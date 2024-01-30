

Should I Buy Call Of Duty on Steam or Battlenet?

Call of Duty is one of the most popular and successful first-person shooter game franchises in the world. With each new release, millions of players eagerly await the chance to jump into the intense action and immersive multiplayer experience the series offers. However, one question many players face when purchasing a new Call of Duty game is whether to buy it on Steam or Battlenet. In this article, we will explore the pros and cons of purchasing Call of Duty on each platform, provide some interesting facts and tricks about the game, and answer common questions to help you make an informed decision.

Steam, developed by Valve, is the largest digital distribution platform for PC gaming. It offers a vast library of games, excellent community features, and regular sales and discounts. On the other hand, Battlenet, developed by Blizzard Entertainment, is a gaming platform primarily focused on Blizzard’s own titles, such as World of Warcraft and Overwatch. However, in recent years, Activision, the publisher of the Call of Duty franchise, has chosen to release their games exclusively on Battlenet. So, let’s delve into the factors you should consider when deciding where to purchase your copy of Call of Duty.

Pros of Buying Call of Duty on Steam:

1. Vast Game Library: Steam offers an incredibly vast library of games, allowing you to have all your games in one place. If you already have a collection of games on Steam, it might be more convenient to keep adding to it.

2. Community Features: Steam boasts a robust community with features such as forums, game hubs, and user reviews. This allows players to connect with others, share experiences, and explore mods and user-generated content.

3. Regular Sales and Discounts: Steam is notorious for its frequent sales and discounts, offering significant savings on games, including Call of Duty titles. If you are patient and willing to wait for a sale, you can often get the game at a lower price.

4. Steam Workshop: The Steam Workshop is a platform where players can create and share mods, custom maps, and other content for various games. This adds a whole new level of customization and replayability to Call of Duty games.

5. Cross-platform Multiplayer: Some Call of Duty titles on Steam support cross-platform multiplayer, allowing you to play with friends on other platforms such as PlayStation or Xbox.

Pros of Buying Call of Duty on Battlenet:

1. Dedicated Platform: Battlenet is a dedicated gaming platform, mainly focused on Blizzard games. This means it is specifically designed to provide a smooth and optimized experience for those games, including Call of Duty.

2. Integrated Social Features: Battlenet offers a seamless integration with your friends list, allowing you to easily connect and play with your friends. It also includes built-in voice chat and other social features, enhancing the multiplayer experience.

3. Exclusive Content and Bonuses: Activision has chosen to release Call of Duty games exclusively on Battlenet, which means you may have access to exclusive content and bonuses that are not available on other platforms.

4. Reliable Servers: Battlenet is known for its stable and reliable servers, providing a smooth online gaming experience with minimal lag or connection issues. This is particularly crucial for multiplayer-focused games like Call of Duty.

5. Blizzard Customer Support: Blizzard has a reputation for providing excellent customer support. If you encounter any issues with your game, having it on Battlenet means you can rely on their support team to assist you promptly.

Interesting Facts and Tricks about Call of Duty:

1. Guinness World Records: Call of Duty has achieved several Guinness World Records, including the “Best-selling video game series in a single year” and “Best-selling first-person shooter series.”

2. Hollywood Connections: The Call of Duty franchise has featured several high-profile actors lending their voices and appearances, including Kevin Spacey, Kit Harington, and Idris Elba.

3. Zombies Mode: Call of Duty is renowned for its addictive Zombies mode, which offers a unique cooperative gameplay experience where players fight hordes of undead enemies.

4. eSports Dominance: Call of Duty has a strong presence in the eSports scene, with various competitive tournaments and leagues attracting professional players from around the world.

5. Warzone Battle Royale: The latest addition to the Call of Duty franchise is Warzone, a free-to-play battle royale game mode that has gained immense popularity, attracting millions of players worldwide.

Now, let’s address some common questions players have regarding the choice between Steam and Battlenet when purchasing Call of Duty:

1. Can I transfer my Call of Duty game from Steam to Battlenet or vice versa?

No, unfortunately, you cannot transfer your game between the two platforms. Once you purchase the game on one platform, it remains tied to that platform.

2. Can I play with friends who own the game on a different platform?

It depends on the specific Call of Duty title. Some games on Steam support cross-platform multiplayer, allowing you to play with friends on different platforms, including Battlenet.

3. Does buying the game on Battlenet provide any exclusive content?

Yes, purchasing Call of Duty on Battlenet may provide access to exclusive content and bonuses not available on other platforms.

4. Are there any advantages to purchasing the game on Steam?

Steam offers a vast game library, community features, regular sales and discounts, and the Steam Workshop, which can enhance your Call of Duty experience.

5. Does Battlenet have better server stability for Call of Duty games?

Battlenet is known for its stable and reliable servers, providing a smooth online gaming experience with minimal lag or connection issues.

6. Can I mod Call of Duty games if I purchase them on Battlenet?

No, unlike Steam, Battlenet does not have a built-in platform for modding. However, some Call of Duty titles on Steam support mods through the Steam Workshop.

7. Can I refund my Call of Duty purchase on Steam or Battlenet?

Refund policies may vary depending on the platform and the specific game. It is best to review the refund policies of each platform before making a purchase.

8. Are there any differences in the price of Call of Duty games on Steam and Battlenet?

The price of Call of Duty games is generally the same across all platforms. However, Steam often offers sales and discounts, which can make the game cheaper on that platform.

9. Can I earn Steam achievements if I purchase Call of Duty on Battlenet, or vice versa?

No, each platform has its own separate achievement system. If you purchase the game on Steam, you will earn Steam achievements, and if you purchase it on Battlenet, you will earn Battlenet achievements.

10. Do Call of Duty games require an internet connection to play on Steam and Battlenet?

Yes, Call of Duty games on both Steam and Battlenet require an internet connection to access multiplayer features and online gameplay.

11. Can I purchase DLC and expansions for Call of Duty games on both Steam and Battlenet?

Yes, both platforms offer DLC and expansions for Call of Duty games. However, the specific availability may vary, so it is best to check the platform’s store for the desired content.

12. Can I play Call of Duty games offline on Steam and Battlenet?

Most Call of Duty games require an internet connection to access multiplayer features. However, some titles offer offline modes, such as the single-player campaign or local multiplayer.

13. Can I buy and gift Call of Duty games on both Steam and Battlenet?

Yes, both Steam and Battlenet allow you to purchase games as gifts for other users. However, the process and restrictions may differ, so it is recommended to review each platform’s gifting policies.

14. Do Call of Duty games on Steam and Battlenet receive the same updates and patches?

Yes, updates and patches for Call of Duty games are generally released simultaneously on both platforms, ensuring that all players have access to the latest content and improvements.

15. Can I use the same Call of Duty account on both Steam and Battlenet?

No, each platform has its own separate account system. If you purchase the game on Steam, you will need to create a Steam account, and if you purchase it on Battlenet, you will need a Battlenet account.

In conclusion, the decision to buy Call of Duty on Steam or Battlenet ultimately depends on your preferences and priorities. Steam offers a vast game library, community features, and attractive discounts, while Battlenet provides a dedicated platform, integrated social features, and exclusive content. Consider factors such as your existing game library, friends’ preferences, and desire for exclusive bonuses when making your decision. Regardless of the platform you choose, Call of Duty promises an exhilarating gaming experience that has captivated millions of players worldwide.



