

Sons of the Forest: How to Unequip Weapons and 6 Interesting Facts

Sons of the Forest is an upcoming survival horror game developed by Endnight Games. Set in a mysterious and dangerous forest, players must navigate through hostile environments, encounter horrifying creatures, and uncover the dark secrets of the forest. One crucial gameplay element is the ability to unequip weapons, allowing players to explore and interact with the environment more freely. In this article, we will discuss how to unequip weapons in Sons of the Forest, along with six interesting facts about the game.

How to Unequip Weapons in Sons of the Forest:

1. Press the ‘I’ key: To unequip weapons in Sons of the Forest, simply press the ‘I’ key on your keyboard. This action will allow you to freely explore the environment without any weapons equipped.

2. Utilize the weapon wheel: Sons of the Forest features a weapon wheel that allows players to easily switch between different weapons. To unequip a weapon, open the weapon wheel by pressing the corresponding key (default is ‘Q’ on PC), select the weapon you want to remove, and click on the empty slot in the wheel. This will unequip the weapon and free up that slot for other items.

3. Drop the weapon: Another way to unequip a weapon is by dropping it. Open your inventory by pressing the ‘Tab’ key, select the weapon you want to unequip, right-click on it, and choose ‘Drop’ from the context menu. The weapon will be removed from your inventory and dropped on the ground.

4. Switch to a non-weapon item: In Sons of the Forest, you can also unequip weapons by simply switching to a non-weapon item in your inventory. For example, if you have a lighter equipped, selecting it from your inventory will automatically unequip any weapon you have equipped.

5. Use the crafting menu: The crafting menu in Sons of the Forest offers various options to interact with your weapons. You can dismantle them, combine them with other items, or use them as ingredients for crafting. By selecting the appropriate action, you can effectively unequip weapons and repurpose them for other uses.

6. Customize your controls: If you prefer a different keybind for unequipping weapons, you can customize your controls in the game settings. This allows you to assign a key of your choice to the unequip action, making it more comfortable and intuitive for your gameplay style.

Now that we’ve covered how to unequip weapons in Sons of the Forest, let’s delve into six interesting facts about the game.

Interesting Facts about Sons of the Forest:

1. Sequel to The Forest: Sons of the Forest is the highly anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed game, The Forest. It continues the storyline and introduces new gameplay mechanics, improved graphics, and a more immersive world.

2. Enhanced AI: The enemies in Sons of the Forest are controlled by an advanced AI system, making their behavior more dynamic and unpredictable. This adds an extra layer of challenge and realism to the game.

3. Cooperative Multiplayer: Just like its predecessor, Sons of the Forest will feature cooperative multiplayer. Players can team up with friends to explore the forest, survive together, and uncover its dark secrets.

4. Improved Building Mechanics: Building structures and fortifications is an essential part of survival in Sons of the Forest. The game introduces enhanced building mechanics, allowing players to create more elaborate and customizable structures.

5. Day and Night Cycle: Sons of the Forest features a realistic day and night cycle, with each time period bringing different challenges and opportunities. Players must adapt their strategies and utilize the environment accordingly.

6. Unique Creatures: The forest is home to a wide variety of unique and terrifying creatures. From grotesque mutants to ancient spirits, players will encounter a range of enemies that will test their survival skills and courage.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. When will Sons of the Forest be released?

The release date for Sons of the Forest has not been announced yet. However, it is expected to release in 2022.

2. What platforms will Sons of the Forest be available on?

Sons of the Forest will be available on PC (Windows) and potentially other platforms like PlayStation and Xbox in the future.

3. Can I play Sons of the Forest in single-player mode?

Yes, Sons of the Forest can be played in both single-player and cooperative multiplayer modes.

4. How many players can join in cooperative multiplayer?

The cooperative multiplayer mode in Sons of the Forest supports up to four players.

5. Will there be VR support for Sons of the Forest?

VR support has not been confirmed for Sons of the Forest at this time.

6. Can I upgrade my weapons in Sons of the Forest?

Sons of the Forest focuses more on survival and exploration rather than weapon upgrades. However, you may find and craft better weapons as you progress in the game.

7. Is the forest in the game procedurally generated?

No, the forest in Sons of the Forest is handcrafted, ensuring a more deliberate and detailed game world.

8. Can I save my progress in Sons of the Forest?

Yes, Sons of the Forest features a save system that allows you to save your progress at specific points or through manual saves.

9. Can I expect jump scares in Sons of the Forest?

Sons of the Forest is a survival horror game, and while it does have moments of tension and horror, the game focuses more on atmospheric dread rather than jump scares.

10. Is Sons of the Forest a story-driven game?

Yes, Sons of the Forest has a strong narrative element, with players uncovering the dark secrets of the forest as they progress through the game.

11. Will there be different difficulty modes in Sons of the Forest?

The difficulty modes for Sons of the Forest have not been confirmed yet, but it is likely that the game will offer different levels of challenge.

12. Can I play Sons of the Forest without combat?

While combat is an essential part of survival in Sons of the Forest, players can choose to adopt a more stealthy and avoidance-based playstyle if desired.

13. Will there be a character progression system in Sons of the Forest?

Sons of the Forest focuses more on the survival aspect rather than character progression. However, players can improve their skills and knowledge through experience.

14. Can I play Sons of the Forest with a controller?

Yes, Sons of the Forest supports controller input for those who prefer playing with a gamepad.

15. Is there a multiplayer mode other than cooperative play?

At this time, only cooperative multiplayer has been confirmed for Sons of the Forest. Other multiplayer modes have not been announced.

In conclusion, Sons of the Forest offers a thrilling and immersive survival horror experience set in a mysterious forest. Knowing how to unequip weapons allows players to explore the environment more freely, while the interesting facts and frequently asked questions provide a deeper understanding of the game’s mechanics and features. With its anticipated release, Sons of the Forest promises to deliver a terrifying adventure for fans of the genre.





