Shadow Of War How To Resurrect A Follower Captain



Shadow of War is an action-packed open-world adventure game developed by Monolith Productions. In this thrilling game, players take on the role of Talion, a ranger who is bound to a powerful wraith named Celebrimbor. Together, they embark on a mission to defeat the Dark Lord Sauron and his army of orcs. One of the most intriguing aspects of the game is the ability to recruit and command followers, who can aid you in your battles. However, if one of your beloved follower captains falls in battle, don’t despair! In this article, we will explore how to resurrect a follower captain, along with six interesting facts about Shadow of War.

Resurrecting a follower captain in Shadow of War can be a game-changer, as it allows you to retain the loyalty and skills of a fallen captain. To bring back a fallen follower, you need to locate their body and perform a ritual called “Rise Up.” Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to resurrect a follower captain:

1. Locate the body: After a follower captain falls in battle, their body will remain in the region where they died. Use the game’s map to find the location of their body.

2. Interact with the body: Once you’ve found the body, approach it and interact with it. This will initiate the resurrection ritual.

3. Complete the “Rise Up” mission: After interacting with the body, you’ll be given a mission called “Rise Up.” This mission requires you to perform certain tasks, such as collecting items or defeating enemies. Follow the mission objectives to proceed.

4. Complete the mission objectives: Each “Rise Up” mission has its own set of objectives. These objectives can vary from locating specific items to eliminating certain enemies. Pay close attention to the mission markers on your map and complete the required tasks.

5. Defeat the followers of Sauron: During the “Rise Up” mission, you’ll encounter followers of Sauron who are trying to prevent the resurrection. Engage in battles with these enemies and defeat them to progress in the mission.

6. Complete the ritual: Once you’ve completed all the mission objectives and defeated the followers of Sauron, you’ll reach a final stage where you perform the resurrection ritual. Follow the on-screen prompts to successfully resurrect your fallen follower captain.

Now that you know how to resurrect a follower captain, let’s delve into some interesting facts about Shadow of War:

1. Nemesis System: One of the standout features of Shadow of War is the Nemesis System. This innovative system creates a dynamic hierarchy of orc captains and warlords, each with their own personalities, strengths, and weaknesses. It adds a layer of depth to the gameplay, as your actions can shape the outcome of battles and alliances.

2. Vast open-world: Shadow of War offers players a massive open-world to explore. From lush forests to fiery volcanic regions, each area is filled with unique landscapes, fortresses, and quests. The attention to detail in the game’s world is truly impressive.

3. Unique combat mechanics: The game’s combat mechanics are fluid and satisfying. Talion’s ability to seamlessly switch between swordplay, archery, and stealth adds versatility to battles. Additionally, Celebrimbor’s wraith abilities, such as teleportation and mind control, provide strategic options to overcome tough adversaries.

4. Extensive customization options: Shadow of War allows players to customize Talion and their follower captains with a wide range of armor, weapons, and abilities. This level of customization adds a personal touch to your gameplay experience.

5. Epic boss battles: Throughout the game, you’ll encounter formidable boss enemies that require careful planning and execution to defeat. These epic battles provide a thrilling challenge and add to the overall sense of accomplishment.

6. Multiple endings: Shadow of War offers players different endings based on their choices and actions throughout the game. This encourages replayability, as you can explore alternative paths and outcomes.

Now, let’s address some common questions players may have about Shadow of War:

1. Can I play Shadow of War without playing the first game, Shadow of Mordor?

Yes, Shadow of War stands on its own and provides a comprehensive story. However, playing the first game will enhance your understanding of the game’s world and characters.

2. Can I recruit any orc as a follower captain?

No, not all orcs can be recruited as follower captains. Some orcs are too loyal to Sauron and cannot be swayed to your side.

3. Can I switch follower captains during battles?

Yes, you can switch between follower captains during battles. This allows you to utilize their unique abilities and adapt your strategy.

4. Can I resurrect a fallen follower captain multiple times?

No, you can only resurrect a fallen follower captain once. If they fall in battle again, they will be permanently lost.

5. Can I command my follower captains to attack specific targets?

Yes, you can issue commands to your follower captains to attack specific targets or defend certain positions.

6. Can I play Shadow of War cooperatively with a friend?

No, Shadow of War is a single-player game and does not feature cooperative multiplayer.

7. Are there microtransactions in Shadow of War?

Yes, Shadow of War initially featured microtransactions, but they were removed in a later update.

8. Can I ride creatures in the game?

Yes, you can ride various creatures, such as caragors and drakes, to traverse the game’s world and engage in combat.

9. Can I play as Celebrimbor alone?

No, Celebrimbor and Talion share a symbiotic relationship, and you cannot play as Celebrimbor independently.

10. Does the game have a New Game Plus mode?

Yes, Shadow of War offers a New Game Plus mode, which allows you to replay the game with your previously acquired abilities and gear.

11. Can I recruit orc captains from other players’ games?

No, you cannot recruit orc captains from other players’ games. However, you can encounter their orcs in your game if they have died and become part of the Nemesis System.

12. Can my follower captains betray me?

Yes, follower captains can betray you if they become too ambitious or if you fail to fulfill their expectations.

13. Can I control siege weapons during fortress assaults?

Yes, during fortress assaults, you can control various siege weapons to inflict heavy damage on enemy fortifications.

14. Can I change the difficulty level of the game?

Yes, Shadow of War allows players to adjust the difficulty level at any time, providing options for both casual and hardcore gamers.

15. Is there a multiplayer mode in Shadow of War?

No, Shadow of War is a single-player game and does not feature a multiplayer mode.

Shadow of War offers a captivating and immersive gameplay experience. With the ability to resurrect fallen follower captains and the game’s intriguing Nemesis System, players are in for an epic adventure. So, gather your army, defeat Sauron, and rewrite the fate of Middle-earth!





