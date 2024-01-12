

Sleeper WR Fantasy Football 2017: Rise of the Underdogs

Fantasy football has become a phenomenon over the years, captivating millions of fans around the world. One of the most exciting aspects of the game is finding those hidden gems, the sleeper picks who can give your team the edge it needs to dominate the competition. In this article, we will explore the sleeper wide receivers (WRs) for the 2017 season, providing you with interesting facts, common questions, and answers, and concluding with some final thoughts.

Interesting Facts:

1. The 2017 season saw the rise of several sleeper WRs who exceeded expectations. Names like Adam Thielen, Cooper Kupp, and Chris Godwin became household names in fantasy football circles. These players were often overlooked in drafts but ended up delivering impressive performances.

2. One of the most intriguing facts about sleeper WRs is that they often come from unexpected teams. While big-name receivers like Antonio Brown and Julio Jones dominate the headlines, players like Robert Woods from the Los Angeles Rams or Nelson Agholor from the Philadelphia Eagles proved to be valuable assets for fantasy owners.

3. In 2017, rookie WRs made a significant impact on the fantasy landscape. JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kenny Golladay of the Detroit Lions showcased their talents early on, establishing themselves as go-to options for their respective teams.

4. Wide receivers who excel at finding the end zone can be game-changers in fantasy football. Players like Devin Funchess of the Carolina Panthers and Marquise Goodwin of the San Francisco 49ers displayed a knack for scoring touchdowns, making them valuable assets for fantasy owners.

5. Injuries can often create opportunities for sleeper WRs. When star players like Odell Beckham Jr. or Allen Robinson went down with injuries, players like Sterling Shepard and Allen Hurns stepped up and became reliable options for fantasy teams.

6. A successful fantasy football team often requires taking risks and finding those diamonds in the rough. The 2017 season taught us that sleeper WRs can be the key to victory, as they provide valuable depth and unexpected production.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How do you identify sleeper WRs? Look for players in situations where they have the opportunity to step up and make an impact. This could be due to injuries, new coaching staff, or changes in the offensive scheme.

2. Are rookie WRs worth considering as sleepers? Absolutely! Rookie WRs can make an immediate impact, especially if they find themselves in a favorable situation with an established quarterback.

3. Should I prioritize sleeper WRs over established stars? It depends on your team’s needs. While established stars provide a higher floor, sleeper WRs offer tremendous upside and can be the difference-makers in playoffs.

4. How do I know if a sleeper WR is reliable? Research the player’s performance, targets, and involvement in the offense. Look for consistency and opportunities for growth.

5. Should I draft multiple sleeper WRs? It’s recommended to have a mix of established stars and sleeper picks. Having a diversified portfolio increases your chances of hitting on a breakout player.

6. When is the best time to draft sleeper WRs? Sleeper WRs are often taken in the later rounds, but it’s crucial to monitor their ADP (average draft position) and grab them before their value rises.

7. Can sleeper WRs have long-term success? Some sleeper WRs continue to thrive beyond a single season, establishing themselves as reliable fantasy options. However, it’s essential to monitor their performance and adapt accordingly.

8. How do injuries impact sleeper WRs? Injuries can open up opportunities for lesser-known players to step up and shine. Keep an eye on injury reports and capitalize on potential breakout candidates.

9. Should I trade for sleeper WRs mid-season? Trading for sleeper WRs can be a shrewd move, especially if you identify undervalued players who have the potential for a breakout in the second half of the season.

10. Can sleeper WRs become WR1s? While it’s rare, sleeper WRs can become WR1s if they consistently produce at a high level and establish a strong connection with their quarterback.

11. What strategies can I employ to find sleeper WRs? Stay updated with training camp reports, preseason performances, and depth chart changes. Following beat writers and listening to fantasy football podcasts can also provide valuable insights.

12. Should I prioritize WRs over other positions in the draft? The draft strategy depends on your league settings, scoring system, and personal preferences. However, WRs tend to be more consistent and offer higher upside than other positions.

13. Can sleeper WRs help win championships? Absolutely! Often, it is the sleeper picks that provide the crucial points needed to secure a championship. Research, analysis, and a little bit of luck can pay off tremendously in fantasy football.

Final Thoughts:

In the world of fantasy football, finding sleeper WRs can be the difference between a mediocre season and a championship-winning one. The 2017 season taught us that unexpected players can rise to the occasion and provide valuable production for fantasy teams. By identifying potential sleepers, monitoring their performances, and taking calculated risks, fantasy owners can gain a significant advantage. So, as you prepare for the upcoming season, keep an eye out for those underdogs who may just lead your team to victory.





