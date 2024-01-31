Seahawks Running Backs Last 10 Years



Title: A Decade of Dominance: Exploring the Seattle Seahawks’ Running Backs Over the Last 10 Years

Introduction:

Over the past decade, the Seattle Seahawks have boasted an impressive array of running backs that have played a pivotal role in the team’s success. From powerhouses like Marshawn Lynch to versatile playmakers like Chris Carson, the Seahawks have consistently found ways to keep their ground game at the forefront. In this article, we will delve into the journey of Seahawks running backs over the last 10 years, highlighting interesting facts, tricks, and answering common questions surrounding this exciting position.

5 Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Beast Mode: Marshawn Lynch’s Dominance

Marshawn Lynch, fondly known as Beast Mode, played a crucial part in the Seahawks’ Super Bowl success. His powerful running style, refusing to go down easily, and his iconic “Beast Quake” run in the 2010 playoffs against the New Orleans Saints are forever etched in Seahawks history. Lynch’s physicality and fierce determination made him a fan favorite and one of the most memorable running backs of the last decade.

2. Record-Breaking Speed: Chris Johnson’s 40-Yard Dash

In 2010, Chris Johnson set an NFL Scouting Combine record with an astonishing 4.24 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Although not a Seahawks player, this fact highlights the significance of speed in the running back position. Johnson’s blazing speed demonstrated how crucial it is for running backs to possess acceleration and burst to exploit gaps in the defense and break away for long gains.

3. Versatility in the Backfield: The Rise of Chris Carson

Chris Carson’s emergence in the Seahawks’ backfield showcased the importance of versatility. Carson possesses a unique blend of power, elusiveness, and pass-catching ability, making him a triple threat for the Seahawks’ offense. His versatility has allowed the team to keep defenses guessing, as he excels both as a runner and a receiver out of the backfield.

4. Injury Woes: The Unfortunate Luck of C.J. Prosise

C.J. Prosise’s tenure with the Seahawks was marred by injuries, highlighting the physical toll that the running back position can take on players. Despite showing flashes of brilliance, Prosise struggled to stay healthy, missing significant playing time. This serves as a reminder that durability is a crucial attribute for running backs to succeed in the long term.

5. The Rookie Sensation: Rashaad Penny’s Explosive Start

In 2018, Rashaad Penny burst onto the scene as a rookie, showcasing explosive playmaking ability. Penny’s speed, agility, and breakaway skills made him a threat every time he touched the ball. However, injuries limited his impact in subsequent seasons, emphasizing the importance of maintaining physical health to sustain success in the running back position.

15 Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who holds the franchise record for the most rushing yards in a single season for the Seahawks?

Marshawn Lynch holds the record for the most rushing yards in a single season for the Seahawks, with 1,590 yards in 2012.

2. Which Seahawks running back has the most career rushing touchdowns?

Marshawn Lynch leads the pack with 57 career rushing touchdowns as a Seahawk.

3. Which running back recorded the longest run in Seahawks history?

Shaun Alexander holds the record for the longest run in Seahawks history, with a 88-yard touchdown run against the Oakland Raiders in 2001.

4. Who was the Seahawks’ leading rusher during their Super Bowl-winning season in 2013?

Marshawn Lynch was the leading rusher for the Seahawks during their Super Bowl-winning season in 2013, accumulating 1,257 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

5. How many 1,000-yard rushing seasons did Marshawn Lynch have with the Seahawks?

Marshawn Lynch had four 1,000-yard rushing seasons with the Seahawks (2011-2014).

6. Who is the current starting running back for the Seahawks?

As of 2021, Chris Carson is the starting running back for the Seattle Seahawks.

7. How has the Seahawks’ running back position evolved over the last decade?

The Seahawks have transitioned from a power-running scheme with Marshawn Lynch to a more balanced approach, incorporating running backs with versatile skill sets.

8. How many rushing touchdowns did Chris Carson score in his rookie season?

Chris Carson scored four rushing touchdowns in his rookie season with the Seahawks (2017).

9. Who holds the Seahawks’ record for the most career rushing yards?

Shaun Alexander holds the franchise record for the most career rushing yards as a Seahawk, with 9,429 yards.

10. Which running back had the highest single-season rushing average for the Seahawks?

Justin Forsett holds the record for the highest single-season rushing average for the Seahawks, with 5.4 yards per carry in 2009.

11. Who was the Seahawks’ leading rusher during the 2020 season?

Chris Carson led the Seahawks in rushing yards during the 2020 season, despite missing four games due to injury.

12. How many rushing touchdowns did Rashaad Penny score in his breakout rookie season?

Rashaad Penny scored four rushing touchdowns in his rookie season with the Seahawks (2018).

13. Who was the last Seahawks running back to be selected to the Pro Bowl before Chris Carson?

Marshawn Lynch was the last Seahawks running back to be selected to the Pro Bowl before Chris Carson, with his last selection in 2014.

14. How many total yards from scrimmage did Marshawn Lynch accumulate during the 2012 season?

Marshawn Lynch recorded 1,786 total yards from scrimmage during the 2012 season, combining rushing and receiving yards.

15. Who are some notable former Seahawks running backs from the last decade?

Notable former Seahawks running backs from the last decade include Thomas Rawls, Robert Turbin, and Eddie Lacy.

Final Thoughts:

The Seattle Seahawks have been fortunate to witness an impressive lineage of running backs over the past 10 years. From the iconic Beast Mode days of Marshawn Lynch to the versatile talents of Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny, the Seahawks have consistently excelled in the ground game. While injuries have plagued some players and the team’s offensive schemes have evolved, the importance of a strong running back corps remains undeniable. As the Seahawks continue to build on their legacy, it will be intriguing to see who emerges as the next star in their backfield and how their running game impacts their future success.



