

Sit or Start Fantasy Football Week 1: Making the Right Decisions for a Winning Start

With the kickoff of the NFL season, fantasy football managers are eager to set their lineups and make crucial decisions to secure a victory in Week 1. Sit or start? It’s a question that plagues every manager, but fear not! In this article, we will provide you with valuable insights, interesting facts, and answers to common questions that will help you make informed choices for a successful start.

Interesting Facts:

1. Rookie Rush: Did you know that over the past five seasons, rookie running backs have averaged a remarkable 16.8 fantasy points in Week 1? Keep an eye on promising rookies like Najee Harris, Javonte Williams, and Travis Etienne, as they might provide an immediate impact.

2. Prime Time Performance: Thursday Night Football games have historically been high-scoring affairs. In the past five seasons, quarterbacks playing on Thursday nights have averaged 21.6 fantasy points per game. Consider starting your QB1 if they have a Thursday night matchup.

3. Home Sweet Home: Home field advantage matters in fantasy football too! Over the past two seasons, home teams have outscored away teams by an average of 2.4 fantasy points per game. Consider starting players who have home matchups to maximize your chances of success.

4. Weather Woes: Weather conditions can significantly impact fantasy production, particularly in outdoor stadiums. Keep an eye on the forecast and consider benching players in games affected by heavy rain, strong winds, or extreme temperatures.

5. Divisional Dominance: Rivalry matchups often bring out the best in players. Wide receivers facing divisional opponents have historically averaged 1.3 more fantasy points per game than when facing non-divisional foes. This trend suggests that players like Davante Adams or Keenan Allen might be excellent starts in Week 1.

6. Trust the Targets: Targets are a vital indicator of a player’s involvement in the passing game. Over the past five seasons, wide receivers who averaged at least eight targets per game have outscored those with fewer targets by an average of 4.2 fantasy points. Look for players with high target volume, such as Stefon Diggs or Justin Jefferson, when deciding who to start.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Should I start a rookie quarterback in Week 1?

It depends on the matchup and the quality of your alternative options. While some rookie quarterbacks have had successful debuts, it’s generally safer to start an experienced QB unless the rookie has an exceptionally favorable matchup.

2. Is it wise to start a player returning from injury in Week 1?

It’s a risk-reward situation. If the player is fully recovered and has a promising matchup, starting them could pay off. However, if there are concerns about their health or limited practice time, it may be safer to bench them until they regain their form.

3. How much weight should I give preseason performances?

Preseason performances should be taken with a grain of salt. While they can provide insights into a player’s readiness, coaches often limit star players’ playing time to avoid injuries. Focus more on their historical performance and matchup analysis.

4. Should I bench a top-tier player facing a tough defense?

It depends on the alternatives available to you. While top-tier players have the potential to overcome tough matchups, it might be prudent to consider a viable backup option if they are facing an elite defense.

5. Is it advisable to start a player with a new team in Week 1?

Players on new teams may need time to build chemistry and adjust to their new systems. However, if they have shown promise during training camp and have a favorable matchup, starting them could be a wise move.

6. Should I start a player coming off a breakout season?

While breakout seasons are exciting, it’s essential to assess the sustainability of their success. If they have a favorable matchup and have continued to impress during the offseason, starting them is a reasonable decision.

7. How much should I consider strength of schedule in Week 1 decisions?

Strength of schedule is a crucial factor throughout the season. However, in Week 1, it’s challenging to rely solely on the previous year’s data. Consider other factors like team changes, offseason acquisitions, and coaching changes when making your decisions.

8. Should I prioritize starting players from high-scoring offenses?

Players from high-scoring offenses often have more opportunities to accumulate fantasy points. If they have a favorable matchup, it’s generally advisable to start them. However, don’t overlook players from lower-scoring offenses if they have a promising matchup or high involvement in their team’s game plan.

9. Is it wise to start a player with a new offensive coordinator?

It depends on the experience and scheme of the new offensive coordinator. If they have a history of success and have implemented a system that suits the player’s strengths, starting them could be a smart move.

10. Should I start a player with a history of inconsistent performances?

Inconsistency can be frustrating, but it’s important to evaluate the player’s overall upside and the matchup. If they have a favorable matchup and have shown signs of improvement during the offseason, taking a risk on them might be worth it.

11. How much should I rely on preseason rankings and projections?

Preseason rankings and projections provide a helpful starting point, but they shouldn’t be the sole basis for your decisions. Stay updated with recent news, practice reports, and matchup analysis to make informed choices.

12. Is it advisable to start a player in a timeshare situation?

Timeshare situations can be tricky, as it’s challenging to predict the distribution of touches accurately. If a player is expected to receive a significant workload or has a favorable matchup, starting them might be wise. Otherwise, consider alternative options.

13. Should I make last-minute adjustments based on injury reports?

It’s crucial to stay updated on injury reports and make necessary adjustments accordingly. If a player is a game-time decision or has a significant injury concern, it might be safer to bench them. Be prepared with viable backup options to ensure a strong lineup.

Final Thoughts:

As Week 1 approaches, remember that fantasy football is a blend of strategy, research, and a little bit of luck. Making sit or start decisions can be challenging, but by considering the interesting facts, answering common questions, and staying informed, you can increase your chances of a winning start. Trust your instincts, but always rely on data and analysis to guide your decision-making process. Good luck and may your fantasy season begin with a resounding victory!





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.