

Should I Play XCOM: Enemy Unknown or Enemy Within?

When it comes to turn-based strategy games, the XCOM series has always been a fan favorite. With its intense gameplay, challenging missions, and deep tactical mechanics, it’s no wonder that many gamers are drawn to the XCOM franchise. However, if you’re new to the series, you might be wondering which game to start with: XCOM: Enemy Unknown or its expansion, XCOM: Enemy Within. In this article, we will explore the differences between the two and help you make an informed decision. But before that, let’s dive into some interesting facts about the XCOM series.

Interesting Facts about XCOM:

1. XCOM: Enemy Unknown, developed by Firaxis Games and published by 2K Games, was released in 2012. It is a reimagining of the classic 1994 game, UFO: Enemy Unknown, also known as X-COM: UFO Defense.

2. XCOM: Enemy Within, released in 2013, is an expansion pack for Enemy Unknown. It introduced new features such as the Meld resource, genetic modifications for soldiers, and the EXALT enemy faction.

3. The XCOM series is known for its challenging gameplay. Permadeath is a core mechanic, meaning that if your soldiers die in battle, they’re gone for good. This adds a layer of tension and strategic decision-making to every mission.

4. In XCOM, you take on the role of the commander of an elite paramilitary organization tasked with defending Earth from an alien invasion. You must manage resources, research new technologies, recruit and train soldiers, and lead them into combat against extraterrestrial threats.

5. The XCOM series is renowned for its modding community. Players have created countless mods that enhance the gameplay, introduce new factions, weapons, and even overhaul the entire game. This adds tremendous replayability to the series.

6. XCOM 2, the sequel to Enemy Unknown, was released in 2016. It takes place 20 years after the events of the first game and presents a dystopian future where humanity is under alien rule. XCOM must now operate as a guerrilla force to overthrow the alien regime.

Now that you have a better understanding of the series, let’s address the question of whether you should play XCOM: Enemy Unknown or Enemy Within.

XCOM: Enemy Unknown is the base game and a fantastic starting point for newcomers. It offers a compelling and challenging experience with a solid campaign and a variety of tactical options. The game introduces you to the core mechanics of XCOM, such as base management, research and development, tactical combat, and soldier customization. If you enjoy the base game and want more content and features, then Enemy Within is the way to go.

Enemy Within expands upon Enemy Unknown by introducing new gameplay elements. The most notable addition is the Meld resource, which allows you to augment your soldiers with genetic modifications and cybernetic enhancements. This opens up new strategic possibilities and adds depth to the gameplay. Additionally, Enemy Within introduces the EXALT enemy faction, which adds a new layer of challenge and intrigue to the campaign.

To summarize, if you’re new to the XCOM series, start with XCOM: Enemy Unknown. If you enjoy the game and want more content and features, then get the expansion, XCOM: Enemy Within.

Now, let’s address some common questions that players often have about the XCOM series:

1. Can I play XCOM: Enemy Within without playing Enemy Unknown?

Yes, Enemy Within is an expansion pack that can be played as a standalone game.

2. Does XCOM: Enemy Unknown have mod support?

Yes, the game has mod support, allowing players to customize and enhance their gameplay experience.

3. How long is the XCOM: Enemy Unknown campaign?

The campaign can take anywhere from 20 to 40 hours to complete, depending on your playstyle and difficulty settings.

4. Are there difficulty options in XCOM: Enemy Unknown?

Yes, the game offers several difficulty options, ranging from easy to impossible.

5. Can I save my progress during missions?

Yes, XCOM: Enemy Unknown allows you to save your progress during missions, but there is an ironman mode that disables this feature for added challenge.

6. Can soldiers in XCOM: Enemy Unknown gain experience and level up?

Yes, soldiers earn experience points by participating in missions and can level up, gaining new abilities and skills.

7. Can I customize my soldiers’ appearance in XCOM: Enemy Unknown?

Yes, you can customize the appearance, name, and loadout of your soldiers, adding a personal touch to your squad.

8. Is XCOM: Enemy Unknown a multiplayer game?

Yes, the game offers multiplayer modes where you can go head-to-head with other players in tactical battles.

9. Can I play XCOM: Enemy Unknown on consoles?

Yes, the game is available on various platforms, including PC, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and iOS.

10. Is XCOM: Enemy Unknown a story-driven game?

While the game has a compelling narrative, the focus is primarily on the gameplay and tactical combat.

11. Do I need to play XCOM: Enemy Unknown to understand XCOM 2?

While playing Enemy Unknown adds context to XCOM 2, it is not necessary to understand or enjoy the sequel.

12. Are there different soldier classes in XCOM: Enemy Unknown?

Yes, soldiers can specialize in different classes such as assault, support, heavy, and sniper, each with unique abilities and roles.

13. Can I research new technologies in XCOM: Enemy Unknown?

Yes, researching new technologies is a crucial aspect of the game, allowing you to unlock new weapons, armor, and upgrades.

14. Can I lose the game in XCOM: Enemy Unknown?

Yes, if the XCOM organization’s funding drops to zero or all your soldiers are killed or captured, it’s game over.

15. Is XCOM: Enemy Unknown a challenging game?

Yes, the game is known for its challenging gameplay and strategic depth, providing a satisfying experience for players seeking a tactical challenge.

In conclusion, both XCOM: Enemy Unknown and XCOM: Enemy Within offer thrilling and immersive turn-based strategy experiences. If you’re new to the series, start with Enemy Unknown and then consider getting the expansion for additional content. Regardless of your choice, prepare for intense battles, tough decisions, and the thrill of saving humanity from alien invaders. Good luck, Commander!





