Songs For First Sunday Of Advent



Songs For the First Sunday of Advent: Preparing for the Arrival of Christ in 2024

The First Sunday of Advent marks the beginning of the liturgical year and serves as a reminder for Christians worldwide to prepare for the coming of Christ. It is a time of anticipation, hope, and reflection, as we eagerly await the birth of Jesus. Music plays a significant role in enhancing the spiritual experience during this season. In this article, we will explore nine songs that are perfect for the First Sunday of Advent in the year 2024, along with interesting details about each.

1. “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel” – This classic Advent hymn dates back to the 8th century and is based on the “O Antiphons,” which are ancient prayers sung during the final days of Advent. The haunting melody and lyrics beautifully capture the longing for the Messiah’s arrival.

2. “Come, Thou Long Expected Jesus” – Written by Charles Wesley in the 18th century, this hymn expresses the deep yearning and anticipation for the Savior’s coming. Its powerful lyrics remind us of the hope and joy that Jesus brings into our lives.

3. “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord” – This upbeat song from the musical “Godspell” is an energetic call to prepare for Christ’s arrival. It encourages us to examine our hearts, repent, and make room for Jesus in our lives.

4. “Lift Up Your Heads, Ye Mighty Gates” – This hymn, based on Psalm 24, invites us to open the doors of our hearts and welcome the King of Glory. It reminds us that Christ’s coming brings salvation and victory over sin and death.

5. “O Come, Divine Messiah” – This French carol from the 18th century beautifully captures the longing for the Messiah’s arrival. Its heartfelt lyrics and gentle melody evoke a sense of peace and hope.

6. “The King Shall Come When Morning Dawns” – Inspired by Psalm 72, this hymn describes the glorious arrival of the King of kings. Its triumphant melody and lyrics remind us of the majesty and power of Jesus Christ.

7. “People, Look East” – This Advent hymn invites us to prepare our hearts for the coming of Christ. It encourages us to be watchful, alert, and ready to receive Him with joy and anticipation.

8. “Savior of the Nations, Come” – This ancient hymn, written by St. Ambrose in the 4th century, celebrates the incarnation of Christ. Its profound lyrics and melodic beauty remind us of the great mystery of God becoming man.

9. “Waiting in Silence” – This contemporary Advent song focuses on the quiet and contemplative aspect of waiting for Christ. Its soothing melody and reflective lyrics invite us to find stillness in our hearts amidst the busyness of the season.

Now, let’s address some common questions you may have regarding the First Sunday of Advent:

1. When is the First Sunday of Advent in 2024?

– The First Sunday of Advent in 2024 will fall on December 1st.

2. Why is the liturgical year important?

– The liturgical year serves as a spiritual journey for Christians, guiding them through the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

3. What is the significance of Advent?

– Advent is a season of preparation and anticipation for the birth of Jesus. It reminds us to reflect on the coming of Christ into our lives and the world.

4. How long does Advent last?

– Advent lasts for four weeks, leading up to Christmas Day.

5. What are the traditional colors of Advent?

– The traditional colors of Advent are purple and rose. Purple symbolizes penance, while rose represents joy.

6. Can Advent songs be sung throughout the Christmas season?

– While some Advent songs may still be appropriate during the Christmas season, it is generally best to focus on Christmas-specific songs after the First Sunday of Advent.

7. Are there any specific customs associated with the First Sunday of Advent?

– Lighting the first candle of the Advent wreath is a common custom on the First Sunday of Advent. It represents the hope of Christ’s coming.

8. Can Advent songs be sung in non-religious settings?

– Yes, Advent songs can be appreciated for their beauty and meaning, even in non-religious settings.

9. Are there any popular Advent traditions around the world?

– Yes, many countries have unique Advent traditions. For example, in Germany, people often celebrate Advent with Advent calendars and Advent wreaths.

10. Can you recommend Advent songs for children?

– Absolutely! Songs like “Away in a Manger” and “Go, Tell It on the Mountain” are great choices for children during Advent.

11. What is the purpose of Advent candles?

– Advent candles symbolize the light of Christ coming into the world. Each candle represents a different aspect of the Advent season.

12. Should Advent songs be sung in a particular order?

– There is no strict order for singing Advent songs, but it’s a good idea to choose songs that reflect the themes of hope, preparation, and anticipation.

13. Are there Advent songs in different musical styles?

– Yes, Advent songs can be found in various musical styles, including traditional hymns, contemporary Christian music, and even classical compositions.

14. Can Advent songs be sung in languages other than English?

– Absolutely! Advent songs are often translated into different languages, allowing people from various cultures and backgrounds to participate in the celebration.

15. Are there any Advent songs that are particularly popular in modern worship?

– Yes, songs like “O Come to the Altar” by Elevation Worship and “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel” by Lauren Daigle have gained popularity in modern worship settings.

16. Can Advent songs be sung solo or are they typically sung in a group?

– Advent songs can be enjoyed both as solo performances and as group hymns. The choice depends on the context and preference.

17. How can I incorporate Advent songs into my personal Advent devotions?

– You can create a playlist of Advent songs and listen to them during your personal devotional time. Singing along or reflecting on the lyrics can enhance your spiritual experience.

In conclusion, the First Sunday of Advent in the year 2024 provides us with an opportunity to prepare our hearts and minds for the coming of Christ. These nine songs, ranging from traditional hymns to contemporary compositions, offer a beautiful soundtrack for this sacred season. As we journey through Advent, may these songs inspire us to reflect, repent, and eagerly await the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ.

Final Thoughts:

During the First Sunday of Advent in 2024, let us embark on a journey of hope and anticipation. Through the power of music, we can deepen our connection to the season and prepare our hearts for the birth of Christ. Whether we choose to sing traditional hymns or contemporary compositions, let us remember the true essence of Advent – a time of joyful expectation and spiritual transformation. May these songs guide us on this sacred path and remind us of the incredible gift of Jesus Christ, who brings light and hope into our lives.



