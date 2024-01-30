

The St. Louis Rams 2014 Record: A Look Back at a Challenging Season

The St. Louis Rams, now known as the Los Angeles Rams, had a rollercoaster season in 2014. As fans eagerly awaited the return of football, the Rams faced numerous hurdles on their path to success. In this article, we will explore the Rams’ 2014 record, uncovering interesting facts and tricks along the way, and answering common questions that fans have had about that season. So, let’s dive in!

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Rams’ final record in the 2014 season was 6 wins, 10 losses, and 0 ties. While it may not have been their most successful season, it showcased the team’s resilience and determination.

2. The team’s defense was a standout during the 2014 season, ranking 7th in the league in terms of total defense. Led by defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who had an outstanding rookie season, the Rams’ defense was able to keep them in many close games.

3. Despite a challenging season, the Rams managed to defeat their division rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, in Week 7. This victory not only boosted the team’s morale but also showcased their potential to compete against top-tier opponents.

4. The Rams’ offense struggled to find consistent success in 2014, ranking 28th in total offense. Injuries to key players, including starting quarterback Sam Bradford, hindered the team’s ability to establish an offensive rhythm.

5. One trick the Rams employed during the 2014 season was their strong special teams play. Led by dynamic returner Tavon Austin, the Rams’ special teams unit was able to provide a much-needed spark, often setting up the offense with excellent field position.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Why did the Rams struggle in the 2014 season?

The Rams faced several challenges, including injuries to key players and inconsistent offensive performance. These factors contributed to their overall struggle in the season.

2. Who were some notable players on the Rams’ roster in 2014?

In addition to Aaron Donald and Tavon Austin, the Rams had notable players such as defensive end Robert Quinn, linebacker Alec Ogletree, and running back Zac Stacy.

3. Did the Rams have any memorable wins in 2014?

One of the most memorable wins for the Rams in 2014 was their victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7. It showcased the team’s ability to compete against top teams in the league.

4. How did the Rams’ defense perform in 2014?

The Rams’ defense was a bright spot in the 2014 season, ranking 7th in the league in total defense. Led by Aaron Donald, the defense consistently kept the team in close games.

5. What were the main factors contributing to the Rams’ offensive struggles?

Injuries to key players, such as starting quarterback Sam Bradford, played a significant role in the Rams’ offensive struggles. The team struggled to find consistency and establish an offensive rhythm.

6. Did the Rams have any standout rookies in 2014?

Yes, rookie defensive tackle Aaron Donald had a remarkable season, earning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. His performance was a highlight for the team during a challenging season.

7. Were there any changes to the coaching staff in 2014?

No, the Rams’ coaching staff remained intact during the 2014 season. Head coach Jeff Fisher and his staff continued to lead the team despite the challenges they faced.

8. How did the Rams fare against their division rivals?

The Rams had mixed success against their division rivals in 2014. They were able to defeat the Seattle Seahawks but struggled against the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals.

9. Did the Rams have any significant injuries during the season?

Yes, the Rams faced several significant injuries during the 2014 season. Quarterback Sam Bradford suffered a season-ending ACL tear, and other key players, including offensive tackle Jake Long, were also sidelined.

10. What were the Rams’ strengths during the 2014 season?

The Rams’ strengths in the 2014 season were primarily their defense and special teams. These units often kept the team in games and provided opportunities for success.

11. Did the Rams make any notable trades or acquisitions during the season?

No, the Rams did not make any significant trades or acquisitions during the 2014 season. They relied on their existing roster to navigate the challenges they faced.

12. What were the team’s goals heading into the 2014 season?

Like any team, the Rams aimed to secure a playoff berth and compete for a championship. However, injuries and other obstacles prevented them from achieving these goals.

13. How did the Rams’ offense adapt to the loss of starting quarterback Sam Bradford?

The loss of Sam Bradford was undoubtedly a blow to the Rams’ offense. However, the team relied on backup quarterbacks Shaun Hill and Austin Davis to fill the void, although with limited success.

14. Were there any standout moments from the Rams’ offense in 2014?

While the Rams’ offense struggled overall, there were a few standout moments. Tavon Austin had a breakout game against the Dallas Cowboys, scoring two long touchdowns and showcasing his playmaking ability.

15. What were the team’s key takeaways from the 2014 season?

The Rams’ 2014 season highlighted the importance of depth and resilience. Despite numerous challenges, the team fought hard and showed promise in various aspects of the game.

Final Thoughts:

The St. Louis Rams’ 2014 season was undoubtedly a challenging one. Despite facing injuries and offensive struggles, the team’s defense and special teams provided bright spots throughout the season. The Rams’ ability to defeat division rivals and compete against top teams showcased their potential for success. As the team relocated to Los Angeles and rebranded, the lessons learned from the 2014 season would serve as building blocks for future success. The 2014 season may not have yielded the desired results, but it was a testament to the team’s resilience and determination.



