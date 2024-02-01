St Louis Rams Austin Davis



Title: Austin Davis: The Rise and Fall of the St. Louis Rams Quarterback

Introduction:

In the world of professional football, there are players who soar to great heights, capturing the hearts of fans and the attention of the media. However, for every star, there are countless others who have a brief moment in the spotlight before fading into obscurity. Austin Davis, the former St. Louis Rams quarterback, is one such player who briefly shone before his career took an unexpected turn. In this article, we will delve into Davis’ journey, highlighting five interesting facts and tricks, addressing 15 common questions, and exploring some final thoughts on his time in the NFL.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Undrafted to Starter:

Austin Davis entered the NFL undrafted in 2012 after a successful college career at Southern Miss. He initially signed with the St. Louis Rams as a free agent and spent the majority of his first two seasons on the practice squad. However, due to injuries to the Rams’ starting quarterbacks, Davis was given an opportunity to shine in 2014, ultimately earning the starting job.

2. Record-Breaking Debut:

On October 19, 2014, Davis made his first career NFL start against the Seattle Seahawks. He threw for 327 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the first Rams quarterback in history to throw for three touchdowns in his first start. This remarkable performance instantly put him on the radar of football fans and analysts alike.

3. The “Austin Davis Curse”:

Unfortunately for Davis, his early success was short-lived. After his impressive debut, the Rams struggled to maintain consistency, and Davis faced challenges as defenses began to adapt to his playing style. Consequently, a term coined as the “Austin Davis Curse” emerged, referring to the phenomenon of quarterbacks experiencing a downfall after facing Davis in their first start.

4. A Short-Lived Starting Role:

Despite his initial success, Davis struggled to maintain his position as the Rams’ starting quarterback. Inconsistencies in his play, combined with the team’s overall poor performance, led to his benching at the end of the 2014 season. Davis would go on to have brief stints with the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos but failed to secure a long-term starting role.

5. Transition to Coaching:

Following his brief NFL career, Davis decided to transition into coaching. He joined the coaching staff at his alma mater, Southern Miss, as quarterbacks coach in 2019. This move allowed Davis to remain connected to the sport he loved while sharing his knowledge and experiences with the next generation of players.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. What happened to Austin Davis?

After his initial success with the St. Louis Rams, Davis struggled to maintain his starting position due to inconsistencies in his play and the team’s overall poor performance. He had brief stints with the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos before transitioning into coaching.

2. How long did Austin Davis play in the NFL?

Austin Davis played in the NFL for five seasons, from 2012 to 2016.

3. Did Austin Davis win any awards during his NFL career?

No, Austin Davis did not win any individual awards during his NFL career.

4. What is Austin Davis doing now?

Currently, Austin Davis is working as the quarterbacks coach at Southern Miss, his alma mater.

5. Why did the Rams bench Austin Davis?

The Rams benched Austin Davis due to his inconsistent play and the team’s overall poor performance during the 2014 season.

6. What were Austin Davis’ strengths as a quarterback?

Davis possessed a strong arm and showed promising accuracy, especially during his first few starts. He also displayed good poise under pressure.

7. What were Austin Davis’ weaknesses as a quarterback?

Davis struggled with consistency, especially as defenses adapted to his playing style. He sometimes made poor decisions under pressure, leading to turnovers.

8. Did Austin Davis ever consider a comeback as a player?

There have been no reports or indications that Davis considered a comeback as a player after transitioning into coaching.

9. Did Austin Davis have any remarkable college achievements?

While playing college football at Southern Miss, Davis set numerous school records, including career passing yards and touchdowns.

10. What impact did the “Austin Davis Curse” have on his career?

The “Austin Davis Curse” was more of a coincidence than an actual curse. It referred to the phenomenon of quarterbacks experiencing a downfall after facing Davis in their first start. Although it gained attention, it had no real impact on Davis’ career trajectory.

11. Did Austin Davis have any notable performances after his rookie season?

Following his rookie season, Davis had a few notable performances but struggled to maintain consistency and failed to secure a long-term starting role.

12. How did Austin Davis handle his transition from player to coach?

Davis embraced the opportunity to transition into coaching, using his playing experiences to connect with and guide young quarterbacks. His passion for the game and dedication to teaching were evident in his early coaching career.

13. Did Austin Davis have any other coaching opportunities before joining Southern Miss?

There are no reports of Davis having any coaching opportunities at the professional level before joining Southern Miss as quarterbacks coach.

14. What impact did Austin Davis have on Southern Miss as a coach?

As the quarterbacks coach at Southern Miss, Davis played a crucial role in developing the team’s young quarterbacks and refining their skills. His experience as an NFL player brought invaluable insights to the coaching staff.

15. Does Austin Davis still have aspirations to return to the NFL as a coach?

While there is no public information regarding Austin Davis’ aspirations to return to the NFL as a coach, it is not uncommon for former players to aspire to coaching positions at higher levels in the future.

Final Thoughts:

Austin Davis’ story is a bittersweet reminder of the fleeting nature of success in professional sports. Despite his initial rise to prominence, Davis faced challenges that prevented him from cementing his place as a long-term starting quarterback in the NFL. However, his transition into coaching highlights his love for the game and his desire to pass on his knowledge to the next generation. While his playing career may have been short-lived, Austin Davis remains an intriguing figure in the annals of NFL history.



