

Songs To Sing For Palm Sunday

Palm Sunday is a Christian observance that commemorates Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem. It marks the beginning of Holy Week, leading up to Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection. This sacred day is traditionally celebrated with processions, the waving of palm branches, and the singing of hymns and songs. In this article, we will explore nine songs that are perfect to sing on Palm Sunday in the year 2024, along with interesting details about each.

1. “Hosanna” by Hillsong United (2006):

“Hosanna” is a beautiful worship song that captures the spirit of Palm Sunday. It is a declaration of praise and adoration, acknowledging Jesus as the King of kings. The lyrics reflect the crowd’s jubilant cries of “Hosanna” as Jesus entered Jerusalem on a donkey. This song is a perfect choice to kick off the Palm Sunday service, setting the tone for a day of celebration and worship.

2. “All Glory, Laud, and Honor” by Theodulph of Orleans (820):

This timeless hymn dates back to the 9th century and is a classic choice for Palm Sunday. It beautifully expresses the honor and glory due to Jesus as the King of kings. The lyrics depict the scene of Jesus riding into Jerusalem on a donkey while the crowds wave palm branches and sing praises. It is a powerful hymn that has been sung for centuries, reminding us of the significance of Palm Sunday.

3. “Ride On, King Jesus” by Anonymous (Traditional Spiritual):

This African-American spiritual is a soulful and uplifting song that celebrates Jesus as the King of kings. It tells the story of Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem with vivid imagery and joyful melodies. The repetitive chorus of “Ride on, King Jesus, no man can hinder me” creates a powerful sense of affirmation and devotion. This song is a wonderful choice to engage the congregation and invite them to participate in the celebration of Palm Sunday.

4. “Rejoice, the Lord Is King” by Charles Wesley (1746):

“Rejoice, the Lord Is King” is a hymn that exalts Jesus as the ruler of all. It emphasizes the joy and victory that Jesus brings, especially on Palm Sunday, as He enters Jerusalem amidst shouts of praise. The lyrics remind us of the power and authority that Jesus possesses, filling us with hope and confidence. This hymn is a timeless choice that will inspire the congregation to join in the celebration.

5. “Hail to the King” by Passion (2014):

From the album “Take It All,” “Hail to the King” is a contemporary Christian song that celebrates Jesus as the King of kings. It captures the excitement and reverence of Palm Sunday, acknowledging Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem. The lyrics express adoration and surrender to Jesus, recognizing Him as the one who deserves all honor and praise. This song’s energetic melody and powerful lyrics make it an excellent choice for Palm Sunday worship.

6. “Blessed Be the King” by Elevation Worship (2019):

“Blessed Be the King” is a modern worship song that reflects on Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem. It acknowledges Jesus as the Messiah and recognizes His authority over all creation. The lyrics express gratitude and adoration, praising Jesus for His sacrificial love. This song’s uplifting melody and heartfelt lyrics create an atmosphere of worship, inviting the congregation to join in the celebration of Palm Sunday.

7. “Open Up the Gates” by Planetshakers (2013):

“Open Up the Gates” is an energetic worship song that invites the congregation to welcome Jesus into their lives and hearts. It acknowledges Jesus as the King of kings and rejoices in His presence. The lyrics speak of opening the gates of our hearts to let Jesus in, surrendering to His lordship. This song’s upbeat tempo and catchy chorus make it a great choice for Palm Sunday worship.

8. “Hosanna (Praise Is Rising)” by Paul Baloche (2006):

“Hosanna (Praise Is Rising)” is a contemporary Christian song that celebrates Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem. It acknowledges Jesus as the King of kings and rejoices in His presence. The lyrics express adoration and surrender to Jesus, recognizing Him as the one who deserves all honor and praise. This song’s powerful chorus and heartfelt lyrics create an atmosphere of worship, making it a suitable choice for Palm Sunday.

9. “King of Kings” by Hillsong Worship (2019):

“King of Kings” is a powerful worship song that exalts Jesus as the King of kings. It reflects on the events of Palm Sunday and Jesus’ ultimate sacrifice on the cross. The lyrics remind us of the power and authority that Jesus possesses, filling us with awe and reverence. This song’s anthemic melody and profound lyrics make it a perfect choice to conclude the Palm Sunday service, leaving the congregation in a state of worship and contemplation.

Common Questions about Palm Sunday:

1. What is Palm Sunday?

Palm Sunday is a Christian observance that commemorates Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem, marking the beginning of Holy Week.

2. Why is it called Palm Sunday?

It is called Palm Sunday because the crowds in Jerusalem waved palm branches as they welcomed Jesus into the city.

3. When does Palm Sunday occur?

Palm Sunday falls on the Sunday before Easter Sunday. In the year 2024, Palm Sunday will be on April 7th.

4. Why did the crowds wave palm branches?

Waving palm branches was a traditional way of honoring a king or military conqueror in ancient times. The crowds waved palm branches to show their respect and adoration for Jesus as He entered Jerusalem.

5. How is Palm Sunday celebrated?

Palm Sunday is celebrated with processions, the waving of palm branches, and the singing of hymns and songs. Churches often reenact Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, and some distribute palm branches to the congregation.

6. What is the significance of Jesus riding on a donkey?

Jesus riding on a donkey fulfills the prophecy from Zechariah 9:9, which states, “Rejoice greatly, Daughter Zion! Shout, Daughter Jerusalem! See, your king comes to you, righteous and victorious, lowly and riding on a donkey, on a colt, the foal of a donkey.” It symbolizes Jesus’ humility and peaceful mission.

7. What are some other names for Palm Sunday?

Palm Sunday is also known as Passion Sunday or the Sunday of the Passion.

8. How does Palm Sunday connect to Easter?

Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week, which culminates in Easter Sunday. It sets the stage for Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection, reflecting the journey from triumph to sacrifice.

9. Can non-Christians participate in Palm Sunday celebrations?

Yes, Palm Sunday celebrations are open to everyone, regardless of religious affiliation. It is an opportunity to learn about and appreciate the significance of Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem.

10. Are there any specific prayers for Palm Sunday?

Yes, there are various prayers for Palm Sunday, including the Blessing of Palms and the Procession prayers. These prayers reflect on Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem and ask for God’s blessings on the congregation.

11. Can we use other types of branches instead of palm branches?

Yes, if palm branches are not available, other branches like olive branches or willow branches can be used to symbolize the welcoming of Jesus.

12. Are there any specific colors associated with Palm Sunday?

The liturgical color for Palm Sunday is often red, symbolizing Jesus’ sacrifice and the blood He shed on the cross.

13. Are there any specific readings for Palm Sunday?

Yes, the Gospel reading for Palm Sunday often includes the account of Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem, as well as readings that foreshadow His passion and crucifixion.

14. Can children participate in Palm Sunday processions?

Absolutely! Palm Sunday processions are often a joyful and family-oriented event. Children can join in waving palm branches and singing hymns, creating a memorable experience for them.

15. How long does a Palm Sunday service typically last?

The duration of a Palm Sunday service can vary depending on the church and its traditions. On average, it may last around one to one and a half hours.

16. Can we sing other songs on Palm Sunday, apart from the ones mentioned?

Certainly! While the songs mentioned in this article are specifically chosen for Palm Sunday, there are numerous other songs that can be sung to celebrate this occasion. The important thing is to choose songs that reflect the spirit of Palm Sunday and invite congregational participation.

17. How can we carry the message of Palm Sunday throughout the year?

We can carry the message of Palm Sunday throughout the year by remembering Jesus’ humility, sacrifice, and love. It is a reminder to live our lives in service to others, following Jesus’ example of selflessness and compassion.

Final Thoughts:

Palm Sunday is a significant day in the Christian calendar, marking the beginning of Holy Week. It is a time to reflect on Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem and prepare our hearts for the journey to the cross. The songs mentioned in this article, along with the traditional celebrations and common questions answered, provide a comprehensive understanding of the significance of Palm Sunday. May these songs and the spirit of Palm Sunday bring joy, inspiration, and a deeper connection with Jesus as we celebrate this sacred day in the year 2024.



