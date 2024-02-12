

Songs About Jesus Walking On Water: A Testament of Faith and Miracles

In the realm of Christian music, there are countless songs that inspire and uplift believers, reminding them of the extraordinary power of Jesus Christ. One of the most captivating biblical stories that has been beautifully depicted in song is the miraculous event of Jesus walking on water. This awe-inspiring narrative has been a source of inspiration for songwriters and musicians throughout the years, capturing the essence of faith, courage, and unwavering belief. In this article, we will explore nine remarkable songs about Jesus walking on water, along with interesting details about each.

1. “Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)” – Hillsong United (2013)

Released in 2013, “Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)” by Hillsong United has become an anthem of faith for many believers. With heartfelt lyrics and a captivating melody, this song beautifully portrays the concept of stepping out in faith, just as Peter did when he walked on water towards Jesus. It encourages listeners to trust in God’s guidance even in the face of uncertainty.

2. “Walk On Water” – Britt Nicole (2017)

Britt Nicole’s powerful song “Walk On Water” was released in 2017, conveying a message of hope and courage. It emphasizes the importance of relying on Jesus during challenging times, just as He enabled Peter to walk on water. The song reminds us that with God’s strength, we can conquer any adversity.

3. “Oh My Soul” – Casting Crowns (2016)

Casting Crowns’ “Oh My Soul” was released in 2016 and offers a poignant reflection on the storms of life. The song draws parallels between Peter’s experience on the stormy sea and the challenges we face daily. It encourages listeners to turn to Jesus, who will guide them through the tumultuous waters, just as He did for Peter.

4. “You Walk on Water” – Lifehouse (2004)

Released in 2004, “You Walk on Water” by Lifehouse is a heartfelt tribute to Jesus’ miraculous act. The song emphasizes Jesus’ ability to calm the storms in our lives and reminds listeners of His unwavering love and support. Its powerful lyrics and melodic composition make it a standout piece in the realm of songs about Jesus walking on water.

5. “Walking On Water” – NEEDTOBREATHE (2014)

NEEDTOBREATHE’s “Walking On Water” was released in 2014 and delivers a powerful message of faith and surrender. The song beautifully captures the essence of stepping out in faith and following Jesus, even when circumstances seem impossible. Its uplifting melody and profound lyrics make it a favorite among believers.

6. “Water Walking God” – Rich Mullins (1998)

Rich Mullins’ “Water Walking God” was released in 1998 and remains a timeless classic among songs about Jesus walking on water. The song reflects on the incredible miracles Jesus performed, including His ability to walk on water. It serves as a reminder of God’s power and His presence in our lives.

7. “Walking on the Water” – The Swirling Eddies (1994)

The Swirling Eddies’ “Walking on the Water” was released in 1994 and offers a unique perspective on the biblical story. The song humorously portrays Peter’s experience of walking on water and his subsequent doubts. Despite the lighthearted tone, it ultimately conveys the message of faith and reliance on Jesus.

8. “Walking on Water” – Lecrae (2014)

Lecrae’s “Walking on Water” was released in 2014 and showcases the artist’s unique blend of rap and Christian music. The song explores the concept of faith in the face of adversity, emphasizing the importance of trusting in God’s strength. Lecrae’s powerful lyrics and dynamic delivery make this song an impactful addition to the genre.

9. “The Water” – Johnny Cash (2000)

Johnny Cash’s “The Water” was released in 2000 and presents a profound reflection on Jesus’ act of walking on water. The song delves into the depths of human struggles and the need for divine intervention. Cash’s distinctive voice and introspective lyrics make this song a moving tribute to the story of Jesus walking on water.

As we delve into the realm of songs about Jesus walking on water, it is natural to have questions. Here are some common queries answered:

1. Did Jesus actually walk on water?

Yes, according to the Gospel accounts, Jesus walked on water, demonstrating His divine power.

2. Why did Jesus walk on water?

Jesus walked on water to demonstrate His authority over nature and to strengthen the faith of His disciples.

3. What is the significance of Peter walking on water?

Peter’s experience of walking on water signifies the importance of faith and trust in Jesus, even in the face of uncertainty.

4. How did Peter manage to walk on water?

Peter was able to walk on water as long as he kept his focus on Jesus. When he doubted, he began to sink.

5. Did anyone else in the Bible walk on water?

No, the Bible does not record any other individuals walking on water.

6. How did the disciples react to Jesus walking on water?

The disciples were initially terrified, mistaking Jesus for a ghost. However, Jesus comforted them and reassured them of His presence.

7. Why did Peter start sinking?

Peter started sinking when he became fearful and doubted Jesus’ ability to keep him above the water.

8. Did Jesus save Peter from drowning?

Yes, Jesus reached out His hand and saved Peter from drowning.

9. What lessons can we learn from the story of Jesus walking on water?

The story teaches us the importance of faith, trust, and keeping our focus on Jesus, even in the midst of life’s storms.

10. Is there any symbolism behind Jesus walking on water?

Yes, Jesus walking on water symbolizes His divine power, authority, and ability to overcome the impossible.

11. Why did Jesus ask Peter to come to Him on the water?

Jesus asked Peter to come to Him on the water to demonstrate the power of faith and to strengthen Peter’s trust in Him.

12. Are there any historical records of Jesus’ miraculous act?

No, the Gospel accounts are the primary sources documenting Jesus’ miraculous act of walking on water.

13. How does the story of Jesus walking on water relate to our lives today?

The story reminds us to have faith and trust in Jesus, even when faced with overwhelming challenges.

14. Are there any scientific explanations for Jesus walking on water?

No, the event described in the Bible is considered a miraculous act that defies scientific explanation.

15. How has the story of Jesus walking on water inspired artists and musicians throughout history?

The story has served as a powerful source of inspiration, conveying messages of faith, courage, and trust in countless songs and artistic expressions.

16. Can we experience miracles like Jesus walking on water in our lives today?

While miracles may occur in our lives, they are ultimately at the discretion of God. However, we can experience the miracle of faith and trust in Jesus.

17. How can songs about Jesus walking on water deepen our faith?

Songs have the power to touch our hearts and remind us of God’s love and miraculous acts. Songs about Jesus walking on water can inspire and strengthen our faith in His power and presence.

In conclusion, songs about Jesus walking on water offer a testament of faith and miracles. These songs beautifully capture the essence of the biblical story, reminding us of the power of faith, trust, and unwavering belief in Jesus Christ. As we listen to these remarkable compositions, may our hearts be stirred with awe and may our faith be strengthened, knowing that we serve an extraordinary God who can calm the storms in our lives and enable us to walk on water.

Final Thoughts:

The story of Jesus walking on water has captivated believers for centuries, serving as a reminder of the boundless power and love of our Savior. Through music, this remarkable narrative comes to life, igniting our faith and inspiring us to trust in Jesus, even when faced with life’s storms. As we listen to these songs, may we find solace, courage, and unwavering belief in the One who walked on water – Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior. Let the melodies and lyrics of these songs resonate deeply within us, reminding us of the miracles that await those who have faith and trust in Him.



