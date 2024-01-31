St Louis Rams 2012 Record



The St Louis Rams had an eventful season in 2012, marked by both highs and lows. This article will delve into the team’s performance, highlighting their record, interesting facts, tricks, and answering some common questions about their journey that year.

The St Louis Rams finished the 2012 season with a record of 7 wins, 8 losses, and 1 tie. Although their record may not seem outstanding, it was a significant improvement from their previous season, where they had only won 2 games. Under the leadership of head coach Jeff Fisher, the Rams showed promise and determination throughout the season.

Here are five interesting facts about the St Louis Rams’ 2012 season:

1. Turnaround Season: The Rams’ 2012 season marked a significant turnaround from the previous years. After a dismal 2011 campaign, the team’s new coaching staff and a roster filled with young talent managed to greatly improve their record.

2. Rookie Sensations: The Rams had an exceptional rookie class in 2012, which played a crucial role in their success. Their first-round draft pick, defensive tackle Michael Brockers, contributed to a formidable defense, while second-round pick, wide receiver Brian Quick, showed promise as a future playmaker.

3. Trick Plays: The Rams were known for their innovative trick plays during the 2012 season. One notable trick play was a fake field goal against the Seattle Seahawks, where punter Johnny Hekker threw a touchdown pass to tight end Lance Kendricks. Such plays added excitement to the game and kept opponents on their toes.

4. Dominant Defense: The Rams’ defense was a force to be reckoned with in 2012. Led by defensive end Chris Long and linebacker James Laurinaitis, the team ranked 14th in the league in total defense, showcasing their ability to shut down opponents and keep games competitive.

5. Close Games: The Rams were involved in several close games during the 2012 season, with six of their games being decided by seven points or less. Their ability to stay competitive in tight contests demonstrated their resilience and determination to win.

Now, let’s move on to answering some common questions about the St Louis Rams’ 2012 record:

1. What were the Rams’ playoff prospects in 2012?

Despite their improvement, the Rams fell short of making the playoffs in 2012. They finished third in the NFC West division, behind the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks.

2. Who were the standout players for the Rams in 2012?

Several players stood out for the Rams in 2012. Running back Steven Jackson had another strong season, rushing for over 1,000 yards. On defense, Chris Long and James Laurinaitis were consistent playmakers, while cornerback Cortland Finnegan provided stability in the secondary.

3. Did the Rams have any notable wins that season?

Yes, the Rams had several notable wins in 2012. One of their most memorable victories came against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13, where they tied the game in the final seconds to force overtime and eventually settled for a tie. They also defeated the Washington Redskins, a playoff team that year, in a thrilling matchup.

4. How did the Rams perform against division rivals in 2012?

The Rams had mixed results against their division rivals in 2012. They split their two games against the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals, but struggled against the Seattle Seahawks, losing both matchups.

5. Was the Rams’ offense or defense more successful in 2012?

While the Rams boasted a solid defense, their offense faced some challenges. They ranked 25th in the league in total offense, struggling to consistently score points. However, their defense’s success helped keep games competitive.

6. What were the Rams’ strengths and weaknesses in 2012?

The Rams’ strengths in 2012 were their defense, particularly their ability to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks, and their young talent on both sides of the ball. Their weaknesses included offensive struggles and a lack of consistency in their passing game.

7. Did any Rams players earn individual accolades in 2012?

Although the Rams did not have any players earn major individual awards in 2012, several players received recognition for their performances. Chris Long was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his outstanding performance against the Arizona Cardinals.

8. Did the Rams have any significant injuries during the season?

Like most teams, the Rams experienced injuries throughout the season. One notable injury was to wide receiver Danny Amendola, who missed several games due to a shoulder injury. His absence affected the team’s passing game and limited their offensive options.

9. How did the Rams fare against playoff teams in 2012?

The Rams had a respectable record against playoff teams in 2012. They defeated the Washington Redskins, tied with the San Francisco 49ers, and lost close games to the Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks.

10. Did the Rams make any notable trades or signings during the season?

In 2012, the Rams made a significant trade with the Washington Redskins to acquire a large number of draft picks, including the second overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, which they used to select defensive end Robert Quinn. This trade helped lay the foundation for their future success.

11. How did the Rams perform in the final stretch of the season?

The Rams showed resilience in the final stretch of the season, winning three of their last four games. This late surge showcased their ability to finish strong and gave fans hope for the seasons to come.

12. Did any rookies make an immediate impact for the Rams in 2012?

Yes, several rookies made an immediate impact for the Rams in 2012. As mentioned earlier, Michael Brockers and Brian Quick were key contributors on their respective sides of the ball. Additionally, cornerback Janoris Jenkins made a name for himself with his impressive interceptions and solid coverage skills.

13. How did the Rams’ record compare to previous seasons?

The Rams’ 2012 record was a significant improvement from their previous seasons. In 2011, they finished with a record of 2 wins and 14 losses, highlighting the progress they made under new coaching and with the infusion of young talent.

14. Did the Rams have any memorable moments or plays during the season?

Alongside their trick plays, the Rams had several memorable moments during the 2012 season. One such moment was their comeback against the Buffalo Bills, where they erased a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter to secure a thrilling victory.

15. What were the expectations for the Rams heading into the 2013 season?

After their promising 2012 season, expectations were high for the Rams heading into the 2013 season. Fans and experts anticipated continued improvement and hoped for a playoff berth.

In conclusion, the St Louis Rams’ 2012 season was a turning point for the franchise. With a record of 7-8-1, they displayed significant improvement from the previous year and showcased their potential for future success. The team’s rookies made an immediate impact, while their defense and trick plays added excitement to their games. Despite falling short of the playoffs, the Rams gave fans hope for the seasons to come.



