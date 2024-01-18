

Should I Get Ultra Sun If I Have Sun?

If you are a Pokémon fan and have already played Pokémon Sun, you might be wondering if it’s worth getting the enhanced version, Pokémon Ultra Sun. While both games share a similar storyline, there are several differences and additions that make Ultra Sun a unique experience. In this article, we will explore whether you should consider getting Ultra Sun if you already own Sun. Additionally, we will provide you with six interesting facts about Ultra Sun and answer 15 common questions to help you make an informed decision.

1. Enhanced Storyline: Pokémon Ultra Sun offers an expanded storyline compared to Pokémon Sun. It introduces new characters, locations, and events that enhance the overall narrative. If you enjoyed the story in Sun, Ultra Sun will provide a fresh and engaging experience.

2. New Pokémon and Forms: Ultra Sun features exclusive Pokémon not found in Sun, including new Alolan forms and Totem Pokémon. This adds to the excitement of catching and collecting new creatures, giving you more options to build your dream team.

3. Ultra Wormholes and Ultra Beasts: One of the significant additions in Ultra Sun is the Ultra Wormholes. These allow you to travel to different dimensions and encounter rare Pokémon, including the powerful Ultra Beasts. This feature adds a new layer of exploration and challenge to the game.

4. Expanded Alola Region: Ultra Sun expands upon the Alola region, offering new areas to explore and uncover secrets. You will discover different trials, challenges, and exclusive encounters, making the game feel fresh and exciting even if you are familiar with the original Sun.

5. Enhanced Features: Ultra Sun introduces various quality-of-life improvements and enhanced gameplay features. These include the Mantine Surf mini-game, which allows you to ride the waves and perform tricks, as well as the Alola Photo Club, where you can take pictures with your Pokémon and customize them with stickers and frames.

6. Ultra Recon Squad: In Ultra Sun, you will encounter a mysterious group called the Ultra Recon Squad, who have their own unique story and motives. Interacting with them adds a new dynamic to the game’s plot and helps you uncover the mysteries of the Ultra Wormholes.

Now, let’s address some common questions about whether you should get Ultra Sun if you already have Sun:

1. Will my progress from Pokémon Sun carry over to Ultra Sun?

No, you will need to start a new game in Ultra Sun. However, you can transfer your Pokémon from Sun to Ultra Sun using the Pokémon Bank app.

2. Can I trade Pokémon between Sun and Ultra Sun?

Yes, you can trade Pokémon between the two games using the Festival Plaza or the Pokémon Bank app.

3. Can I still enjoy Ultra Sun if I haven’t played Sun?

Absolutely! While Ultra Sun is an enhanced version of Sun, it can be enjoyed as a standalone game.

4. Are the differences between Sun and Ultra Sun significant enough to warrant buying the new version?

If you enjoyed Sun and want to experience a new storyline, new Pokémon, and additional features, then Ultra Sun is definitely worth considering.

5. Can I catch all Pokémon in Ultra Sun that I could in Sun?

Yes, Ultra Sun contains all the Pokémon from Sun, as well as additional exclusive Pokémon.

6. Is Ultra Sun more challenging than Sun?

Ultra Sun offers increased difficulty in certain battles and the addition of new challenges, making it slightly harder than Sun.

7. Can I transfer my Pokémon from Ultra Sun to Pokémon Sword and Shield?

Yes, you can transfer your Pokémon from Ultra Sun to Pokémon Home, which allows you to bring them to Pokémon Sword and Shield.

8. Can I battle players who have Sun if I have Ultra Sun?

Yes, you can battle and trade with players who have either Sun or Ultra Sun.

9. Are the graphics improved in Ultra Sun?

While the graphics are generally similar, Ultra Sun features some enhanced visuals and effects compared to Sun.

10. Can I get the exclusive Pokémon from Ultra Sun in Sun through trading?

Yes, you can trade with players who have Ultra Sun to obtain the exclusive Pokémon.

11. Do I need to play through the entire game again if I already completed Sun?

While the core story is similar, there are enough differences and additions in Ultra Sun to make it an enjoyable experience even if you have already completed Sun.

12. Are there any post-game activities in Ultra Sun?

Yes, Ultra Sun offers post-game content, including Battle Agency and the Ultra Beast side quest, providing additional challenges and rewards.

13. Can I transfer my items and money from Sun to Ultra Sun?

No, you will start fresh with new items and money in Ultra Sun.

14. Are there any exclusive features in Ultra Sun that I cannot access in Sun?

Yes, Ultra Sun has exclusive features, such as the Mantine Surf mini-game and the Alola Photo Club.

15. Can I transfer my Ultra Sun save file to another 3DS?

No, save files are tied to the specific game cartridge and cannot be transferred to another system.

In conclusion, if you enjoyed Pokémon Sun and are looking for an enhanced experience with a new storyline, Pokémon, and features, then getting Ultra Sun is definitely worth considering. The game offers an expanded Alola region, new Pokémon and forms, Ultra Wormholes, and various gameplay improvements. Whether you choose to get Ultra Sun or not, both games provide hours of fun and adventure in the vibrant world of Pokémon.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.