

Songs For A Graduation Video: Celebrating the Class of 2024

Graduation is a significant milestone in every student’s life. It is a time to reflect on the years spent in school, the memories made, and the friendships formed. One of the best ways to commemorate this special occasion is by creating a graduation video. And what better way to enhance the video’s impact than by choosing the perfect songs to accompany the visuals? In this article, we will explore nine songs that are perfect for a graduation video in the year 2024, along with interesting details about each. Additionally, we will answer some common questions related to graduation videos. So, let’s dive in!

1. “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” by Green Day (1997):

This timeless classic captures the bittersweet emotions of graduation, bidding farewell to the past while embracing the future. Its uplifting melodies and heartfelt lyrics make it a popular choice for graduation videos.

2. “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield (2004):

Released in the early 2000s, this empowering anthem encourages graduates to embrace the unknown and seize the opportunities that lie ahead. Its catchy chorus and positive message make it an ideal addition to any graduation video.

3. “Hall of Fame” by The Script ft. will.i.am (2012):

With its triumphant lyrics and motivational beats, this song inspires graduates to pursue their dreams and leave a lasting impact on the world. It serves as a reminder that they are capable of achieving greatness.

4. “I Will Remember You” by Sarah McLachlan (1995):

This emotional ballad captures the essence of graduation, evoking nostalgia and fond memories. It beautifully expresses the gratitude and appreciation graduates feel towards their friends, teachers, and the entire school community.

5. “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus (2009):

As graduates embark on a new journey, this uplifting song reminds them that success is not just about reaching the destination but also about enjoying the journey and overcoming obstacles along the way. Its catchy melody and powerful vocals make it a popular choice for graduation videos.

6. “Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson (2004):

This empowering anthem encourages graduates to break free from their comfort zones and follow their dreams. It resonates with the desire to explore new horizons and embrace change, making it a perfect fit for a graduation video.

7. “A Moment Like This” by Kelly Clarkson (2002):

As graduates celebrate their achievements and look towards the future, this sentimental ballad serves as a reminder to cherish the precious moments and embrace the possibilities that lie ahead. Its heartfelt lyrics and Clarkson’s soulful voice make it a favorite for graduation videos.

8. “Here’s to Never Growing Up” by Avril Lavigne (2013):

This energetic pop-rock song celebrates the youthful spirit and carefree nature of graduation. It embodies the excitement and anticipation that graduates feel as they step into adulthood, making it a fun addition to any graduation video.

9. “Firework” by Katy Perry (2010):

As graduates prepare to make their mark on the world, this empowering anthem encourages them to embrace their uniqueness and let their inner light shine. Its powerful message and catchy chorus make it a popular choice for graduation videos.

Common Questions about Graduation Videos:

1. How do I create a graduation video?

Creating a graduation video is relatively simple. Compile photos and videos from throughout the years, select appropriate songs, and use video editing software to bring it all together.

2. What should be included in a graduation video?

A graduation video should include memorable moments from the graduates’ time in school, such as class photos, extracurricular activities, and special events.

3. Can I use copyrighted music in my graduation video?

Using copyrighted music in your graduation video may infringe on the artist’s rights. It is advisable to use royalty-free music or obtain proper licenses for copyrighted songs.

4. How long should a graduation video be?

The length of a graduation video depends on personal preference. However, keeping it around 10-15 minutes ensures that it remains engaging and holds the audience’s attention.

5. How can I make my graduation video unique?

To make your graduation video unique, consider adding personal touches such as interviews with classmates, heartfelt messages, or creative transitions between photos and videos.

6. Should I include speeches in my graduation video?

Including speeches in your graduation video can add a personal touch and make it more meaningful. However, ensure that the speeches are concise and relevant to maintain viewer interest.

7. Can I upload my graduation video on social media platforms?

Yes, you can upload your graduation video on social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, or Instagram. Just make sure to respect privacy by obtaining consent from people featured in the video.

8. What file format should I use for my graduation video?

Popular file formats for videos include MP4, AVI, and MOV. Choose a format that is compatible with the platform you intend to share your video on.

9. How can I make my graduation video more emotional?

To make your graduation video more emotional, incorporate heartfelt moments, meaningful quotes, and touching music that resonates with the graduates’ experiences.

10. Can I include video clips from the graduation ceremony in my video?

Yes, including video clips from the graduation ceremony adds authenticity and captures the essence of the event. Be sure to capture moments like the procession, speeches, and diploma presentations.

11. Should I include captions or subtitles in my graduation video?

Including captions or subtitles can help convey important messages or highlight significant events in your graduation video. It ensures that viewers understand the context and enhances accessibility.

12. How can I ensure the video quality is good?

To ensure good video quality, use high-resolution photos and videos, avoid excessive compression, and export the final video in the highest quality possible.

13. Can I include funny moments in my graduation video?

Including funny moments in your graduation video can add a lighthearted touch and create a sense of nostalgia. However, be mindful of maintaining the overall tone and respecting everyone’s feelings.

14. Should I add transitions between photos and videos in my graduation video?

Adding transitions between photos and videos can make your graduation video more visually appealing and seamless. Use transitions that suit the tone and style of your video.

15. How can I choose the right songs for my graduation video?

Choose songs that resonate with the emotions and experiences of the graduates. Consider lyrics, melody, and the overall message of the songs to ensure they complement the visuals.

16. Can I use instrumental versions of popular songs in my graduation video?

Yes, instrumental versions of popular songs can be a great option for a graduation video. They provide a familiar melody without distracting from the visuals or overpowering the message.

17. What is the ideal time to start working on a graduation video?

It is advisable to start working on a graduation video a few weeks before the graduation ceremony to allow ample time for gathering materials, editing, and adding finishing touches.

In conclusion, choosing the right songs for a graduation video can elevate the emotions and create a lasting impact for the Class of 2024. With a careful selection of songs like “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” by Green Day and “Firework” by Katy Perry, graduates can relive their school days and embrace the exciting future that awaits them. So, go ahead and create a memorable graduation video that celebrates the achievements, friendships, and memories of this remarkable journey. Congratulations to the Class of 2024!

Final Thoughts:

As the Class of 2024 embarks on a new chapter in their lives, a graduation video serves as a cherished keepsake, encapsulating the essence of their school years. The songs chosen for such a video play a pivotal role in evoking emotions, reminiscing memories, and inspiring the graduates to pursue their dreams fearlessly. By combining the perfect songs with captivating visuals, graduates can relive their journey and celebrate their accomplishments. So, seize this opportunity to create a graduation video that will be cherished for years to come, capturing the essence of the Class of 2024 and their remarkable achievements.



