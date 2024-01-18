Siyah Beyaz aşK Where to Watch



Siyah Beyaz Aşk, also known as Black and White Love, is a popular Turkish television series that captivated audiences with its intense storyline, gripping performances, and undeniable chemistry between the lead characters. If you’re wondering where to watch this addictive drama or want to know some unique facts about the show, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll explore where you can watch Siyah Beyaz Aşk and delve into five interesting facts about the series. Additionally, we’ll include answers to 14 commonly asked questions at the end. Let’s dive in!

Where to Watch Siyah Beyaz Aşk:

Siyah Beyaz Aşk aired on the Turkish TV channel Kanal D from October 2017 to May 2018. While it might not be available on traditional broadcast channels anymore, you can still find the series on various online platforms. One of the most popular streaming platforms where you can watch Siyah Beyaz Aşk is YouTube. The entire series, with English subtitles, is available there for your viewing pleasure. You can also find the show on other online platforms such as Dailymotion and Turkish TV series websites. Just search for “Siyah Beyaz Aşk with English subtitles” and you’ll find plenty of options to choose from.

Unique Facts about Siyah Beyaz Aşk:

1. Thrilling Plot: Siyah Beyaz Aşk revolves around the complex love story between a successful surgeon, Ferhat, and a talented artist, Aslı. What makes the plot unique is that Ferhat is involved in a dangerous criminal organization, while Aslı is determined to uncover the truth behind her father’s death, which leads her to Ferhat. This intense combination of love and crime keeps viewers on the edge of their seats throughout the series.

2. Stellar Cast: Siyah Beyaz Aşk boasts an exceptional cast that brought their characters to life with remarkable performances. İbrahim Çelikkol portrays Ferhat, the enigmatic and conflicted hero, while Birce Akalay shines as Aslı, the independent and strong-willed heroine. The chemistry between these two actors is one of the highlights of the show.

3. Mesmerizing Soundtrack: The series features a captivating soundtrack that perfectly complements the emotional rollercoaster of the storyline. Songs like “İhanetten Geri Kalan” by Cem Adrian and “Beni Bırakma” by Zeynep Bastık have become fan favorites and have amassed millions of views on YouTube.

4. International Popularity: Siyah Beyaz Aşk has gained immense popularity not just in Turkey but also internationally. It has been dubbed or subtitled in various languages, allowing fans from different parts of the world to enjoy this gripping drama.

5. Award-Winning Series: The compelling narrative and exceptional performances of Siyah Beyaz Aşk have earned it several prestigious awards. İbrahim Çelikkol won the “Best Actor” award at the 44th Golden Butterfly Awards, while the series itself received the “Best Drama Series” award at the 2018 Pantene Golden Butterfly Awards.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Is Siyah Beyaz Aşk based on a true story?

No, Siyah Beyaz Aşk is a fictional drama series created by Sema Ergenekon and Eylem Canpolat.

2. How many episodes does Siyah Beyaz Aşk have?

The series consists of a total of 32 episodes.

3. Can I watch Siyah Beyaz Aşk with English subtitles?

Yes, you can find the series with English subtitles on various online platforms like YouTube and Dailymotion.

4. Who is the director of Siyah Beyaz Aşk?

The series was directed by Yasin Uslu.

5. What genre does Siyah Beyaz Aşk belong to?

Siyah Beyaz Aşk is a romantic drama with elements of crime and suspense.

6. Is Siyah Beyaz Aşk available on Netflix?

As of now, Siyah Beyaz Aşk is not available on Netflix.

7. Are there any spin-offs or sequels to Siyah Beyaz Aşk?

No, there are no spin-offs or sequels to Siyah Beyaz Aşk.

8. Where was Siyah Beyaz Aşk filmed?

The series was primarily filmed in Istanbul, Turkey.

9. Does Siyah Beyaz Aşk have a happy ending?

To avoid spoilers, it’s best to watch the series and find out for yourself!

10. Can I watch Siyah Beyaz Aşk without understanding Turkish?

Yes, you can watch the series with English subtitles or in your preferred language if available.

11. Who is the main antagonist in Siyah Beyaz Aşk?

The main antagonist in the series is Namık Emirhan.

12. How long is each episode of Siyah Beyaz Aşk?

Each episode of Siyah Beyaz Aşk has a runtime of approximately 120 minutes.

13. Is Siyah Beyaz Aşk suitable for all age groups?

The series contains mature themes and violence, so it is recommended for viewers aged 15 and above.

14. Where can I find more information about Siyah Beyaz Aşk?

You can find more information about Siyah Beyaz Aşk on various online forums, fan pages, and entertainment websites dedicated to Turkish dramas.

In conclusion, Siyah Beyaz Aşk is a gripping Turkish drama series that has garnered international acclaim. With its thrilling plot, exceptional performances, and availability on various online platforms, it’s a must-watch for any fan of romantic dramas with a twist. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to be captivated by the intense love story of Ferhat and Aslı in Siyah Beyaz Aşk.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.