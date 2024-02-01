St Louis Rams Draft Picks 2014



The St. Louis Rams had an eventful draft in 2014, making several strategic picks that would shape the future of their team. In this article, we will delve into the details of their draft picks, highlighting some interesting facts and tricks along the way. Additionally, we will answer some common questions fans might have about the Rams’ draft choices, before concluding with some final thoughts on the topic.

1. First Round Pick: Greg Robinson (OT)

The Rams used their first-round pick to select offensive tackle Greg Robinson from Auburn University. Robinson was highly regarded for his exceptional size and strength, making him a valuable asset to protect the quarterback’s blindside. This pick showcased the Rams’ commitment to building a solid offensive line, which is crucial for success in the NFL.

2. Second Round Pick: Lamarcus Joyner (CB)

In the second round, the Rams picked Lamarcus Joyner, a versatile cornerback from Florida State. Joyner’s small stature raised some concerns initially, but his exceptional speed and agility made up for it. The Rams saw his potential as a nickel cornerback and were impressed by his ability to cover slot receivers effectively.

3. Third Round Pick: Tre Mason (RB)

The Rams added depth to their running back corps by selecting Tre Mason from Auburn University in the third round. Mason had a remarkable college career, showcasing his explosiveness, agility, and vision. His addition to the team brought excitement and anticipation for fans, who were eager to see how he would perform alongside star running back Zac Stacy.

4. Fourth Round Pick: Maurice Alexander (S)

Maurice Alexander, a safety from Utah State, was the Rams’ fourth-round pick. Alexander was known for his physicality and hard-hitting style of play, which made him a valuable asset in the secondary. The Rams were impressed by his ability to disrupt passing plays and saw him as a potential starter in the future.

5. Sixth Round Pick: E.J. Gaines (CB)

The Rams used their sixth-round pick to select E.J. Gaines, a cornerback from the University of Missouri. Gaines had a solid college career, showcasing his versatility and ability to play both man and zone coverage effectively. The Rams believed Gaines had the potential to become a reliable cornerback in the NFL and were excited to see him develop.

Now that we have explored some interesting facts about the Rams’ draft picks in 2014, let’s move on to answering some common questions fans might have about these choices.

1. Did Greg Robinson live up to expectations as a first-round pick?

While Greg Robinson showed promise as an offensive tackle, he struggled to meet the high expectations set for him. He faced challenges in his technique and struggled with pass protection, which hindered his overall performance. Ultimately, the Rams traded Robinson to the Detroit Lions in 2017.

2. How did Lamarcus Joyner contribute to the Rams’ defense?

Lamarcus Joyner proved to be a valuable addition to the Rams’ defense, particularly as a nickel cornerback. His speed and agility allowed him to cover slot receivers effectively, and he became an integral part of the team’s secondary. Joyner’s contributions helped solidify the Rams’ pass defense during his time with the team.

3. Did Tre Mason have a successful career with the Rams?

Tre Mason showed flashes of brilliance during his rookie season, rushing for 765 yards and four touchdowns. However, his career was marred by off-field issues and injuries, which ultimately led to his release from the team in 2016. While he had potential, his overall career with the Rams was disappointing.

4. Did Maurice Alexander become a starter in the Rams’ secondary?

Maurice Alexander struggled to secure a starting position in the Rams’ secondary. While he showed promise as a hard-hitting safety, his play was inconsistent, and he was eventually waived by the team in 2017. Alexander’s time with the Rams did not live up to the initial expectations.

5. How did E.J. Gaines contribute to the Rams’ defense?

E.J. Gaines proved to be a solid cornerback for the Rams, showcasing his versatility and ability to play different coverages effectively. He played a significant role in the team’s defense during his time with the Rams and became a reliable option in the secondary.

6. Who were some notable undrafted free agent signings by the Rams in 2014?

Some notable undrafted free agent signings by the Rams in 2014 included defensive tackle Ethan Westbrooks, wide receiver Austin Franklin, and linebacker Aaron Hill. Westbrooks, in particular, had a successful stint with the Rams, becoming a key rotational player on the defensive line.

7. Did any of the Rams’ draft picks from 2014 make the Pro Bowl?

While none of the Rams’ draft picks from 2014 made the Pro Bowl, Lamarcus Joyner and Greg Robinson were both named as alternates for the prestigious honor. Although they didn’t secure a spot, this recognition highlights their potential and impact on the team.

8. How did the Rams’ draft picks from 2014 contribute to the team’s overall success?

While the draft picks from 2014 had varying degrees of success, they played a significant role in shaping the Rams’ roster during that period. The team’s commitment to building a solid offensive line with the selection of Greg Robinson and the addition of defensive players like Lamarcus Joyner and E.J. Gaines helped strengthen their overall roster.

9. What impact did the Rams’ draft picks have on the team’s performance in 2014?

The Rams’ draft picks from 2014 had a mixed impact on the team’s performance in 2014. While some picks showed promise and contributed positively, others struggled to meet expectations. Overall, the team’s performance was inconsistent, and they finished the season with a record of 6-10.

10. How did the Rams’ draft strategy in 2014 align with their long-term goals?

The Rams’ draft strategy in 2014 aligned with their long-term goals of building a competitive team. They focused on strengthening key positions, such as the offensive line and the secondary, which are crucial for success in the NFL. While not all picks panned out, their strategy reflected a commitment to improving the team’s overall roster.

11. Did any of the Rams’ draft picks from 2014 go on to have successful careers with other teams?

While some of the Rams’ draft picks from 2014 didn’t have successful careers with the team, a few did find success elsewhere. Lamarcus Joyner, for example, signed with the Oakland Raiders in 2019 and had a productive season as a safety. This highlights that success can sometimes come later in a player’s career.

12. How did the Rams’ draft picks from 2014 impact the team’s future drafts?

The success or failure of draft picks can influence a team’s future drafts. In the case of the Rams’ 2014 draft class, the mixed results likely influenced their approach in subsequent drafts. They may have focused more on addressing specific needs or reevaluated their scouting and selection processes to improve their draft outcomes.

13. What lessons can be learned from the Rams’ draft picks in 2014?

The Rams’ draft picks in 2014 teach us that success in the NFL draft is not guaranteed. Even with careful evaluation and scouting, players may not meet expectations due to various factors such as injuries, off-field issues, or struggles with technique. It highlights the importance of continuous evaluation and adaptation in the drafting process.

14. How did the Rams’ draft picks from 2014 impact the team’s overall rebuilding process?

The Rams’ draft picks from 2014 played a role in the team’s overall rebuilding process. While not all picks panned out as expected, they contributed to the team’s efforts to strengthen key positions and build a competitive roster. Their impact, however, was limited in the long run, as subsequent drafts and acquisitions played a more significant role in the team’s success.

15. In hindsight, would the Rams have made different draft choices in 2014?

Hindsight is always 20/20, and looking back, the Rams may have made different draft choices in 2014. While some picks didn’t pan out, it’s difficult to predict how alternative choices would have fared. Each draft selection comes with inherent risks and uncertainties, making it challenging to determine the “perfect” draft strategy in retrospect.

In conclusion, the St. Louis Rams’ draft picks in 2014 were a mix of hits and misses. While some players like Lamarcus Joyner and E.J. Gaines made valuable contributions to the team, others like Greg Robinson and Tre Mason struggled to meet expectations. The draft serves as a reminder that success in the NFL is not guaranteed, and teams must continually evaluate and adapt their draft strategies to build a competitive roster.



