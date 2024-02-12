

Songs For Cheer Dance: Pump Up the Energy!

Cheerleading is an exhilarating and high-energy sport that requires precision, teamwork, and, most importantly, the perfect soundtrack to keep spirits high. Whether you’re a cheerleader looking for new song ideas or a coach searching for the ideal music to get your team fired up, we’ve got you covered. In this article, we will explore nine fantastic songs for cheer dance in 2024, each with their own unique style and interesting details. So, let’s turn up the volume and dive into the world of cheer dance!

1. “Can’t Stop the Beat” – 2024 Version

Originally from the musical “Hairspray,” this song has been revamped with a modern twist to make it even more energetic and captivating. Its catchy chorus and fast-paced rhythm make it perfect for high-intensity cheer routines. The 2024 version adds electronic elements and a fresh sound that will have the crowd on their feet.

2. “Dance Monkey” – Tones and I

This global hit by Tones and I continues to resonate with audiences worldwide. Its infectious beat and playful lyrics make it a go-to choice for cheer dance routines. The song’s versatility allows for creative choreography and showcases the team’s dynamic moves.

3. “Good as Hell” – Lizzo

Lizzo’s empowering anthem never fails to uplift and inspire. With its catchy melody and empowering lyrics, “Good as Hell” is an ideal choice for cheer dance routines that focus on self-confidence and positivity. This song will have both the team and the audience feeling unstoppable.

4. “Uptown Funk” – Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars

Released in 2014, “Uptown Funk” has become a timeless classic that continues to be a crowd-pleaser. Its funky rhythm and infectious energy make it a perfect choice for cheer dance performances. The song’s throwback vibe combined with Bruno Mars’ smooth vocals guarantees an electrifying routine.

5. “Levitating” – Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” is a feel-good song that effortlessly blends disco and pop elements. Its upbeat tempo and catchy chorus create an energetic atmosphere that is perfect for showcasing the team’s skills and synchronized movements. This song will have everyone grooving along with the cheerleaders.

6. “Don’t Stop Me Now” – Queen

Queen’s timeless anthem is a crowd favorite that never fails to get people on their feet. “Don’t Stop Me Now” is a dynamic and high-energy song that will inject excitement into any cheer dance routine. The combination of Freddie Mercury’s powerful vocals and the song’s infectious rhythm guarantees an electrifying performance.

7. “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

With its 80s-inspired synth-pop sound, “Blinding Lights” has become a modern-day classic. The Weeknd’s smooth vocals combined with the song’s pulsating beat create an electrifying atmosphere that will captivate both the team and the audience. This song allows for dynamic choreography and dramatic moments that will leave a lasting impression.

8. “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” – Shakira

Originally released for the 2010 FIFA World Cup, “Waka Waka” has become an anthem of unity and celebration. Its infectious rhythm and uplifting lyrics make it an ideal choice for cheer dance routines that promote teamwork and camaraderie. Shakira’s vibrant energy and powerful vocals will have everyone moving to the beat.

9. “Juice” – Lizzo

Lizzo makes a second appearance on our list with her feel-good hit “Juice.” This song radiates positivity and self-confidence, making it perfect for cheer dance routines that celebrate individuality and empowerment. The song’s groovy beat and catchy chorus will have both the team and the crowd dancing along.

Now, let’s address some common questions about cheer dance:

1. What is cheer dance?

Cheer dance combines elements of cheerleading and dance to create high-energy routines that incorporate stunts, jumps, tumbling, and synchronized movements.

2. How important is music in cheer dance?

Music sets the tone and energizes both the team and the audience. It helps create a cohesive routine and enhances the overall performance.

3. Can I use any song for cheer dance?

While you have the freedom to choose any song, it’s essential to consider the appropriateness of the lyrics, rhythm, and energy level for a cheer dance routine.

4. How do I select the right songs for my cheer dance routine?

Consider the team’s personality, the theme of the routine, and the desired energy level. Look for songs that resonate with the team and will engage the audience.

5. Can I use remixes or mashups for cheer dance routines?

Yes! Remixes and mashups can add a unique twist to your routine and keep it fresh. Just ensure the remix or mashup flows seamlessly and maintains the energy.

6. How do I ensure the music matches the choreography?

Work closely with your choreographer to select songs that complement the routine’s movements and transitions. Frequent rehearsals will help fine-tune the synchronization.

7. Should I consider the crowd’s preferences when selecting songs?

While it’s crucial to engage the audience, prioritize songs that resonate with the team and allow them to showcase their skills and style effectively.

8. How can I keep the team motivated during practice?

Incorporate music into practice sessions to boost morale and create a fun atmosphere. Encourage team members to suggest songs they enjoy, which will keep them motivated and enthusiastic.

9. Can I incorporate different music genres into a single routine?

Absolutely! Mixing genres can add depth and excitement to your routine. Just ensure that the transitions between songs are seamless to maintain the flow.

10. How often should I update the cheer dance routine?

It’s beneficial to update your routine regularly to keep it fresh and exciting. Consider changing some songs or choreography every season or at least once a year.

11. Can I use instrumental songs for cheer dance routines?

Instrumental songs can work well for certain routines, especially if you want to highlight the team’s synchronization and precise movements without lyrics.

12. Are there any copyright restrictions when using popular songs for cheer dance routines?

Using copyrighted songs for public performances may require obtaining proper licenses or permissions. Consult with the appropriate authorities to ensure compliance.

13. How can I make the cheer dance routine stand out?

Incorporate unique choreography, engaging formations, and creative stunts to make your routine memorable. Selecting lesser-known songs or remixes can also add an element of surprise.

14. Can I use songs from previous years for my cheer dance routine?

Absolutely! Timeless songs can still captivate an audience. Just ensure they match the team’s style and choreography.

15. How do I ensure the music is loud enough during performances?

Work with your sound technician to ensure the music is properly amplified without overpowering the team’s voices or the crowd’s cheers.

16. How do I create a cohesive routine with multiple songs?

Transitions between songs should be smooth and complement the overall theme and energy of the routine. Work closely with your choreographer to ensure the flow is seamless.

17. What should I prioritize when selecting songs for a cheer dance competition?

When selecting songs for a competition, focus on engaging the judges and audience while highlighting the team’s strengths. Choose songs that allow the team to showcase their skills and captivate the crowd.

In conclusion, the right music can elevate a cheer dance routine to new heights. The nine songs mentioned above, ranging from modern hits to timeless classics, offer a variety of styles and energy levels to suit any team’s preferences. Remember to consider the appropriateness of the lyrics, engage the audience, and prioritize the team’s style and skills. So, turn up the volume, let the music fuel your passion, and get ready to pump up the energy in your next cheer dance routine!

Final Thoughts:

The power of music in cheer dance cannot be underestimated. It has the ability to ignite passion, elevate performances, and create lasting memories. By carefully selecting songs that resonate with the team and the audience, cheerleaders can create an unforgettable experience on the mat or stage. So, embrace the rhythm, unleash your energy, and let the music guide your every move. With the right songs, you’ll have everyone dancing, cheering, and feeling the joy of cheer dance in 2024 and beyond!



