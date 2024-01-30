

The Seattle Seahawks, a professional football team based in Seattle, Washington, have had a successful history in the NFL, including a Super Bowl win in 2014. The team’s success can be attributed to their strong draft picks, which have helped build a formidable roster. In this article, we will take a closer look at the Seattle Seahawks’ 2015 draft picks and discuss their impact on the team.

The 2015 NFL Draft was held from April 30 to May 2, 2015, and the Seahawks had a total of eight draft picks. Let’s delve into the details of these picks and discover some interesting facts and tricks along the way.

1. Round 2, Pick 63: Frank Clark, DE, Michigan

The Seahawks’ first pick of the 2015 draft, Frank Clark, was a controversial choice due to off-field issues. However, the team saw potential in him and believed in his ability to contribute on defense. Clark played four seasons for the Seahawks and recorded 22 sacks during his time with the team.

2. Round 3, Pick 69: Tyler Lockett, WR, Kansas State

Tyler Lockett quickly made a name for himself as a dynamic wide receiver and return specialist. He showcased his versatility and speed, earning him a spot in the Pro Bowl as a rookie. Lockett has since become a key target for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and continues to be a valuable asset to the team.

3. Round 4, Pick 130: Terry Poole, OT, San Diego State

Terry Poole was expected to provide depth and competition on the offensive line. However, he failed to make a significant impact and was released by the Seahawks before the start of the 2016 season. This pick serves as a reminder that not every draft choice will pan out as expected.

4. Round 4, Pick 134: Mark Glowinski, OG, West Virginia

Mark Glowinski proved to be a solid pick for the Seahawks. He started 16 games at left guard in the 2016 season and continued to be a reliable presence on the offensive line until his departure in 2019. Glowinski’s success demonstrates the importance of finding hidden gems in the later rounds of the draft.

5. Round 5, Pick 170: Tye Smith, CB, Towson

Tye Smith struggled to find playing time during his tenure with the Seahawks. He spent most of his time on special teams and was eventually released in 2017. While Smith’s impact on the team was minimal, he serves as a reminder that not every draft pick will become a star player.

Now, let’s move on to some common questions about the Seattle Seahawks’ 2015 draft picks:

1. Did any of the 2015 draft picks become Pro Bowlers?

Yes, Tyler Lockett became a Pro Bowler in his rookie season and has continued to earn Pro Bowl nods throughout his career.

2. How many of the 2015 draft picks are still on the Seahawks roster?

None of the original 2015 draft picks are currently on the Seahawks roster.

3. Which player from the 2015 draft had the most significant impact on the team?

Tyler Lockett has had the most significant impact on the team as a consistent playmaker and reliable target for Russell Wilson.

4. Did the Seahawks make any trades during the 2015 draft?

Yes, the Seahawks traded their first-round pick (31st overall) to the New Orleans Saints for a third-round pick (No. 78), a fourth-round pick (No. 112), and a fifth-round pick (No. 167).

5. How many games did Frank Clark play for the Seahawks?

Frank Clark played 62 regular-season games for the Seahawks from 2015 to 2018.

6. Did Terry Poole ever play a regular-season game for the Seahawks?

No, Terry Poole did not appear in any regular-season games for the Seahawks.

7. How many sacks did Frank Clark record during his time with the Seahawks?

Frank Clark recorded 35 sacks during his four seasons with the Seahawks.

8. Did any of the 2015 draft picks win a Super Bowl with the Seahawks?

No, none of the 2015 draft picks won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks. The team’s last Super Bowl win came in 2014.

9. What position did Tyler Lockett play in college?

Tyler Lockett played wide receiver and return specialist in college at Kansas State University.

10. Did Mark Glowinski start every game in the 2016 season?

Yes, Mark Glowinski started all 16 games at left guard in the 2016 season.

11. How many interceptions did Tye Smith have during his time with the Seahawks?

Tye Smith did not record any interceptions during his time with the Seahawks.

12. Did any of the 2015 draft picks sign contract extensions with the Seahawks?

Tyler Lockett signed a contract extension with the Seahawks in 2018, keeping him with the team until 2021.

13. Did the Seahawks have any compensatory picks in the 2015 draft?

No, the Seahawks did not receive any compensatory picks in the 2015 draft.

14. Were any of the 2015 draft picks traded to other teams?

Yes, Frank Clark was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 in exchange for draft picks.

15. How many total draft picks did the Seahawks have in the 2015 draft?

The Seahawks had a total of eight draft picks in the 2015 NFL Draft.

In conclusion, the Seattle Seahawks’ 2015 draft picks brought a mix of success and disappointment to the team. While players like Tyler Lockett and Frank Clark had a significant impact, others like Terry Poole and Tye Smith failed to make their mark. The draft serves as a reminder that scouting and selecting the right players is a complex task, and not every pick will turn out as expected. However, the Seahawks have consistently shown their ability to find talent and build a competitive roster, making them a perennial contender in the NFL.



