Saints draft any wide receivers in 2017?

No, the Saints did not draft any wide receivers in the 2017 NFL Draft. However, they did sign several undrafted rookie free agents to compete for roster spots during training camp.

9. Who was the most versatile wide receiver on the Saints’ roster?

In addition to his receiving skills, Ted Ginn Jr. also contributed on special teams as a returner. His versatility and ability to impact the game in multiple phases made him a valuable asset to the team.

10. How did the Saints’ wide receivers perform as blockers?

The Saints’ wide receivers, especially Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn Jr., were effective blockers in the running game. Their willingness to block downfield helped spring big runs for the Saints’ running backs.

11. Did the Saints have any wide receivers with previous experience in the Saints’ system?

Willie Snead had been with the Saints since the 2014 season and was familiar with the offensive system. His experience and chemistry with Drew Brees made him a trusted target in the passing game.

12. Who was the primary slot receiver for the Saints in 2017?

With Willie Snead missing the first three games due to suspension, the Saints relied on rookie receiver Tommylee Lewis to fill the slot receiver role. Lewis showed flashes of potential and made some key plays in limited snaps.

13. How did the Saints’ wide receivers perform against top-ranked defenses?

The Saints’ wide receivers had success against top-ranked defenses, showcasing their ability to beat tight coverage and make contested catches. Michael Thomas, in particular, had multiple standout performances against elite secondaries.

14. Did the Saints’ wide receivers struggle with drops in 2017?

Overall, the Saints’ wide receivers had a good season in terms of drops. While there were a few notable drops, the group as a whole showed reliable hands, especially Michael Thomas and Willie Snead.

15. What were the Saints’ plans for their wide receiver corps in the following seasons?

With the emergence of Michael Thomas and the potential return of Willie Snead, the Saints looked to continue building a strong and deep wide receiver corps. They aimed to add more talent through the draft and free agency to complement their existing group.

Final Thoughts:

The New Orleans Saints’ wide receiver depth chart for the 2017 season showcased a mix of talent, speed, and versatility. Led by breakout star Michael Thomas, the Saints’ wide receivers played a crucial role in the team’s high-powered offense. While injuries and suspensions tested the depth of the position, other receivers like Ted Ginn Jr., Willie Snead, and Brandon Coleman stepped up and contributed in various ways. The wide receiver corps provided an exciting blend of playmaking ability, route running, speed, and size, making them a formidable unit in the NFL. As the Saints looked to build on their success in the future, they aimed to bring in additional talent to support their already impressive wide receiver corps.



